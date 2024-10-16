Former BA football stars Mikki, Laveil Allen now TSU AD, head of radiology at Vanderbilt

Editor's note: As part of The Tennessean's season-long, all-access series about the Brentwood Academy football program, we regularly visit with former players or coaches. This week, we catch up with brothers Mikki and Laveil Allen. Mikki played for Tennessee and is TSU's athletic director. Laveil is the head of radiology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. To follow along with the series, please subscribe to The Tennessean here .

Mikki Allen 's drive drove him to drive.

He wasn't legally old enough to have his license when he began making the five-times-a-week, 30-plus-mile trip on Interstate 24 from his family's home in Murfreesboro to the Bell Road exit in Antioch to Old Hickory Boulevard to 219 Granny White Pike in Brentwood.

He wanted to — no, needed to — get to and home from Brentwood Academy .

So he applied for a hardship license that allowed him to make the 45-minute trek when he was just 15 years old.

"Two lanes each way," said Allen, who played with Peyton Manning at Tennessee, won a national championship with the Vols in 1998 and is now the athletic director at Tennessee State .

Allen's road through BA, though, wasn't without contention.

He was one of the early seeds planted in recruiting accusations against BA that eventually landed the TSSAA and the school and its legendary coach, Carlton Flatt, in the Supreme Court .

Twice.

Those cases led to the separation of public and private schools in TSSAA state tournaments.

"That happened partially because of me and my older brother," said Allen's younger brother, Laveil , who also played for BA and is now the head of radiology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center . "(Oakland was) where we were 'supposed' to go to school. (People) thought coach (Flatt) recruited us.

"That was kind of the linchpin."

'Now the jealousy starts'

Moments before Mikki Allen helped Brentwood Academy defeat Riverdale and his future Tennessee teammate Gerald Griffin 27-16 in the 1995 Class 5A state championship game — the eighth of BA's 14 state titles — allegations of recruiting began to sprout .

They were directed at then-TSSAA executive director Ronnie Carter , who was waiting for an elevator while on his way to bringing the trophies to the field for the postgame presentation.

"Private schools are 3-0," a voice yelled in Carter's direction, according to the Chattanooga Times Free Press , suggesting private schools had an unfair "recruiting" advantage.

Riverdale's principal at the time, Hulon Watson, soon began independently investigating past results and came to the same conclusion.

Allen was zoned for Oakland High School, where his younger brother, Chaisson Allen — now an assistant coach with the Phoenix Suns — attended. Some Riverdale folks reportedly weren't happy about losing against a hometown kid playing for a school 30-some miles away.

"Now the jealousy starts," Carter told The Tennessean. "Everybody wanted (Brentwood Academy) kicked out of the TSSAA. There was a constant thing of, 'Ronnie, you know they're recruiting.' Then people thought Carlton and my friendship ... "

Had an undue influence?

"You got it," Carter said.

Two years after that 5A state championship game, whispers about Allen, a defensive back, had turned into screams about Flatt, who was accused of sending an invitation to some eighth-grade students to a spring practice that were signed "Your Coach."

Lawyers got involved. Lawsuits were filed.

Mikki Allen: 'Track got me to BA'

Mikki Allen takes exception to the suggestion that he was recruited by Brentwood Academy to play football.

He said football wasn't even the reason he attended the school.

Mikki's first connection to BA came not through Flatt, he said, but another legendary coach named Charlie Harper , a TSSAA Hall of Famer who won 14 boys track state championships, three boys cross country state championships and one girls cross country state championship.

Harper lived in Murfreesboro and was friends with Allen's father, Mike.

"Track got me to BA," said Mikki, who also played baseball and basketball there and later spent three years on Flatt's football staff.

Mikki had gained attention at the Hershey National Junior Olympic Track and Field Championships in 1988, when he won the 50-meter title. Allen's father knew Harper was a successful track coach. Mikki attended one of his camps at Brentwood Academy.

"My father just wanted to introduce me to an educational experience that embodied the (academic, spiritual and athletic) aspects and to make us well-rounded," said Mikki, whose NFL aspirations were denied by injuries. "That's how we got to be at BA."

Not until later did Mikki attend a football camp and meet Flatt. Allen's mother, Charleen, recorded BA football games for the school to help pay the tuition.

"I think we were the first two kids in Rutherford County to end up going to Brentwood Academy," Mikki said of he and Laveil.

'This car, it's not dependable'

Laveil Allen's drive drove him to drive, too.

The older-than-him 1981 Cadillac DeVille his grandfather had given Allen began "acting up" one summer day in 1999 when Allen was going to and from two-a-day practices.

"A big boat," he said.

That's when Flatt intervened. That's when Flatt reinforced why Mike Allen wanted his boys to go to Brentwood Academy.

FLATT OUT GOOD: Carlton Flatt became legend at Brentwood Academy by being about more than football

"Coach Flatt called my dad and said, 'Hey, listen, Mike, this car, it's not dependable. It's one of those things, we need him here at practice,' " Allen recalled. "He said, 'Listen, he could just come and stay at the house with me.'

"In Brentwood, Tennessee, in the 90s, a little African-American male staying in the same house with your young daughters. ... "

The ellipsis at the end of Allen's statement was not a blank to be filled in, but a statement to be heard.

Laveil Allen stayed at the Flatt house, which butts up to the football field, for a week, he said, while his car was being repaired.

Just what the doctor ordered, Part I

Laveil Allen doesn't wear a number on the back of his uniform these days.

He proudly wears his name on the front of his uniform, a white lab coat: "Laveil Allen, MD, MMHC" sewn on to the left chest.

He studied for four years at Tennessee State before completing his medical degree with honors at Meharry Medical College. He interned a year at Harvard's Cambridge Hospital before completing his residency at Tulane.

He's the only one of three brothers who didn't play professional sports, though he briefly played football for Rhodes College in Memphis.

"I said, 'That's my brother's dream and path, not mine,' " Laveil said.

Medicine was his path. Brentwood Academy and Carlton Flatt helped nurture those aspirations.

"I've passed tests. I've failed tests," Laveil said. "Because of what I saw from (Flatt), I was able to walk through those challenges and those successes gracefully."

Just what the doctor ordered, Part II

Mikki also has the title "Dr." in front of his name.

After a career in the NFL was cut short by injury before it could begin, he spent 11 years at Tennessee focused on fundraising, student-athlete development and business operations.

Since being hired by TSU in May 2020, Allen has helped improve the school's athletic programs in myriad ways, including hiring Eddie George to be the football team's coach. He also was one of 12 athletic directors selected in 2021 to the Coalition Academy, a mentorship program that pairs ADs with minority head coaching prospects.

Again, Brentwood Academy had a big influence on all of those experiences.

"The school allowed you to integrate whatever your talent was with their programming," he said. "It was the academic side, the athletics side and the fine arts side. Their brilliance was having a pipeline to collegiate space in all those areas. That's what made the school flourish."

That's what helped give the Allen brothers their drive.

Paul Skrbina is a sports enterprise reporter covering the Predators, Titans, Nashville SC, local colleges and local sports for The Tennessean. Reach him at pskrbina@tennessean.com and on the X platform (formerly known as Twitter) @paulskrbina .

