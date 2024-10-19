Tennessee Titans tickets vs Buffalo Bills: Best prices for remaining available seats

The Tennessee Titans face a very tall task in Sunday's game at the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

The Titans are coming off of a disappointing home loss last week to the Indianapolis Colts and backup QB Joe Flacco, the second home loss of the season against a team playing their No. 2 quarterback. Tennessee now has to upset the Bills or Detroit Lions on the road to avoid a 1-6 start in Brian Callahan's first season as coach.

Buffalo bounced back after two straight losses with a road win at the New York Jets on Monday Night Football. Josh Allen and the Bills offense added wide receiver Amari Cooper via trade from Cleveland earlier this week, and he is expected to play on Sunday.

Here's how you can buy tickets for Bills-Titans:

GENTRY ESTES: Remember that cocky, fearless Will Levis? These Tennessee Titans could use him

The Tennessee Titans ' Week 7 NFL game against the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 20 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. has a get-in ticket price at $147 per seat before fees, via StubHub , for two tickets together.

All times central

Regular season

Week 1 (Sept. 8): at Chicago Bears, L 24-17

at Chicago Bears, L 24-17 Week 2 (Sept. 15): New York Jets, L 24-17

New York Jets, L 24-17 Week 3 (Sept. 22): Green Bay Packers, L 30-14

Green Bay Packers, L 30-14 Week 4 (Sept. 30): at Miami Dolphins, W 31-12

at Miami Dolphins, W 31-12 Week 5: OPEN DATE

OPEN DATE Week 6 (Oct. 13): Indianapolis Colts, L 20-17

Indianapolis Colts, L 20-17 Week 7 (Oct. 20): at Buffalo Bills, Noon on CBS

at Buffalo Bills, Noon on CBS Week 8 (Oct. 27): at Detroit Lions, Noon on FOX

at Detroit Lions, Noon on FOX Week 9 (Nov. 3): New England Patriots, Noon on FOX

New England Patriots, Noon on FOX Week 10 (Nov. 10): at Los Angeles Chargers, 3:05 p.m. on FOX

at Los Angeles Chargers, 3:05 p.m. on FOX Week 11 (Nov. 17): Minnesota Vikings, Noon on CBS

Minnesota Vikings, Noon on CBS Week 12 (Nov. 24): at Houston Texans, Noon on CBS

at Houston Texans, Noon on CBS Week 13 (Dec. 1): at Washington Commanders, Noon on FOX

at Washington Commanders, Noon on FOX Week 14 (Dec. 8): Jacksonville Jaguars, Noon on CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars, Noon on CBS Week 15 (Dec. 15): Cincinnati Bengals, Noon on FOX

Cincinnati Bengals, Noon on FOX Week 16 (Dec. 22): at Indianapolis Colts, Noon on CBS

at Indianapolis Colts, Noon on CBS Week 17 (Dec. 29): at Jacksonville Jaguars, Noon on CBS

at Jacksonville Jaguars, Noon on CBS Week 18 (Jan. 4/5): Houston Texans, TBD

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Titans tickets vs Buffalo Bills: Best prices for remaining available seats