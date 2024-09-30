Tennessee high school football statewide rankings: Who are top teams in Week 7 of TSSAA season?

The USA TODAY Sports Network has released its statewide rankings for Week 7 of the 2024 TSSAA football season .

Our Tennessee sports writers from the network will vote each week .

In Division I, each first-place vote receives 10 points, second place receives nine points and that continues to 10th place, which receives one point. First-place votes are listed in parentheses. In Division II, the first-place vote receives five points and is reduced by one point for each additional place. The DII rankings are the top five teams in each class.

Ranking top TSSAA football teams in each classification

Division I

Class 1A

1. McKenzie (10) 100 pts. Record: 6-0. Last week: Ranked No. 1.

2. Oliver Springs 85 pts. Record: 5-1. Last week: Ranked No. 3.

3. Coalfield 84 pts. Record: 5-1. Last week: Ranked No. 2.

4. Whitwell 71 pts. Record: 5-0. Last week: Ranked No. 4.

5. MASE 55 pts. Record: 4-1. Last week: Ranked No. 6.

6. Chattanooga Prep 47 pts. Record: 5-1. Last week: Ranked No. 7.

7. South Pittsburg 40 pts. Record: 4-2. Last week: Ranked No. 8.

8. Union City 22 pts. Record: 4-2. Last week: Ranked No. 9.

9. Clay County 20 pts. Record: 4-2. Last week: Ranked No. 10.

10. Gordonsville 15 pts. Record: 4-2. Last week: Ranked No. 5.

Other teams receiving 10 or more votes: Halls 10.

Class 2A

1. East Robertson (10) 100 pts. Record: 6-0. Last week: Ranked No. 1.

2. Fairley 84 pts. Record: 4-0. Last week: Ranked No. 2.

3. Riverside 83 pts. Record: 5-1. Last week: Ranked No. 3.

4. Marion County 69 pts. Record: 5-1. Last week: Ranked No. 5.

5. Milan 58 pts. Record: 5-1. Last week: Ranked No. 9.

6. Jackson Central-Merry 51 pts. Record: 5-0. Last week: Ranked No. 7.

7. Huntingdon 37 pts. Record: 3-2. Last week: Ranked No. 4.

8. Westmoreland 32 pts. Record: 5-2. Last week: Ranked No. 8.

9. Mt. Pleasant 16 pts. Record: 5-1. Last week: Ranked No. 6.

10. Forrest 14 pts. Record: 5-1. Last week: Ranked No. 10.

Class 3A

1. Alcoa (10) 100 pts. Record: 3-1. Last week: Ranked No. 1.

2. Covington 82 pts. Record: 5-0. Last week: Ranked No. 3.

3. Westview 79 pts. Record: 6-0. Last week: Ranked No. 4.

4. East Nashville 77 pts. Record: 5-2. Last week: Ranked No. 2.

5. Sequatchie County 59 pts. Record: 5-1. Last week: Ranked No. 5.

6. Meigs County 46 pts. Record: 4-1. Last week: Ranked No. 7.

7. Dyersburg 40 pts. Record: 4-2. Last week: Ranked No. 6.

8. Unicoi County 35 pts. Record: 4-0. Last week: Ranked No. 8.

9. McMinn Central 16 pts. Record: 4-1. Last week: Ranked No. 10.

10. Johnson County 6 pts. Record: 5-0. Last week: Not ranked.

Dropped out: Giles County.

Class 4A

1. Upperman (5) 95 pts. Record: 6-0. Last week: Ranked No. 2.

2. Pearl-Cohn (5) 93 pts. Record: 4-2. Last week: Ranked No. 1.

3. Anderson County 78 pts. Record: 5-0. Last week: Ranked No. 3.

4. Marshall County 67 pts. Record: 6-0. Last week: Ranked No. 4.

5. Greeneville 65 pts. Record: 3-2. Last week: Ranked No. 5.

6. Haywood 52 pts. Record: 4-1. Last week: Ranked No. 6.

7. Gibbs 40 pts. Record: 5-0. Last week: Ranked No. 8.

8. Red Bank 15 pts. Record: 3-1. Last week: Ranked No. 9.

9. Dyer County 14 pts. Record: 5-1. Last week: Not ranked.

T-10. Macon County 12 pts. Record: 4-2. Last week: Ranked No. 7.

T-10. White County 12 pts. Record: 4-2. Last week: Not ranked.

Dropped out: DeKalb County.

Class 5A

1. Page (10) 100 pts. Record: 6-0. Last week: Ranked No. 1.

2. Powell 78 pts. Record: 5-0. Last week: Ranked No. 3.

3. Sevier County 76 pts. Record: 5-0. Last week: Ranked No. 2.

4. Beech 74 pts. Record: 5-1. Last week: Ranked No. 4.

5. Knoxville West 56 pts. Record: 4-2. Last week: Ranked No. 6.

6. Southwind 55 pts. Record: 5-1. Last week: Ranked No. 5.

7. Munford 50 pts. Record: 5-1. Last week: Ranked No. 7.

8. Shelbyville 25 pts. Record: 5-1. Last week: Ranked No. 10.

T-9. Centennial 7 pts. Record: 4-2. Last week: Ranked No. 8.

T-9. Nolensville 7 pts. Record: 4-2. Last week: Not ranked.

Class 6A

1. Oakland (10) 100 pts. Record: 6-0. Last week: Ranked No. 1.

2. Ravenwood 90 pts. Record: 6-0. Last week: Ranked No. 2.

3. Maryville 80 pts. Record: 6-0. Last week: Ranked No. 3.

4. Collierville 68 pts. Record: 6-0. Last week: Ranked No. 5.

5. Riverdale 56 pts. Record: 5-1. Last week: Ranked No. 6.

6. Houston 51 pts. Record: 4-2. Last week: Ranked No. 4.

7. Brentwood 39 pts. Record: 5-1. Last week: Ranked No. 7.

T-8. Mt. Juliet 25 pts. Record: 6-0. Last week: Ranked No. 8.

T-8. Whitehaven 25 pts. Record: 5-1. Last week: Not ranked.

10. Germantown 7 pts. Record: 3-3. Last week: Ranked T-9.

Dropped out: Bartlett.

Division II

Division II-A

1. Nashville Christian (9) 49 pts. Record: 4-1. Last week: Ranked No. 1.

2. Jackson Christian (1) 41 pts. Record: 5-1. Last week: Ranked No. 2.

3. Columbia Academy 30 pts. Record: 4-2. Last week: Ranked No. 3.

4. DCA 20 pts. Record: 5-1. Last week: Ranked No. 4.

5. Friendship Christian 10 pts. Record: 3-2. Last week: Ranked No. 5.

Division II-AA

1. Christ Presbyterian Academy (10) 50 pts. Record: 6-0. Last week: Ranked No. 1.

2. Boyd-Buchanan 36 pts. Record: 6-0. Last week: Ranked No. 2.

3. Franklin Road Academy 26 pts. Record: 6-0. Last week: Ranked No. 5.

4. Battle Ground Academy 22 pts. Record: 5-1. Last week: Ranked No. 3.

5. Lausanne 13 pts. Record: 4-0. Last week: Ranked No. 4.

Division II-AAA

1. Baylor (10) 50 pts. Record: 6-0. Last week: Ranked No. 1.

2. McCallie 40 pts. Record: 5-0. Last week: Ranked No. 2.

3. Ensworth 30 pts. Record: 6-0. Last week: Ranked No. 3.

4. Brentwood Academy 17 pts. Record: 3-3. Last week: Ranked No. 4.

5. Father Ryan 13 pts. Record: 4-1. Last week: Ranked No. 5.

