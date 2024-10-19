Tennessee Titans vs Buffalo Bills predictions: Expert picks for Week 7 NFL game

The Tennessee Titans face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Highmark Stadium in the face of a poor start and two difficult road games next on the schedule.

The Titans' home loss to the Colts last week doomed Tennessee to a 1-4 record with Buffalo and Detroit upcoming and an ever-stagnant offense struggling to make explosive plays.

Will Levis is questionable for Sunday's game with the lingering shoulder injury suffered last month at Miami. Mason Rudolph will start if Levis cannot.

Buffalo is 4-2 with Josh Allen playing well, coming off of a win at the Jets on Monday night.

Here's how the Tennessean's experts pick Sunday's Week 7 NFL game:

Tennessee Titans vs. Buffalo Bills picks

Nick Suss, Titans beat reporter

Bills 20, Titans 13

Until the Titans' offense proves it's a threat, it's hard to think the results are going to look any different. The Bills are really good at home. Josh Allen is a different caliber of quarterback than the Titans have dealt with all year. And it's just hard to foresee this team traveling to Buffalo and pulling off the upset when the Bills have played pretty well in close games and the Titans simply haven't.

Gentry Estes, columnist

Bills 27, Titans 17

The Titans haven’t done much to tell us they are capable of a tough road win.

Nick Gray, trending reporter

Bills 27, Titans 13

There's absolutely no reason for anyone to think the Titans offense can be competitive in Buffalo, even with the Bills' mediocre rush defense. I'll be interested to see Brian Callahan's offensive approach on Sunday.

Tom Kreager, sports director

Bills 35, Titans 13

This isn’t breaking news. Josh Allen > Will Levis. And it’s not even close. Once upon a time, the Titans had a running back that could be a difference maker when the quarterback play wasn’t superior. But he’s now playing in Baltimore and leading the league in rushing.

