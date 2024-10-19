Open in App
    What channel is NASCAR Las Vegas qualifying on today? Time, TV schedule, streaming info

    By Nick Gray, Nashville Tennessean,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CELvk_0wDQ9pH900

    The NASCAR Cup Series race weekend in Las Vegas begins with practice and qualifying on Saturday ahead of Sunday's South Point 400.

    Sunday's race will be the first in the Round of 8 in the Cup Series playoffs. A win will lock a playoff driver into the Championship 4 at Phoenix.

    Kyle Larson won the spring race at Las Vegas earlier this season, and a sweep would lock him into the final four.

    Here is what you need to know about NASCAR Cup qualifying in Las Vegas.

    What channel is qualifying on today for the NASCAR Cup race at Las Vegas?

    Qualifying time: 4:20 p.m. CT Saturday

    TV: USA Network | Radio: SiriusXM and PRN

    Streaming: NBC Sports app (subscription required); NASCAR.com, GoPRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

    Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (1.5-mile oval) in Las Vegas, Nevada

    NASCAR Las Vegas news, stories

    NASCAR PLAYOFF PICTURE: Cup Series points standings after Charlotte Roval

    FROM LAST WEEK: NASCAR Charlotte race winners and losers: Kyle Larson wins, Alex Bowman disqualified

    BOWMAN OUT OF THE PLAYOFFS: Hendrick Motorsports will not appeal Alex Bowman DQ at Charlotte, No. 48 out of NASCAR playoffs

    CHANGING SERIES: Hailie Deegan leaving NASCAR for open-wheel racing in Indy NXT for 2025

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage .

    This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: What channel is NASCAR Las Vegas qualifying on today? Time, TV schedule, streaming info

