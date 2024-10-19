Open in App
    What channel is the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Las Vegas on today? Time, TV schedule

    By Nick Gray, Nashville Tennessean,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fBV7o_0wDQ8uiz00

    The NASCAR Xfinity Series begins the Round of 8 with Saturday's Ambetter Health 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

    Justin Allgaier, Cole Custer, Sam Mayer, Austin Hill, Chandler Smith, Jesse Love, AJ Allmendinger and Sammy Smith are all still alive for an Xfinity Series title .

    The winner of the spring race in Las Vegas was John Hunter Nemechek, but the full-time Cup Series driver is not entered into this weekend's race. The Championship 4 battle is wide open with races at Homestead and Martinsville also to come.

    Here's how you can watch Saturday's Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas:

    NASCAR Xfinity Series at Las Vegas TV schedule, start time for Ambetter Health 302

    Green Flag Time: Approx. 6 p.m. CT Saturday

    Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (1.5-mile oval) in Las Vegas, Nevada

    Length: 201 laps, 301.5 miles

    Stages: 45 laps, 45 laps, 111 laps

    TV coverage: CW Network

    Radio: PRN

    Streaming: FUBO (free trial available; in limited markets) ; NASCAR.com and SiriusXM for audio (subscription required)

    The NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas will be broadcast nationally on the CW Network. Streaming options for the race include FUBO in limited markets nationwide, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

    NASCAR Xfinity Series 2024 schedule

    All times Central.

    • Feb. 19: United Rentals 300, Daytona International Speedway (Winner: Austin Hill)
    • Feb. 24: RAPTOR King of Tough 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway (Winner: Austin Hill)
    • March 2: The LiUNA!, Las Vegas Motor Speedway  (Winner: John Hunter Nemechek)
    • March 9: Untitled race at Phoenix Raceway  (Winner: Chandler Smith)
    • March 23: Focused Health 250, Circuit of the Americas  (Winner: Kyle Larson)
    • March 30: ToyotaCare 250, Richmond Raceway (Winner: Chandler Smith)
    • April 6: DUDE Wipes 250, Martinsville Speedway (Winner: Aric Almirola)
    • April 13: Andy's Frozen Custard 300, Texas Motor Speedway (Winner: Sam Mayer)
    • April 20: Ag-Pro 300, Talladega Superspeedway (Winner: Jesse Love)
    • April 27: BetRivers 200, Dover Motor Speedway (Winner: Ryan Truex)
    • May 11: Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 at Darlington Raceway (Winner: Justin Allgaier)
    • May 25: BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (Winner: Chase Elliott)
    • June 1: Pacific Office Automation 147, Portland International Raceway (Winner: Shane van Gisbergen)
    • June 8: Zip Buy Now, Pay Later250, Sonoma Raceway (Winner: Shane van Gisbergen)
    • June 15: Hy-Vee Perks 250, Iowa Speedway (Winner: Sam Mayer)
    • June 22: Sci Aps 200, New Hampshire Motor Speedway (Winner: Christopher Bell)
    • June 29: Tennessee Lottery 250, Nashville Superspeedway (Winner: John Hunter Nemechek)
    • July 6: The Loop 110, Chicago street course (Winner: Shane van Gisbergen)
    • July 13: Explore the Pocono Mountains 225, Pocono Raceway (Winner: Cole Custer)
    • July 20: Pennzoil 250, Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Winner: Riley Herbst)
    • Aug. 17: Cabo Wabo 250, Michigan International Speedway (Winner: Justin Allgaier)
    • Aug. 23: Wawa 250, Daytona International Speedway (Winner: Ryan Truex)
    • Aug. 31: Sports Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200, Darlington Raceway (Winner: Christopher Bell)
    • Sept. 7: Focused Health 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway (Winner: Austin Hill)
    • Sept. 14: Mission 200 at The Glen, Watkins Glen International (Winner: Connor Zilsich)
    • Sept. 20: Food City 300, Bristol Motor Speedway (Winner: Cole Custer)
    • Sept. 28: Kansas Lottery 300, Kansas Speedway (Winner: Aric Almirola)
    • Oct. 5: United Rentals 250, Talladega Superspeedway (Winner: Sammy Smith)
    • Oct. 12: Drive for the Cure 250, Charlotte Motor Speedway road course (Winner: Sam Mayer)
    • Oct. 19: Ambetter Health 302, Las Vegas Motor Speedway (2 p.m., CW Network) Round of 8
    • Oct. 26: Untitled race at Homestead-Miami Speedway (2 p.m., CW Network) Round of 8
    • Nov. 2: Untitled race at Martinsville Speedway (2 p.m., CW Network) Round of 8
    • Nov. 9: NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship race, Phoenix Raceway (5 p.m., CW Network)

    Carolyn OBrien
    2d ago
    it is on 803 today
    Comments / 0

    Community Policy