    Mothers, activists plea for help after mass shooting

    By David Farré, Nashville Tennessean,

    2 days ago

    Hi! Welcome to another Wednesday edition of the Daily Briefing. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

    Mothers, activists plea for help after mass shooting

    A swell of emotion overcame Clemmie Greenlee Monday as she pleaded for help after another Nashvillian died due to gun violence in the city's north side .

    Greenlee and members of Nashville Peacemakers' Mothers Over Murder program and the Tennessee Hispanic Action Network held an emergency meeting Monday after 10 people were shot, one fatally, on Jefferson Street on Saturday.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AzIq8_0w8qKZih00

    Melissa Alavarez of the Tennessee Hispanic Action Network urged Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell to declare a state of emergency regarding gun violence in Nashville.

    "We need our elected officials. At what point is it a state of emergency for people of color? When can the city say 'hey, the number that I have is enough to say that you're not safe,'" Alvarez said. "All we're asking for is to just be safe."

    Metro Nashville Police Officers arrested Marquez Davis and DeAnthony Brown , both 24, Monday night at a short-term rental on 26th Avenue North, a street over from where the shooting happened Saturday night at the intersection of 27th Avenue North and Jefferson Street.

    Both men are charged with criminal homicide.

    Follow this link to read the full story .

    More stories to start your day

    🎤 Music : Taylor Swift made a video announcement Tuesday morning that she is releasing a book and album exclusively at Target, and Swifties are slowing down the frames to see if any clues are hidden in the 30-second ad.

    🚧 Development : A federal court has blocked the construction of a proposed 32-mile natural gas pipeline through Middle Tennessee that was set to begin as early as Tuesday.

    🌕 Supermoon : This month, the first full moon of fall is known as the Hunter's Moon and is the last supermoon in a series we've enjoyed since August . And this supermoon is going to be the closest one of the year

    This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Mothers, activists plea for help after mass shooting

