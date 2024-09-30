The Tennessean Student of the Week honors outstanding freshmen. Vote in this week's poll

Even though the school year is only two months underway, The Tennessean is choosing to honor the youngest of Middle Tennessee's high school students in this week's Student of the Week poll.

From athletes to mathletes, this week's honorees have one thing in common. They're all freshmen.

And now, we're letting you decide which one takes the top spot in our poll. Voting is open now through noon on Thursday, so cast your votes in the link at the bottom of the list of nominees.

Here are this week's students and what school officials said about them in their nominations:

Addison Beattie, Beech High School

Addison is on the Freshman and Junior Varsity soccer team, student council, participates in choir, in honors classes, and plans to also participate in track. Her classmates and teachers acknowledge how she is kind to her peers and goes out her way to support school spirit by attending football games and/or participates in leadership opportunities on campus. She's an outstanding Buc all around!

Bailey Sinks, Montgomery Central High School

Bailey is always engaged, participates in class, has great attendance and has a positive attitude. Her World History teacher says, “Bailey makes my class better!”

Carlana Stewart, White House Heritage High School

Carlana originally entered her Algebra 1 class unsure of math. Even though she’s not the biggest fan of the subject, she still shows a wonderfully positive attitude, tremendous sense determination and perseverance. She is a breath of fresh air in her math class and encourages those around her to do/be the same as well.

Devin Smith, Montgomery Central High School

Devin is a hard-worker, has a great attitude, is very relaxed and easy to get along with. He is kind and courteous to adults and students alike. Devin also helps his peers when he can, especially during structured intervention.

Hudson Maddox, James Lawson High School

Hudson has been through a lot as a freshman but still shows up with a can-do attitude. He suffered a cardiac event at school in mid-August. He has since returned to school and picked up as if nothing else happened! He continues to successfully maintain his school work and friendships!

LaPromise Davis, James Lawson High School

LaPromise is an outstanding student-athlete, excelling in soccer, basketball and track. She even made it to the state finals last track season, showcasing her dedication and talent. In addition to her athletic achievements, LaPromise has made significant contributions through community service, balancing her busy schedule with a strong commitment to helping others. She exemplifies leadership, hard work and dedication both on and off the field.

Shaurya Desai, Gallatin High School

Shaurya is in Honors and AP classes while also participating on the Academic Team. He is involved in JROTC's Raiders and Marksmanship programs. Shaurya is finds time to be an active member of the Foreign Language Club.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: The Tennessean Student of the Week honors outstanding freshmen. Vote in this week's poll