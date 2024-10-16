Open in App
    • The Tennessean

    Early voting in the Nov. 5 election starts in Tennessee: What to know

    By Nashville Tennessean,

    2 days ago

    Tennessee voters will begin heading to the polls on Wednesday, Oct. 16 as early voting begins in the 2024 general elections.

    Tennessee ballots will include a string of high-profile races from the presidential match-up, a Tennessee US. Senate election, competitive down-ballot races and the transit referendum in Nashville.

    Here's what you need to know about early voting in Davidson County.

    Is it too late to register to vote?

    Yes. The voter registration deadline for the Nov. 5 election was on Oct. 7. To check your registration status, visit govotetn.com .

    Can I vote absentee?

    If you are registered and plan to vote absentee, the last day to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 29, though the Davidson County Election Commission advises voters request a ballot earlier to allow for mailing delays.

    Absentee voters must submit a request to their local county election commission office, which can be found at https://tnsos.org/elections/election_commissions.php , via mail, fax or email.

    Voters can use the absentee request form on the Secretary of State's website at sos.tn.gov .

    In Davidson County, voters can provide this form to the Davidson County Election Commission . The commission's mailing address is PO Box 650, Nashville, TN 37202, and their email address is votebymail@nashville.gov .

    Not everyone is eligible for an absentee ballot, however. Per the Tennessee Secretary of State's office, you are eligible to vote absentee if:

    • You are sixty (60) years of age or older.
    • You will be outside the county where you are registered during the early voting period and all day on Election Day.
    • You are hospitalized, ill or physically disabled and unable to appear at your polling place to vote. A physician’s statement is not required to check this box.
    • You are the caretaker of a person who is hospitalized, ill, or disabled. A physician’s statement is not required to check this box.
    • You or your spouse are a full-time student in an accredited college or university outside the county where you are registered.
    • You reside in a nursing home, assisted living facility or home for the aged outside your county of residence.
    • You are a candidate for office in the election.
    • You are observing a religious holiday that prevents you from voting in person during the early voting period and on Election Day.
    • You serve as an Election Day official or as a member or employee of the election commission.
    • You will be unable to vote in-person due to jury duty.
    • You have a physical disability and an inaccessible polling place.
    • You or your spouse possess a valid commercial drivers license (CDL) or Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC) card and you will be working outside the state or county of registration during the open hours of early voting and Election Day and have no specific out-of-county or out-of-state address to which mail may be sent or received during such time.
    • You are a member of the military or are an overseas citizen.
    • You are on the permanent absentee list .

    What's on the ballot?

    Here's a look at the races and major party candidates on the ballot this fall.

    You can find a Davidson County sample ballot here.

    President : Voters will get a chance to vote for the Republican nominee, former President Donald Trump, or the Democratic nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris. There are also independent and third-party candidates on the ballot.

    U.S. Senate: Thise race is the only statewide contest on the ballot. Republican incumbent U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tennessee, faces a challenge from state Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville. Blackburn is the favorite in what has become a solidly red state with low voter turnout. No Democrat has won statewide since 2006, and only one Democrat has cracked 40% of the vote since then. A Johnson win is an uphill battle, but many will be watching whether she can capitalize on the gun safety reform energy to improve Democratic margins and possibly illuminate a path forward for progressives in future election cycles in Tennessee.

    U.S. House: In the Nashville area, three Republican incumbents are seeking reelection for the first time since state Republicans redrew congressional districts in 2020. In the 7th Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Mark Green, R-Clarksville, is facing a well-funded challenge from former Nashville Mayor Megan Barry, a Democrat. In the 5th Congressional District, U.S. Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Columbia, faces a Democratic challenge from local organizer Maryam Abolfazli. U.S. Rep. John Rose, R-Cookeville, is facing a lower-profile challenge from Democrat Lore Bergman in the 6th District.

    State House: There are several competitive races in the Davidson County area.

