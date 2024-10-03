Eat some sock, fuddy-duddies, and enjoy Missouri football vs. Texas AM

Welcome to SEC Unfiltered , the USA TODAY NETWORK's newsletter on SEC sports. Look for this newsletter in your inbox Monday through Friday . Today, national college football columnist Blake Toppmeyer takes over:

We can finally shove a sock in the mouths of the naysayers who thought the 12-team College Football Playoff would spoil the regular season.

Alabama-Georgia felt anything but spoiled last Saturday night.

I've covered a number of games at Bryant-Denny Stadium, and I've never felt it quite as charged. On a night Donald Trump entered a building full of his followers, a kid not old enough to vote stole the show.

Alabama fans erupted when quarterback Jalen Milroe connected with Ryan Williams, his 17-year-old wide receiver, for a 75-yard winning score. Williams made a fantastic catch, then a jaw-dropping spin move, then an incredible sprint into the end zone to catapult the Tide to a 41-34 victory.

A whopping 12 million viewers watched the game on ABC, making it the most-watched prime-time regular-season game since 2017.

Breathe easy, you fuddy-duddies, because the regular season is alive and well.

Now here comes No. 9 Missouri (4-0) at No. 21 Texas A&M (4-1) for the next course.

This won't be the feast that last Saturday's game in Tuscaloosa was, but the matchup in College Station, Texas, gains heightened significance because of the expanded playoff. Missouri would have a prayer of making a four-team playoff, but it's a contender in this format if it comes home with a victory.

These former Big 12 bedmates have met just four times since entering the SEC together in 2012.

The Aggies would retain long-shot playoff hopes if they turn back Missouri. They lost their opener at home against Notre Dame, so TAMU needs Notre Dame to look good from here to prop up that loss.

As usual, Texas A&M's defense is ahead of its offense.

Missouri played with fire but avoided getting burned in a 27-21 victory against Boston College and a 30-27 double-overtime win against Vanderbilt. The Tigers enjoy a softer schedule than their SEC peers. They might need to finish 11-1 to qualify for the playoff, and Alabama looms later this month. They can't afford a loss in this one.

A happy Missouri fan can quickly become a tortured Missouri fan, though.

Guffaw while Colorado spikes the ball on fourth down, and then watch in horror as the Buffaloes score on "fifth down," you know?

The latest torture? With every Florida loss, the Gators move closer to firing embattled coach Billy Napier. And with every Missouri victory, Eliah Drinkwitz looks better to potential suitors.

The ultimate torture: Missouri finishes 10-2, misses the playoff and Drinkwitz jets off for a meal at Spurrier's Gridiron Grille in Gainesville.

Best way to avoid that: Keep winning, make the expanded playoff, retain Drink, and tell all those folks who scorned the expanded playoff to eat some sock.

Blake Toppmeyer is the USA TODAY Network's national college football columnist.

