    Tennessee high school football schedule for Week 7 of 2024 TSSAA season

    By Tyler Palmateer, Nashville Tennessean,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tMluF_0voc0cl700

    The Tennessee high school football season has another big slate of games on tap.

    Here is the TSSAA football 2024 season Week 7 schedule.

    * denotes region games.

    Out of state

    Lipscomb Academy at Christian Brothers, MO

    Tennessee High at Gate City, VA

    Unaka at Thomas Walker, VA

    Bluff City at West Memphis Christian, MS

    Scott at Whitley County, KY

    East

    Knoxville West at Alcoa

    Clinton at Anderson Co.

    Knoxville Grace at Austin-East

    McCallie at Baylor *

    Maryville at Bearden (Thu) *

    Farragut at Bradley Central *

    Knoxville Webb at Brainerd

    Chattanooga Christian at CAK *

    Claiborne at Chuckey-Doak *

    North Greene at Cloudland *

    Whitwell at Copper Basin* (Mon)

    Mt. Bethel Christian, GA at Copper Basin

    Jellico at Cosby *

    West Greene at Cumberland Gap *

    Cocke Co. at Daniel Boone *

    Ooltewah at East Hamilton *

    Stream Tennessee HS football games live on NFHS Network

    Signal Mountain at East Ridge *

    Dobyns Bennett at Elizabethton

    Unicoi Co. at Gatlinburg-Pittman *

    Campbell Co. at Gibbs

    More: Ranking Nashville area’s top individual, team performances from TSSAA football Week 6

    Cherokee at Grainger *

    Rockwood at Greenback *

    Eagleton at Hampton *

    Happy Valley at Hancock Co.

    Sevier Co. at Hardin Valley (Thu)

    Knoxville Halls at Heritage *

    Walker Valley at Howard *

    Ezell-Harding at King's Academy *

    Northview Academy at Knoxville Carter

    MBA at Knoxville Catholic *

    South-Doyle at Knoxville Fulton *

    Silverdale at Lakeway Christian *

    Sale Creek at Lookout Valley *

    Kingston at Loudon

    Tyner at Marion Co.

    Rhea Co. at McMinn Co. *

    McMinn Central at Meigs Co. *

    Oliver Springs at Midway *

    Lenoir City at Morristown East (Thu)

    Jefferson Co. at Morristown West

    More: How Derrick family roots are anchoring Father Ryan's best TSSAA football start since 2009

    Boyd Buchanan at Notre Dame *

    Knoxville Central at Oak Ridge

    Coalfield at Oakdale *

    Johnson Co. at Pigeon Forge *

    Karns at Powell

    Fayetteville at Sequatchie Co.

    Hixson at Sequoyah *

    South Greene at Seymour

    Red Bank at Soddy Daisy *

    Greeneville at Sullivan East *

    Chattanooga Central at Sweetwater *

    Harriman at Tellico Plains

    William Blount at Union Co.

    Greeneville at Volunteer* (Mon)

    David Crockett at Volunteer

    Polk Co. at Wartburg Central *

    Science Hill at West Ridge *

    Bledsoe Co. at Whitwell

    Middle

    Richland at Battle Creek (Mon)

    Pure Youth Academy at Blackman

    Franklin at Brentwood *

    Robertson Innovation at Brentwood Academy

    Riverdale at Cane Ridge (Thu)

    Cornersville at Cannon Co.

