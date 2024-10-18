Details on the newest country star bars

Hi, Nashville! Tennessean business reporter Hadley Hitson here for your weekly update with the latest news on Music City's dining and bar scene.

It was a major week for country star bar news with two of the biggest names in the music industry making announcements about their Lower Broadway ventures. Nashville native Jelly Roll plans to open up a bar downtown called Jelly Roll's Goodnight Nashville , and Luke Combs' multi-level honky tonk and music venue Category 10 will welcome its first patrons on Nov. 2 .

These two megastars add to the growing list of musicians with their own businesses on Broadway, including other additions this year like Lainey Wilson's Bell Bottoms Up and Morgan Wallen's This Bar . Besides the live bands, beer and specialty cocktails, many of Nashville's star bars also serve up menus full of each singer's favorite dishes, often paying homage to their hometowns and childhoods — from Wallen's homemade biscuits and gravy to Wilson's Louisiana-style crawfish.

Combs' team said a few highlights on the Category 10 menu are blue crab cakes, a Smoky Mountain Chicken Sandwich, a barbecue burger and venison meatloaf.

In the wake of Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton, Combs is among the artists participating in a benefit concert to provide relief to those across the southeast who are recovering from the devastation.

A group of notable Nashville restaurateurs, chefs and bakers are also organizing to support recovery efforts. East Nashville's Frankies is hosting a bake sale on Sunday where all proceeds will go to the Polk County Community Foundation in Tryon, N.C. Participating restaurants include include Bad Idea, Audrey, Dozen, Crema, Folk, SS Gai, Noko and Kisser.

The sale starts at noon on the Frankies Pizzeria patio and will continue until goods are sold out.

Here's some other recent food news you may have missed this week:

James Beard Award semifinalist Julio Hernandez officially launched the brick-and-mortar Maiz de la Vida with a packed dining room opening weekend. Tennessean writers Brad Schmitt and Mackensy Lunsford got their first look.

