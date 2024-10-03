Hi hi hello, how is everyone doing on this wonderful Thursday? What are you looking forward to today?

Nashville's architecture wins awards

Think Nashville architecture is unique, award-worthy and breathtaking? So did this international design award committee. The winner of the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat award is Nashville's very own Alcove. This award helps Music City in a couple different ways.

For one, it places fast-growing Nashville, which is not widely known for having architecturally striking tall buildings, in a new class. It helps change the city's reputation as a unique design hub.

Company founder and president Tony Giarratana said this: "Alcove stands as a symbol of our commitment to elevating the standards of urban living and what is to come in downtown Nashville."

To read the full story by Molly Davis, follow the link here .

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville building nabs international award