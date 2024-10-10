One in 13 Tennessee adults can't vote this election, the most in the country, report finds

Roughly one in every 13 adults in Tennessee are prohibited from casting a ballot this November, according to a new report estimating rates of disenfranchisement across the country. That means Tennessee bars a greater share of its population from voting than any other state in the U.S.

The results are even worse for Black adults in Tennessee. The report estimates that nearly one in six Black Tennesseans of voting age cannot vote because of a felony conviction.

The study, called “Locked Out 2024,” was released by the Sentencing Project and produced by a team of researchers.

The researchers also found the majority of adults unable to vote because of a conviction are not currently incarcerated.

“They’re individuals that are living in communities, participating in communities, having their kids go to public educational institutions, but yet don't have a say in how those institutions are run for them,” Ryan Larson, an assistant professor of criminology at Hamline University and one of the researchers who worked on the report, said in an interview. “I think this is a fundamental question of democracy.”

The report estimates that Tennessee disenfranchises 7.68% of its voting age population because of a felony conviction. Florida, the state with the second-highest rate, bars 6.13% of its voting age population from casting a ballot, while the national average is just 1.7%.

In raw numbers, “Locked Out” estimates that 399,684 adult Tennesseans cannot vote because of a felony conviction.

Black residents are kept from voting at a much higher rate than the general population across the country, at 4.51%, according to the report. Tennessee, meanwhile disenfranchises 16% of Black adults due to felony convictions, the report estimates, the highest rate in the nation and over 3 percentage points higher than Florida.

The report estimates that Tennessee also disenfranchises 7% of its Latino population, also the highest in the nation.

What’s the cause of Tennessee’s high disenfranchisement rate? To begin with, Tennessee is one of only 10 states that take away the right to vote for not only those in prison, but those on probation and parole, and even most who have completed their sentence in its entirety. Also contributing to this high disenfranchisement rate is the fact that Tennessee has one of the 10 highest incarceration rates in the country.

Finally, while some with a felony conviction can regain their right to vote, doing so is onerous and complicated, requiring the disenfranchised person be granted a pardon or court order restoring their full rights of citizenship.

“Although Tennessee has a number of mechanisms to restore voting rights, relatively few are successful in attaining restoration,” the report reads. “The Tennessee Secretary of State’s office reported that only 3,350 Tennesseans regained their voting rights from 2018-2023.”

Why is the rate of disenfranchisement for Black adults so much higher than the general population in Tennessee and across the nation? Larson said that much of the disparity in disenfranchisement is explained by the numerous racial disparities within the criminal justice system, beginning with who is stopped and who is arrested , to who gets sent to prison and for how long and who receives a pardon.

“There's racial disparities built in across numerous points of the criminal justice system, that when you add up across all of those, end up in some pretty big racial disparities … that are not just mere reflections of criminal offending — that plays a small role in determining those racial disparities,” Larson said.

The researchers did not complete a headcount of everyone who cannot vote due to a felony conviction, but rather performed a “social scientific estimate,” Larson said. Making those estimations is particularly tricky in states like Tennessee, which bar those with felony convictions from voting even after they’ve finished their sentences.

The report also does not include aspects of de facto disenfranchisement, “wherein individuals legally allowed to vote do not do so due to legal ambiguity, misinformation regarding voting eligibility, fear of an illegal voting conviction, among other reasons related to criminal records and voting.”

“In other words, the estimates here do not reflect any chilling effects that disenfranchisement laws and their enforcement may have,” the report states.

Evan Mealins is the justice reporter for The Tennessean.

