NASCAR Cup Series at Charlotte: Live updates, highlights, leaderboard of Bank of America ROVAL 400

NASCAR Cup Series racing is complete at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Kyle Larson won the Bank of America ROVAL 400 on Sunday in Concord, North Carolina.

This race served as the final race in the Round of 12 for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. Joey Logano, Austin Cindric, Daniel Suarez and Chase Briscoe all dropped out of championship contention.

Shane van Gisbergen started on the pole and led the first 22 laps before pitting early. Tyler Reddick won stage 1 and Alex Bowman won stage 2.

Look back at the action with our live updates for Sunday's NASCAR race at Charlotte.

Kyle Larson has won the Bank of America ROVAL 400, his second win on the temporary road course at Charlotte. Tyler Reddick has earned the final playoff spot after a wild day.

Joey Logano has been eliminated from the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

Tyler Reddick passed his 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin with 10 laps to race and now has the final playoff spot by two points over Joey Logano. Reddick now runs 12th, Logano is in seventh.

AJ Allmendinger passed Joey Logano for sixth, putting Joey Logano in a tie with Tyler Reddick for the final playoff spot. Logano owns the tiebreaker with the best finishing position within the round.

After the issues Tyler Reddick has worked through, he has a chance to earn the final playoff spot. He is two points behind Joey Logano for the final playoff spot. He was as many as 12 points behind at the lap 84 restart. Logano holds the tie breaker with the highest finish of the round.

Reddick is trying to avoid becoming the first regular season champion to miss the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

Trying to make a run to the Round of 8, Tyler Reddick over drove the corner in the hairpin at turn 7, spinning out Daniel Hemric. Reddick gains the spot and moves into 18th, just four points behind Joey Logano for the final playoff spot with less than 20 to go.

Kyle Larson has the lead with 26 laps to go. He has started to pull away from Christopher Bell.

As it stands, the four drivers out with 24 laps to run are:

9. Tyler Reddick: -12

10. Austin Cindric -27

11. Daniel Suarez -50

12. Chase Briscoe -67

Caution is out for the fifth time today as Austin Dillon's front left tire fell off the No. 3 Richard Childress Chevrolet just after turn 4 in the infield section of the track. The lugnut on the wheel was not tightened properly by the pit crew. Dillon will have a two-lap penalty and some crew members will be suspended by NASCAR for the next race as a penalty.

Kyle Larson continues to lead the race ahead of Christopher Bell.

Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell pitted at the same time, with Ryan Blaney pitting soon behind them. Larson has cycled back to the lead after what figures to be the final pit stop today.

The top 5 after final green flag pit stop:

Kyle Larson Austin Dillon Christopher Bell Shane van Gisbergen AJ Allmendinger

This is where pit strategy will decide the race. Some drivers have started to pit under the green flag with just under 40 laps to go. Four tires and fuel for pretty much everyone as the end of the race is drawing near, along with the playoff hopes for some drivers.

Kyle Larson made a solid move in the hairpin of turn 7 at Charlotte to snag the lead from AJ Allmendinger. Larson has already clinched a spot in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 8.

Shane van Gisbergen was spun by Carson Hocevar from 10th place heading into the hairpin of turn 7. Chris Buescher was also spun coming out of the same corner. It's chaos in the hairpin at Charlotte.

Green flag is back out with 50 laps to go at Charlotte Motor Speedway. AJ Allmendinger leads and Joey Logano is the leading playoff driver in third.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell has earned a spot in the Round of 8 based on points. Bell is the third driver to earn a spot in the next round of the playoffs, joining William Byron and Kyle Larson.

A piece of debris fell off the No. 43 Legacy Motor Club of Erik Jones, bringing out the third caution of the race.

Daniel Suarez is in the pits for brake damage. Ty Gibbs has retired the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota with a damaged transmission.

AJ Allmendinger took the lead to begin the final stage of Sunday's race. Almost everyone got through the first lap well, until Brad Keselowski hit and spun Ross Chastain in the chicane on the front stretch. Legacy Motor Club teammates John Hunter Nemechek and Erik Jones got caught up by Chastain.

Kyle Larson has earned enough points to clinch a spot in the Round of 8 for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. He joins Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron as the only two drivers guaranteed a spot in the next round of the playoffs, based on points.

Alex Bowman won Sunday's second stage and earned 10 crucial points toward the playoffs. Playoff drivers claimed six of the 10 points-paying positions after the second stage.

The top 10:

Alex Bowman AJ Allmendinger Joey Logano Chase Elliott Bubba Wallace Ryan Blaney Austin Cindric Michael McDowell Kyle Busch Kyle Larson

Chase Briscoe had issues with his front left tire after several points of contact during the first 45 laps of Sunday's race. He is behind the wall and will be eliminated from the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs as a result.

Martin Truex Jr. pitted with four laps to go in the second stage. There is also a big group of seven cars including Joey Logano, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney and more in a battle toward the end of the top 10.

Chase Briscoe has been bumping other drivers over the last few laps. However, he may have some issues with his left front wheel. He is on pit road to assess the damage. Briscoe is scored 37th.

