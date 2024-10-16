Tennessee State football under Eddie George has its best conference ranking in 11 years

Tennessee State football is in a good place . It's best place, in fact, in 11 seasons.

The Tigers (5-2, 3-1 Big South/Ohio Valley Conference) are alone in second place in the league . The last time TSU was that high in the conference standings at this point in the season was in 2013. The Tigers were actually in first place at 4-0 at that time, but lost the following week to fall into sole possession of second place on Oct. 26.

TSU finished 6-2 in the conference in 2013 and in sole possession of second place under former coach Rod Reed. It earned the Tigers an at-large bid in the FCS playoffs.

Interestingly, the Tigers are back in same position hoping for the same payoff in coach Eddie George's fourth season. Of course, this year's team is still in the hunt for the league championship as well. The Tigers are a half-game behind Southeast Missouri (6-2. 3-0), which is in first place.

"We're in a good place; to sit now where we can be in the conversation of winning (the conference championship), that's really all you can ask from yourself," George said. "You've set yourself up for that."

TSU also received 71 voting points in the FCS Top 25 poll this week, which means the Tigers are 27th.

TSU finished last season in a four-way tie for sixth in the Big South/OVC with a 6-5, 2-4 record. After starting 2-1 in the conference in 2023, the Tigers lost their last three games by an average margin of 20.7 points, which lowered expectations for this season.

TSU was picked to finish fourth by the league's coaches in the preseason.

KAMALA HARRIS MAY BE AT TSU-HOWARD: Will Kamala Harris attend Tennessee State football game vs Howard? Eddie George is ready

MIKE VRABEL HELPED TSU'S DEFENSE: How former Titans coach Mike Vrabel helped Eddie George improve Tennessee State football's defense

`"They counted us out at fourth to start of the year," said TSU receiver Karate Brenson , who is fifth in the conference with 28 catches for 431 yards and three touchdowns. "We've just all bought into this new standard that we have and it's showing. It's not by luck that we are where we are. It's been by hard work."

The Tigers finished tied for fourth with Murray State in the OVC in George's first season in 2021. They tied with Tennessee Tech for third in 2022 the year before the OVC merged with the Big South.

TSU, which is on a three-game win streak, steps out of the conference this week for a game at Howard (3-3) at 2:30 p.m. After an open week, the Tigers return to the conference set to face some their toughest opponents — UT Martin on Nov. 2, at Western Illinois on Nov. 9, at Gardner-Webb on Nov. 16, and Southeast Missouri on Nov. 23.

Southeast Missouri (6-1, 3-0) is ranked eighth in the FCS Top 25, UT Martin (4-3, 2-1) is 25th and TSU had to rely on a 50-yard field goal with nine seconds left to beat Gardner-Webb 27-25 last season.

"We plan to play our hind ends off this week against Howard, a really good football team," George said. "Then get back for the bye week, gear up and get ready for that final stretch. Our toughest opponents are on the backend starting it off with UT Martin. We understand what's at stake. We talked about it and hoped to be in this position. We find ourselves here so now we're just getting ready for that final stretch."

Reach Mike Organ at 615-259-8021 or on X @MikeOrganWriter.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee State football under Eddie George has its best conference ranking in 11 years