Do the Tennessee Titans play today? Titans 2024 NFL schedule after bye week

The Titans are off this week, one of four teams with an open date during the earliest bye week of the season.
The Lions, Chargers and Eagles are also on a bye week. All four teams will play 13 consecutive games to finish the regular season. Tennessee begins its final 13 games with a home game against the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 13.
Will Levis injured his shoulder in the first quarter of last week's game against the Miami Dolphins, and backup Mason Rudolph went into game-manager mode to help the Titans to their first win of the season. Rudolph's numbers were modest (9-of-17, 87 passing yards), but the Titans led throughout the game.
Titans coach Brian Callahan said after Monday's game and again on Tuesday that Levis will be the team's starting quarterback when he's healthy. Callahan said part of the reason that Levis sat for the majority of the Dolphins game was the bye week and the extra rest time he could have to get back to 100% health.
"There was no doubt in my mind that that was the right thing to do for him," Callahan said. "Especially with the bye and the style of game, I felt like instead of risking further injury or further shots on his shoulder, it was the right thing to do in the moment."
It is notable both that the Titans offense did not turn the ball over when Rudolph played in Miami and that the Titans' passing game lacked explosiveness. But Callahan wants to find out about his second-year QB.
"We’re going to find out everything about Will we can," Callahan said. "He’s going to continue to grow and get better and play better. He needs to get better for us. And at the end of the day, I believe that he will."
