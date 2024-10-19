Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Tennessean

    Tennessee Titans tickets vs Buffalo Bills: Best prices for remaining available seats

    By Nick Gray, Nashville Tennessean,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DXQks_0wDQB9pz00

    The Tennessee Titans face a very tall task in Sunday's game at the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

    The Titans are coming off of a disappointing home loss last week to the Indianapolis Colts and backup QB Joe Flacco, the second home loss of the season against a team playing their No. 2 quarterback. Tennessee now has to upset the Bills or Detroit Lions on the road to avoid a 1-6 start in Brian Callahan's first season as coach.

    Buffalo bounced back after two straight losses with a road win at the New York Jets on Monday Night Football. Josh Allen and the Bills offense added wide receiver Amari Cooper via trade from Cleveland earlier this week, and he is expected to play on Sunday.

    Here's how you can buy tickets for Bills-Titans:

    GENTRY ESTES: Remember that cocky, fearless Will Levis? These Tennessee Titans could use him

    Tennessee Titans tickets vs. Bills

    The Tennessee Titans ' Week 7 NFL game against the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 20 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. has a get-in ticket price at $147 per seat before fees, via StubHub , for two tickets together.

    Tennessee Titans 2024 schedule

    All times central

    Regular season

    • Week 1 (Sept. 8): at Chicago Bears, L 24-17
    • Week 2 (Sept. 15): New York Jets, L 24-17
    • Week 3 (Sept. 22): Green Bay Packers, L 30-14
    • Week 4 (Sept. 30): at Miami Dolphins, W 31-12
    • Week 5: OPEN DATE
    • Week 6 (Oct. 13): Indianapolis Colts, L 20-17
    • Week 7 (Oct. 20): at Buffalo Bills, Noon on CBS
    • Week 8 (Oct. 27): at Detroit Lions, Noon on FOX
    • Week 9 (Nov. 3): New England Patriots, Noon on FOX
    • Week 10 (Nov. 10): at Los Angeles Chargers, 3:05 p.m. on FOX
    • Week 11 (Nov. 17): Minnesota Vikings, Noon on CBS
    • Week 12 (Nov. 24): at Houston Texans, Noon on CBS
    • Week 13 (Dec. 1): at Washington Commanders, Noon on FOX
    • Week 14 (Dec. 8): Jacksonville Jaguars, Noon on CBS
    • Week 15 (Dec. 15): Cincinnati Bengals, Noon on FOX
    • Week 16 (Dec. 22): at Indianapolis Colts, Noon on CBS
    • Week 17 (Dec. 29): at Jacksonville Jaguars, Noon on CBS
    • Week 18 (Jan. 4/5): Houston Texans, TBD

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Titans tickets vs Buffalo Bills: Best prices for remaining available seats

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Titans vs Bills key moments: How Tennessee Titans were embarrassed by Buffalo Bills
    The Tennessean1 day ago
    Tennessee Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins sits 4th quarter in Bills loss with 'a little soreness'
    The Tennessean23 hours ago
    Canceled TV Shows 2024: Which of Your Favorite Series Are Coming to an End?
    Chicago Star Media26 days ago
    Fire engulfs St. Albans ticket booth after Friday football game
    Michael Ramsburg2 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA8 hours ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz27 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz27 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA18 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currents2 hours ago
    NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas: Starting lineup, TV schedule for Sunday's race
    The Tennessean1 day ago
    Tyler Reddick flips at NASCAR Las Vegas race, damages Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney
    The Tennessean1 day ago
    Joe Heller: A cartoonist’s view of the Ultimate Fact Check, the election, FEMA, the economy
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 hours ago
    Opinion: Holiday lights or homeless income: How should Denver spend $2.1 million?
    David Heitz16 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Zachary L'Heureux expected to debut vs Bruins as Predators seek answers for 0-5 start
    The Tennessean5 hours ago
    Legal fund fuels American dream for Denver migrants from Venezuela
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Opinion: A modified 'hobo code' for homeless Denverites
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Recap: NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas: Highlights, leaderboard of South Point 400
    The Tennessean1 day ago
    Rifle Range Becomes a Neighborhood
    Alameda Post24 days ago
    Aurora to request migrant placement records from Denver, state of Colorado
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Hurricane Helene debris killed Duval toddler
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy