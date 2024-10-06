Open in App
    The Tennessean

    Do the Tennessee Titans play today? Titans 2024 NFL schedule after bye week

    By Nick Gray, Nashville Tennessean,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iZuYC_0vwF7A4R00

    The Tennessee Titans get an early bye week in Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season.

    Tennessee's bye week started a day later than usual after Monday's win in Miami , overshadowed by Will Levis' shoulder injury and the steady play of backup QB Mason Rudolph .

    Given Levis' injury (as well as Jeffery Simmons' elbow injury ) and the slow start for the team overall, the Week 5 bye week is a good time for a refresh and a reset.

    Here's everything you need to know about the Titans ' bye week and the remaining 2024 schedule:

    GENTRY ESTES: Will Levis gets roasted like an NFL celebrity. Can he start playing like one?

    Do the Tennessee Titans play Sunday?

    The Titans are off this week, one of four teams with an open date during the earliest bye week of the season.

    The Lions, Chargers and Eagles are also on a bye week. All four teams will play 13 consecutive games to finish the regular season. Tennessee begins its final 13 games with a home game against the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 13.

    WHAT'S NEXT? How Brian Callahan yelled, fixated and finally validated in Tennessee Titans win No. 1

    Who will be the Tennessee Titans' starting quarterback in the next game?

    Will Levis injured his shoulder in the first quarter of last week's game against the Miami Dolphins, and backup Mason Rudolph went into game-manager mode to help the Titans to their first win of the season. Rudolph's numbers were modest (9-of-17, 87 passing yards), but the Titans led throughout the game.

    Titans coach Brian Callahan said after Monday's game and again on Tuesday that Levis will be the team's starting quarterback when he's healthy. Callahan said part of the reason that Levis sat for the majority of the Dolphins game was the bye week and the extra rest time he could have to get back to 100% health.

    "There was no doubt in my mind that that was the right thing to do for him," Callahan said. "Especially with the bye and the style of game, I felt like instead of risking further injury or further shots on his shoulder, it was the right thing to do in the moment."

    It is notable both that the Titans offense did not turn the ball over when Rudolph played in Miami and that the Titans' passing game lacked explosiveness. But Callahan wants to find out about his second-year QB.

    "We’re going to find out everything about Will we can," Callahan said. "He’s going to continue to grow and get better and play better. He needs to get better for us. And at the end of the day, I believe that he will."

    Tennessee Titans 2024 NFL schedule

    Regular season

    • Week 1 (Sept. 8): at Chicago Bears, L 24-17
    • Week 2 (Sept. 15): New York Jets, L 24-17
    • Week 3 (Sept. 22): Green Bay Packers, L 30-14
    • Week 4 (Sept. 30): at Miami Dolphins, W 31-12
    • Week 5: OPEN DATE
    • Week 6 (Oct. 13): Indianapolis Colts, Noon on CBS
    • Week 7 (Oct. 20): at Buffalo Bills, Noon on CBS
    • Week 8 (Oct. 27): at Detroit Lions, Noon on FOX
    • Week 9 (Nov. 3): New England Patriots, Noon on FOX
    • Week 10 (Nov. 10): at Los Angeles Chargers, 3:05 p.m. on FOX
    • Week 11 (Nov. 17): Minnesota Vikings, Noon on CBS
    • Week 12 (Nov. 24): at Houston Texans, Noon on CBS
    • Week 13 (Dec. 1): at Washington Commanders, Noon on FOX
    • Week 14 (Dec. 8): Jacksonville Jaguars, Noon on CBS
    • Week 15 (Dec. 15): Cincinnati Bengals, Noon on FOX
    • Week 16 (Dec. 22): at Indianapolis Colts, Noon on CBS
    • Week 17 (Dec. 29): at Jacksonville Jaguars, Noon on CBS
    • Week 18 (Jan. 4/5): Houston Texans, TBD

    Record: 1-3

    Week 5 NFL schedule 2024

    Here's the Nashville-area TV schedule for the NFL this weekend:

    Matchup Location Time and Date TV
    Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Jets Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London 8:30 a.m. Sunday NFL Network
    Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans NRG Stadium, Houston Noon Sunday NewsChannel 5 (CBS)
    Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif. 3:05 p.m. Sunday FOX 17 (FOX)
    Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif. 3:25 p.m. Sunday NewsChannel 5 (CBS)
    Dallas Cowboys at Pittsburgh Steelers Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh 7:20 p.m. Sunday WSMV-4 (NBC)
    New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City 7:15 p.m. Monday ESPN

    AFC South standings

    Team Record This week
    1. Houston Texans 3-1 Buffalo
    2. Indianapolis Colts 2-2 at Jacksonville
    3. Tennessee Titans 1-3 OFF
    4. Jacksonville Jaguars 0-4 Indianapolis

    This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Do the Tennessee Titans play today? Titans 2024 NFL schedule after bye week

