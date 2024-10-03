Open in App
    Nashville building nabs international award

    By Rosalind Bowling, Nashville Tennessean,

    2 days ago

    Hi hi hello, how is everyone doing on this wonderful Thursday? What are you looking forward to today?

    🎀 On Wednesdays: Today is Mean Girls Day! While I'm not sure if this is referencing the cultural archetype or the movie/musical/cultural phenomenon "Mean Girls," I like it either way.

    Nashville's architecture wins awards

    Think Nashville architecture is unique, award-worthy and breathtaking? So did this international design award committee. The winner of the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat award is Nashville's very own Alcove. This award helps Music City in a couple different ways.

    For one, it places fast-growing Nashville, which is not widely known for having architecturally striking tall buildings, in a new class. It helps change the city's reputation as a unique design hub.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mcr5V_0vsicUu800

    Company founder and president Tony Giarratana said this: "Alcove stands as a symbol of our commitment to elevating the standards of urban living and what is to come in downtown Nashville."

    To read the full story by Molly Davis, follow the link here .

    More stories to check out

    🥘 Dinner guests: A Tennessee representative made the list of Vice President Kamala Harris' five ideal dinner guests. Here's who .

    ⚖️ Court updates: A drug-smuggling ring surrounding Nashville prisons has led to six indictments. One of the indicted people was a former sheriff's office employee .

    🩹 Disaster recovery: Want to help people recovering from Hurricane Helene but aren't sure where to start? We've got you covered .

    This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville building nabs international award

