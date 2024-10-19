The NASCAR Cup Series race weekend in Las Vegas begins with practice and qualifying on Saturday ahead of Sunday's South Point 400.

Sunday's race will be the first in the Round of 8 in the Cup Series playoffs. A win will lock a playoff driver into the Championship 4 at Phoenix.

Kyle Larson won the spring race at Las Vegas earlier this season, and a sweep would lock him into the final four.

Here is what you need to know about NASCAR Cup qualifying in Las Vegas.

Qualifying time: 4:20 p.m. CT Saturday

TV: USA Network | Radio: SiriusXM and PRN

Streaming: NBC Sports app (subscription required); NASCAR.com, GoPRN.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (1.5-mile oval) in Las Vegas, Nevada

NASCAR PLAYOFF PICTURE: Cup Series points standings after Charlotte Roval

FROM LAST WEEK: NASCAR Charlotte race winners and losers: Kyle Larson wins, Alex Bowman disqualified

BOWMAN OUT OF THE PLAYOFFS: Hendrick Motorsports will not appeal Alex Bowman DQ at Charlotte, No. 48 out of NASCAR playoffs

CHANGING SERIES: Hailie Deegan leaving NASCAR for open-wheel racing in Indy NXT for 2025

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage .

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: What channel is NASCAR Las Vegas qualifying on today? Time, TV schedule, streaming info