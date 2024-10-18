Lakeview takes fans for a rock-inspired country ride on the 'slow road to stardom'

Suppose Lakeview 's Jesse Denaro and Luke Healy weren't making potential country hits. In that case, they'd instead be listening to SiriusXM's The Highway early in the morning before digging in-ground pools at posh Nashville estates.

Weekend warriors turned Music Row favorites, the tandem's emergence from Pittsburgh's suburbs to growing mainstream country acclaim is a story that, in being told in the spotlight, doesn't precisely frame their rise correctly.

That growth now encapsulates their 18-track and September-released debut album.

'Dying Breed'

That self-titled record includes songs like "Dying Breed," a heavy-rocking anthemic song that smacks train-hopping country and rock neophytes over the head while sticking in their craw a thought to reckon with.

They sing: You say out with the old and in with the new / It used to be cool to get dirt on your boots / And bust your back just to save up enough / To buy that rust-covered truck / Now it's paying your rent using daddy's card / You rock your Carhartt like you worked so hard / Guess I'm old-school, a stubborn old fool just stuck in a rut / Still tryna get back to the way it was.

Their rise to country prominence doesn't involve songwriter's rounds at the Bluebird Cafe or the Live Oak bar and restaurant. Imagine a hodge-podge of Chinese restaurants, church basements and VFW halls.

The fans at those shows? Among them, a fair share of construction workers, emergency room nurses, rideshare drivers and waitresses who wear Wranglers, boots, and cowboy hats or love Metallica shirts, black skinny jeans and face tattoos.

Regarding where their shows have taken them, they're a week removed from headlining a capacity-filled Exit/In. It's a far cry from playing for three people at a chicken shack in Little Rock, Arkansas.

"So many shows filled with so many industry executives who have seen and analyzed everything make Nashville shows difficult," says Denaro in a frank tone while the duo converses with The Tennessean.

"Making the Exit/In feel like the Reverb Lounge in Omaha, Nebraska, back in April — rowdy sing-alongs and a fun time. That was the goal."

The Reverb is a corner bar turned top-tier concert venue frequently headlined by acts that, in Nashville's market, typically open shows at Lower Broadway's Ryman Auditorium and Bridgestone Arena.

'A lot of long nights followed by early mornings'

Denaro is conscious that there are more fans of country's mainstream rise for whom dropping $40 for two tickets and $100 for a night on the town in Omaha is more accessible than spending anywhere from $1,000-$5,000 for a downtown night in a major American city with a plethora of country and pop-crossover chart-toppers.

"In Nashville (and other larger cities), they don't like you until they love you," Healy says. "We're comfortable where fans are willing to grow an appreciation for a band over time."

Growing a fanbase in that manner is an entirely different animal.

"A lot of long nights followed by early mornings," Healy says.

Like Denaro, the performer's story is one of being a day laborer turned moonlight crooner who dredged songs from insomnia in the middle of the night.

Denaro points more directly at Lakeview's breakout single "Home Team" and quotes the following:

This is for the good ol' boys who's knee deep in that concrete / Workin' 60hours 'cause he's savin' for a diamond ring / This is for that single mom that's workin' on a double shift / Cleanin' off a plate so she can fill the one to feed her kids.

"We've shared the same lives as the fanbase we represent," he says. "Those experiences they have of busting their asses end up in our songs because we know all about it. Our songs may feel like they're full of cliches sometimes, but you know, sometimes those cliches are ... true."

'What's left of center ... is a godsend for others'

Healy notes that their status uniquely thumbs a nose at elitist critics in country and rock. However, for fans who value a song's sound and direct application to their lives over preconceptions related to stereotypes, the space between the hard and honest truths that are the foundations of both genres benefits Lakeview's growth.

To wit, their track "Bad Day To Be a Beer" includes the following:

I got a thunder cloud that always seems to follow me / When I'm running late my keys are playing hide and seek / No I'm not the type to ask for any sympathy / But it always seems I'm in between / A bill that ain't been paid yet or my truck breaking down / Waiting on that paycheck or my girl leaving town / I haven't seen lady luck in a while / But I think she's coming back around.

"People can sniff out inauthenticity," Denaro says. "If you fake it, no one's buying it."

He adds a through-line from Lynyrd Skynyrd to Jason Aldean and Brantley Gilbert as acts that have dived into grunge and metal-laden grooves to sustain their careers.

"What's left of center to some fans is a godsend for others."

The 'slow burn to stardom' continues

Though their story will always make them sound like a post-punk band for whom the Warped Tour would be a highlight, Lakeview has numerous country highlights ahead.

Next year could easily find them plying their trade on country festival stages and the Grand Ole Opry. This after closing 2024 by accepting a request from Breaking Benjamin's Ben Burley to join the band's tour (alongside Staind and Daughtry) of amphitheaters across America. Plus, they're following up a successful European debut at 2023's C2C festival with a U.K. headlining tour to close 2024. An already sold-out London show is included among those dates.

As much as they enjoy sitting down for interviews amid developing renown, they're itching to play those forthcoming dates.

"We don't want to get distracted right now," Denaro says. "Playing the music live and meeting every fan is how we will maintain our slow-burn to stardom."

