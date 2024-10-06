Open in App
    • The Tennessean

    What channel is the NASCAR Talladega race on today? Time, TV schedule for YellaWood 500

    By Nick Gray, Nashville Tennessean,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06eFUn_0vwGpzXk00

    The NASCAR Cup Series continues in the Round of 12 with Sunday's YellaWood 500 at the Talladega Superspeedway.

    It's going to be a roll of the dice for the 12 playoff drivers in the pack-racing style at Talladega. Will Denny Hamlin use the same strategy that failed in Atlanta, where he ran in the back of the pack before crashing anyway late in the race?

    Tyler Reddick dropped below the cutoff line last week in Kansas with a poor performance at a normally-solid track for 23XI Racing. He'll need a good points day on Sunday.

    Here's how you can watch Sunday's race:

    FROM LAST WEEK: NASCAR playoff picture: Cup Series points standings after Kansas

    NASCAR Talladega TV schedule, start time for YellaWood 500

    Green Flag Time: Approx. 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, Oct. 6

    Track: Talladega Superspeedway (2.66-mile oval) at Talladega, Alabama

    Length: 188 laps, 500 miles

    Stages: 60 laps, 60 laps, 68 laps

    TV coverage: NBC

    Radio: MRN (830 AM in Nashville)

    Streaming: FUBO (free trial available) ; NBC Sports app (subscription required); NASCAR.com and SiriusXM on Channel 90 for audio (subscription required)

    The YellaWood 500 will be broadcast nationally on NBC. Streaming options for the race include the NBC Sports app and FUBO , which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

    THE GREAT AMERICAN BOOK : Celebrate a fast-paced history of the Daytona 500 with new book; foreword by Richard Petty

    Shop 2025 Bristol Motor Speedway NASCAR tickets

    NASCAR Cup Series 2024 schedule

    All times Central.

    • Feb. 3: Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum, LA Coliseum (Winner: Denny Hamlin) Non-points
    • Feb. 15: Bluegreen Vacations Duels at Daytona, Daytona International Speedway (Winners: Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell) Non-points
    • Feb. 19: Daytona 500, Daytona International Speedway (Winner: William Byron)
    • Feb. 25: Ambetter Health 400, Atlanta Motor Speedway (Winner: Daniel Suarez)
    • March 3: Pennzoil 400, Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Winner: Kyle Larson)
    • March 10: Shriners Children’s 500, Phoenix Raceway (Winner: Christopher Bell)
    • March 17: Food City 500, Bristol Motor Speedway (Winner: Denny Hamlin)
    • March 24: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas (Winner: William Byron)
    • March 31: Toyota Owners 400, Richmond Raceway (Winner: Denny Hamlin)
    • April 7: Cook Out 400, Martinsville Speedway (Winner: William Byron)
    • April 14: AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400, Texas Motor Speedway (Winner: Chase Elliott)
    • April 21: Geico 500, Talladega Superspeedway (Winner: Tyler Reddick)
    • April 28: Wurth 400, Dover Motor Speedway (Winner: Denny Hamlin)
    • May 5: AdventHealth 400, Kansas Speedway (Winner: Kyle Larson)
    • May 12: Goodyear 400, Darlington Raceway (Winner: Brad Keselowski)
    • May 19: NASCAR All-Star Open, North Wilkesboro Speedway (Winner: Ty Gibbs) Non-points
    • May 19: NASCAR All-Star Race, North Wilkesboro Speedway (Winner: Joey Logano) Non-points
    • May 26: Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway (Winner: Christopher Bell)
    • June 2: Enjoy Illinois 300, World Wide Technology Raceway (Winner: Austin Cindric)
    • June 9: Toyota/Save Mart 350, Sonoma Raceway (Winner: Kyle Larson)
    • June 16: Iowa Corn 350, Iowa Speedway (Winner: Ryan Blaney)
    • June 23: USA TODAY 301, New Hampshire Motor Speedway (Winner: Christopher Bell)
    • June 30: Ally 400, Nashville Superspeedway (Winner: Joey Logano)
    • July 7: Grant Park 165, Chicago street course (Winner: Alex Bowman)
    • July 14: The Great American Getaway 400, Pocono Raceway (Winner: Ryan Blaney)
    • July 21: Brickyard 400, Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Winner: Kyle Larson)
    • Aug. 11: Cook Out 400, Richmond Raceway (Winner: Austin Dillon)
    • Aug. 18/19: FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway (Winner: Tyler Reddick)
    • Aug. 24: Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway (Winner: Harrison Burton)
    • Sept. 1: Cook Out Southern 500, Darlington Raceway (Winner: Chase Briscoe)
    • Sept. 8: Quaker State 400, Atlanta Motor Speedway (Winner: Joey Logano)
    • Sept. 15: Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen International (Winner: Chris Buescher)
    • Sept. 21: Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Bristol Motor Speedway (Winner: Kyle Larson)
    • Sept. 29: Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas Speedway (Winner: Ross Chastain)
    • Oct. 6: YellaWood 500, Talladega Superspeedway (1 p.m., NBC) Round of 12
    • Oct. 13: Bank of America Roval 400, Charlotte Motor Speedway road course (1 p.m., NBC) Round of 12
    • Oct. 20: South Point 400, Las Vegas Motor Speedway (1:30 p.m., NBC) Round of 8
    • Oct. 27: Untitled race at Homestead-Miami Speedway (1:30 p.m., NBC) Round of 8
    • Nov. 3: Xfinity 500, Martinsville Speedway (1 p.m., NBC) Round of 8
    • Nov. 10: NASCAR Cup Series Championship race, Phoenix Raceway (2 p.m., NBC)

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage .

    This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: What channel is the NASCAR Talladega race on today? Time, TV schedule for YellaWood 500

