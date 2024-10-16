Alabama's Muscadine Bloodline finds country acclaim with new album 'The Coastal Plain'

Eighteen months ago, Charlie Muncaster and Gary Stanton, the Alabama country duo known as Muscadine Bloodline, had achieved roughly half a billion streams and received critical approval from Eric Church and Turnpike Troubadours.

On Saturday, they'll open at Nissan Stadium for Post Malone, the music industry's most mainstream-impacting artist.

If using streams alone to calculate how wild their positioning in this role is, note that 18 months ago Malone was somewhere near 200 times better-known than Muscadine Bloodline.

In what feels like a fevered rush, the group's four albums and 50 tracks worth of material on streaming platforms have been coupled with a highly regarded live set built around localized and guitar-driven songwriting and storytelling. As 2024 nears its end, they find that work has netted them a newly released album, "The Coastal Plain," and more than two-dozen dates on the road with Malone.

Building 'an enjoyable path to success'

In an interview with The Tennessean, vocalist Muncaster notes that the current era of what he describes as the music industry's "wild west" allows him and Stanton to retain an independent mindset while evolving seemingly everything else about themselves and their art.

"We're not the kind of band that ever expects to be the coolest act on Music Row or at the top of everyone's CMA Award ballots," he says. "Building an enjoyable path to success doesn't require any of that for us."

The development of unique paths to sustainability outside of country's mainstream as the genre's popularity soars benefits acts from places like Mobile, Alabama, home to Muscadine Bloodline and recent Americana Awards and Honors winners the Red Clay Strays, and comparable areas like central and southern Oklahoma, home to acts of a generation prior, including Cross Canadian Ragweed and the Turnpike Troubadour), where the path to more considerable renown was long believed to have a dead end in Music City.

The duo believes that these acts share an organic edginess that works outside formulaic expectations.

"Many people prefer authenticity more than they want to hear another 'hit song,'" Muncaster says.

Muscadine Bloodline, a brief history

A decade ago, times for Muscadine Bloodline were not so wild. It was all about playing, singing, writing and growing confident at venues like the 250-person capacity room at Mobile's Soul Kitchen Music Hall.

During that era, Muncaster and Stanton and other local performers were slowly crafting a sound that melded working-class aspirations with rustic folk, youthful pop and Zydeco soul.

After six years of pushing forward with attempts at a sound that lacked a direction matching the arc of Americana and country's mainstream climbs, they found themselves in Nashville making the rounds adjacent to both scenes.

"We had a come-to-Jesus moment and asked ourselves if we were saying what we wanted to say and being as authentic as we can be," Muncaster says.

Their stubbornness found them hitting it big with honest, guitar-driven rock ballads like "Porch Swing Angel," leading them to headline at the Exit/In in January 2018. Eight months later, they earned a standing ovation at the Grand OIe Opry.

Cosigns rushed in from songwriters like Brent Cobb, artists like American Aquarium's B.J. Barham, and local Alabama-to-national favorites like Adam Hood.

Two years after debuting at the Opry and nearing their pinnacle, they instead released "Burn It at Both Ends," an album that withstood the weight of their critical boom but perhaps found them attempting to punch up at success instead of reaching out to a steadily growing fanbase that was finally paying attention.

Eighteen months later, their album "Dispatch to 16th Ave." sounds like it's titled. It's a more focused release that, via "Dyin' for a Livin'," metaphorically compares their professional path to dealing drugs and committing the cardinal sin of getting high off their own supply with no hope of advancement past that notion.

'The Coastal Plain'

Last year, the band posted a note to their fanbase saying that "Teenage Dixie," their release prior to their current one, saw them as survivors of their "identity crisis" and past "dying on the hill" of their dreams.

For Muncaster, songs like "Low Hanging Fruit" on "The Coastal Plain" encapsulate a blend of their live energy, l eaning deeper into their hometown roots.

The song is an embittered treatise on feelings awoken by sudden heartbreak:

"You better pray to the man upstairs / You find a tree to bare you / And your low hangin', low hangin', low hangin' fruit / You go and pick me off a branch / There ain't a chance that I'll be coming back to you."

For Stanton, "Daffodils" — a song couched in the painfully mundane moments a couple spends together past lovestruck romance — rests its success on dialing back outside influences and the band "writing what is on (their) hearts."

Stripping their art back to the work that defined their earliest days, they are embracing psychologist Paul Ekman's mid-1970s studies that identified happiness, anger, fear, sadness, disgust, and surprise as the six basic universal emotions.

Discovering the fun of creating with acceptance of the parameters of how their truths could most profoundly connect evolved their sound into one that fully embraces the cinematic and literate evolutions of their sound and style.

'A decade of growth'

"This is the culmination of a decade of growth and honing in on our craft. Now, we've formulated our best songs at what appears to be the perfect time," says Muncaster about their upcoming Nissan Stadium performance.

Playing rooms 200 times larger than where it all started for the duo is fresh on their minds but not holding them back in their passion to succeed.

"We have no business being in front of these crowds, but one of the biggest artists in the world believes in our ability to show his fans what we can do," Stanton says.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Alabama's Muscadine Bloodline finds country acclaim with new album 'The Coastal Plain'