Grammy-winning country star Carly Pearce will bring her "Hummingbird" album headlining tour to Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on May 16, 2025.

The over three dozen-date world tour will be presented by Conundrum Wines and reach throughout North America and Europe. Feb. 2025's run of European shows will include stops in Stockholm, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, London, Manchester and Dublin. Karley Scott Collins, Matt Lang, Wade Bowen and Carter Faith will support Pearce on select dates.

Pearce's Nashville date tickets are currently available via the Ryman Auditorium's website .

Pearce's 2022 Ryman concert was critically acclaimed and released as a live album in March 2023 .

Early praise for her current tour's sets includes positive feedback on album cuts including "Truck on Fire," "Country Music Made Me Do It," "My Place," "Fault Line" and solo takes on Grammy-nominated Chris Stapleton duet "We Don't Fight Anymore." Notable is also the inclusion of her platinum-selling hits "Never Wanted To Be That Girl" and "What He Didn't Do." Also, a cover of current pop favorite Sabrina Carpenter's "Please Please Please" is included in her recent set of live concerts.

More on Carly Pearce's latest album, 'hummingbird'

In March 2024 , Pearce told The Tennessean that her "drive, work ethic and competitive nature" has been funneled into finding "peace and happiness" in this chapter of her life.

Pearce's latest album is filled with what she calls "love letters to herself" that "unapologetically honor the lessons (she's) learned."

That's reflected in songs that equally exist in modernity but are defined by neo-traditional country music concepts.

"Surviving intense experiences unlocked a vulnerability and sense of humanized normalcy between myself and my fanbase," Pearce continues.

For tour dates and more, visit CarlyPearce.com .

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Carly Pearce is bringing her 'Hummingbird' world tour to Nashville. Here's when, where