Mothers, activists plea for help after mass shooting

A swell of emotion overcame Clemmie Greenlee Monday as she pleaded for help after another Nashvillian died due to gun violence in the city's north side .

Greenlee and members of Nashville Peacemakers' Mothers Over Murder program and the Tennessee Hispanic Action Network held an emergency meeting Monday after 10 people were shot, one fatally, on Jefferson Street on Saturday.

Melissa Alavarez of the Tennessee Hispanic Action Network urged Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell to declare a state of emergency regarding gun violence in Nashville.

"We need our elected officials. At what point is it a state of emergency for people of color? When can the city say 'hey, the number that I have is enough to say that you're not safe,'" Alvarez said. "All we're asking for is to just be safe."

Metro Nashville Police Officers arrested Marquez Davis and DeAnthony Brown , both 24, Monday night at a short-term rental on 26th Avenue North, a street over from where the shooting happened Saturday night at the intersection of 27th Avenue North and Jefferson Street.

Both men are charged with criminal homicide.