    • In House District 50, Metro Council member Jennifer Frensely Webb, a Republican, is challenging incumbent Rep. Bo Mitchell, D-Nashville.
    • In House District 52, incumbent Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, faces Republican Laura Nelson.
    • In House District 53, incumbent Rep. Jason Powell, D-Nashville, faces Republican Yog Nepal.
    • House District 60, which spans the eastern edge of Davidson County around Old Hickory, is up for grabs given the departure of current Rep. Darren Jernigan, who is leaving to take a Metro Nashville job. Democrat Shaundelle Brooks, a gun safety reform activisit, faces Republican Chad Bobo, a former aide to House Speaker Cameron Sexton, for the seat.

    State Senate: In Senate District 20, incumbent Sen. Heidi Campbell, D-Nashville, faces Republican Wyatt Rampy for the Senate district that includes large portions of Davidson County. Republicans hope to flip the seat back into the GOP column after Campbell in 2020 ousted a Republican from the seat, the last foothold the GOP had in the Davidson County legislative delegation.

    Nashville transit referendum: Davidson County voters will weigh in on Mayor Freddie O’Connell’s $3.1 billion “Choose How You Move” transit referendum, which would raise the sales tax by half a cent to fund major upgrades to the bus system, sidewalks and traffic signals.

    Where and when can I vote early in Nashville?

    Early voting kicks off Wednesday at 8 a.m. All early voting locations will be open throughout the duration of early voting for the Nov. 5 election.

    During early voting, voters can vote at any open polling location. Poll workers will ask your address to provide you with the correct ballot.

    • Bellevue Library at 720 Baugh Road, Nashville
    • Bordeaux Library at 4000 Clarksville Pike, Nashville
    • Casa Azafrán Community Center at 2195 Nolensville Pike, Nashville
    • Edmondson Pike Library at 5501 Edmondson Pike, Nashville
    • Goodlettsville Library at 205 Rivergate Parkway, Goodlettsville
    • Green Hills Library at 3701 Benham Avenue, Nashville
    • Hermitage Library at 3700 James Kay Lane, Hermitage
    • Hillwood High School at 6215 Hickory Valley Road, Nashville
    • Lentz Public Health Center at 2500 Charlotte Avenue, Nashville
    • Madison Library at 610 Gallatin Pike South, Madison
    • Metro Office Building at 800 President Ronald Reagan Way, Nashville
    • South Inglewood Community Center at 1624 Rebecca Street, Nashville
    • Southeast Library at 5260 Hickory Hollow Parkway, Antioch

    Here are the hours for those locations from Oct. 16 through Oct. 31.

    • Wednesday, Oct. 16: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
    • Thursday, Oct. 17: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Friday, Oct. 18: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
    • Saturday, Oct. 19: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
    • Monday, Oct. 21: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
    • Tuesday, Oct. 22: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Wednesday, Oct. 23: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
    • Thursday, Oct. 24: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Friday, Oct. 25: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
    • Saturday,Oct. 26: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
    • Monday, Oct. 28: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
    • Tuesday, Oct 29: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Wednesday, Oct. 30: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
    • Thursday, Oct. 31: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

    Do I need to bring a photo ID to vote in Nashville, Tennessee?

    Yes. Voters in Tennessee must bring a valid photo identification card , which can include a driver's license or photo ID issued by the state of Tennessee, a U.S. passport, a U.S. military photo ID or a Tennessee handgun carry permit that includes a photo.

    College student IDs, city- or county-issued IDs, and out-of-state photo IDs are not accepted.

    You do not need to bring your voter registration card to vote.

    What ballot will I have?

    There will be a general election ballot, and poll workers will ensure you have the correct one.

    If you'd like to review what the ballot will look like before you go to the polls, Davidson County posts sample ballots here.

    How to update your political party: What to know before early voting and the presidential election

    Can I leave work to vote in Nashville?

    Employers are required to give their employees paid time off to vote provided they have been given notice.

    This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Early voting in the Nov. 5 election starts in Tennessee: What to know