Kyle Larson grabbed the lead and drove away from Shane van Gisbergen. Christopher Bell also passed van Gisbergen. Daniel Suarez over drove the corner in turn 7 and spun out Brad Keselowski, causing a brief traffic jam. Chase Briscoe, who was caught in the turn 7 traffic jam, shunted Austin Dillon, who spun earlier, through turn 17. Dillon was in the penalty area and came to a stop.

Chase Briscoe had a right-rear tire go down in the front stretch, bringing out the race's second caution. He was running 19th at the time the tire went flat and is now running 34th. Tyler Reddick is stuck on pit road, his right rear tow link is bent enough where the No. 45 team has to replace it.

Bubba Wallace checked up into the hairpin corner of turn 7, hitting Alex Bowman and spinning Austin Dillon. Tyler Reddick hit Denny Hamlin and launched the rear end of the No. 45 car into the air. Reddick was stopped after Dillon's spin and plummeted down the running order.

Reddick fears he may have a broken rear tow link and a flat tire, and made an unscheduled pit stop.

Hamlin has some minor damage to his rear left fender, but nothing detrimental.

Kyle Larson took the lead at the beginning of the second stage Sunday at Charlotte. Shane van Gisbergen is chasing Larson in the opening corners.

Shane van Gisbergen led the first 22 laps but pitted from the lead. Tyler Reddick earned the stage win and picks up 10 stage points, which are important for the playoff standings.

Top 10 in stage 1:

Tyler Reddick Joey Logano Chase Elliott Ryan Blaney Kyle Larson Shane van Gisbergen Ty Gibbs AJ Allmendinger Brad Keselowski Austin Cindric

Several drivers are making green flag pit stops before the first stage ends. Pit road closes with two laps to go in the stage. Shane van Gisbergen has pitted from the lead, as well. Tyler Reddick has elected to stay out and try to get stage points, which will be helpful for the No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota car.

Martin Truex Jr. was hit with the same penalty Bubba Wallace was hit with three laps prior. He runs in 30th position.

"Just watch the frontstretch chicane, they've already busted a few people on it," Chase Elliott's team said on the No. 9 team radio.

Bubba Wallace drove his No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota over the curbs in turns 16 and 17, the frontstretch chicane, while running seventh and was hit with a stop-and-go penalty in the backstretch chicane. He is now running 12th.

Corey LaJoie's No. 51 Rick Ware Ford has some engine trouble with smoke pouring out of the side exhaust pipes. He will finish 38th at Charlotte. Race is still green, still with Shane van Gisbergen leading.

Shane van Gisbergen led the field to the green flag and pulled out to a quick lead. Joey Logano is right behind, but van Gisbergen has led the first lap.

There are some big changes to the racetrack for this season's race at the ROVAL.

The area in the infield has been changed, with turn 5 running into a longer straightaway into a blind turn 6, which then leads into a sharper turn 7 and back on to the oval. This section of the track will be great for passing.

Also, the chicane on the front stretch has been made sharper. Meaning the drivers will be slowing down to a significantly slower speed than in the old configuration.

Those changes the track may affect the pit strategy slightly. In years' past, the pit window has been about 30 laps for fuel. With the track slightly shorter than the old configuration, drivers may be able to go longer on fuel.

Engines are fired for NASCAR Cup Series at Charlotte

We are ready to go for the Bank of America ROVAL 400 at the Charlotte ROVAL road course. It's the final race in the Round of 12, meaning four drivers will be eliminated today.

NASCAR Charlotte Roval TV schedule, start time for the Bank of America ROVAL 400

Green Flag Time: Approx. 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, Oct. 13

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (2.28-mile temporary road course) in Concord, North Carolina

Length: 109 laps, 252.88 miles

Stages: 25 laps, 25 laps, 59 laps

TV coverage: NBC

Radio: PRN (94.9 FM in Nashville)

Streaming: FUBO (free trial available) ; NBC Sports app (subscription required); NASCAR.com and SiriusXM on Channel 90 for audio (subscription required)

The Bank of America Roval 400 will be broadcast nationally on NBC. Streaming options for the race include the NBC Sports app and FUBO , which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

NASCAR Cup Series playoff picture heading to Charlotte ROVAL race

Top eight advance to next round ; one race remains in Round of 12

1. William Byron — Advanced

2. Christopher Bell — +57 ahead of 9th

3. Kyle Larson — +52

4. Denny Hamlin — +30

5. Alex Bowman — +26

6. Ryan Blaney — +25

7. Tyler Reddick — +14

8. Chase Elliott — +13

-----------------------------------

9. Joey Logano — -13

10. Daniel Suarez — -20

11. Austin Cindric — -29

12. Chase Briscoe — -32

Bank of America Roval 400 starting lineup

Shane van Gisbergen earned his first Cup Series pole position during Saturday's qualifying session.

Here is the top 10 in the starting lineup for Sunday's race in Charlotte.

1. Shane van Gisbergen, No. 13 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

2. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

3. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

4. Joey Logano, No. 22 Penske Racing Ford

5. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Penske Racing Ford

6. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

7. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

8. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 RFK Racing Ford

9. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

10. William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Last five winners at Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL

2023: AJ Allmendinger

2022: Christopher Bell

2021: Kyle Larson

2020: Chase Elliott

2019: Chase Elliott