    Monterey at Cascade

    Columbia Academy at Clarksville Academy *

    Clarksville at Clarksville Northwest *

    Richland at Collinwood *

    More: Franklin's Brewer Wilson throws 5 TDs to lead Nashville area's top performers for Week 6

    Grundy Co. at Community *

    Gallatin at Cookeville *

    Webb School at CPA *

    Marshall Co. at Creek Wood *

    White Co. at Cumberland Co. *

    FRA at Davidson Academy *

    Mt. Pleasant at DCA

    Rossview at Dickson Co. *

    Tennessee Heat at Eagleville

    Loretto at East Hickman *

    More: Brennan Rexrode shows he's heart of Nolensville football defense with only TD in win vs Centennial

    Smyrna at East Nashville (Thu)

    Westmoreland at East Robertson *

    First Baptist, FL at Ensworth

    Gordonsville at Forrest

    Lincoln Co. at Franklin Co. *

    Providence Christian at Friendship Christian *

    Watertown at Giles Co. *

    Centennial at Glencliff *

    White House Heritage at Greenbrier

    Lewis Co. at Harpeth *

    Springfield at Hendersonville *

    Cheatham Co. at Hickman Co.

    Nolensville at Hillsboro (Thu) *

    Pickett Co. at Jackson Co.

    Page at James Lawson *

    Clay Co. at Jo Byrns *

    BGA at JPII *

    Clarksville Northeast at Kenwood *

    Liberty Creek at Kirkwood

    McGavock at LaVergne (Thu) *

    Tullahoma at Lawrence Co. (Thu) *

    Stone Memorial at Livingston Academy *

    DeKalb Co. at Macon Co. *

    West Carroll at McEwen *

    Fairview at Montgomery Central

    Antioch at Mt. Juliet (Thu)

    Franklin Grace at Mt. Juliet Christian *

    South Pittsburg at MTCS

    Grace Christian at Nashville Christian* (Mon)

    Goodpasture at Nashville Christian

    Independence at Nashville Overton (Thu) *

    Siegel at Oakland (Thu) *

    More: Green Hill star Avary Stockwell commits to Tennessee softball for Class of 2026

    Coffee Co. at Rockvale (Thu) *

    Columbia at Spring Hill *

    White House at Station Camp *

    West Creek at Stewarts Creek (Thu)

    Hunters Lane at Stratford (Thu)

    Waverly at Summertown *

    Ravenwood at Summit (Thu) *

    Maplewood at Sycamore

    Smith Co. at Upperman

    Green Hill at Warren Co. *

    Huntland at Wayne Co. *

    Pearl Cohn at Whites Creek (Thu) *

    Lebanon at Wilson Central *

    Oneida at York Institute *

    West

    Milan at Adamsville *

    Houston at Bartlett *

    Memphis East at Bolton *

    MASE at Booker T. Washington *

    Christian Brothers at Briarcrest *

    Peabody at Camden *

    Kingsbury at Cordova

    Ridgeway at Craigmont *

    Union City at Dresden *

    South Gibson at Dyer Co.

    Westview at Dyersburg *

    More: Beech High School football player Declan Deering recovering in ICU with head injury after making tackle

    Jackson Christian at FACS *

    Hillcrest at Fairley *

    Westwood at Fayette Academy

    Wooddale at Frederick Douglass (Thu) *

    Whitehaven at Germantown *

    Stewart Co. at Gibson Co.

    Humboldt at Halls *

    Melrose at Hamilton *

    Chester Co. at Hardin Co. *

    Trezevant at Haywood

    Portland at Henry Co. *

    Houston Co. at Hollow Rock-Bruceton *

    Bolivar Central at Jackson South Side

    Fayette-Ware at Kirby

    Gleason at Lake Co. *

    Tipton-Rosemark at Lakeland Prep

    St. George's at Lausanne (Thu) *

    Manassas at Lexington

    Perry Co. at McKenzie *

    Covington at McNairy Central *

    KIPP Memphis at Memphis Business (Thu) *

    Mitchell at Memphis Middle College

    Millington at Memphis Overton

    Ashland, MS at Middleton

    Arlington at Munford

    Father Ryan at MUS *

    Crockett Co. at Obion Co. *

    Huntingdon at Riverside *

    Ripley at Scotts Hill *

    Raleigh Egypt at Sheffield *

    Greenfield at South Fulton *

    Memphis Central at Southwind *

    ECS at St. Benedict *

    Harding Academy at Trinity Christian *

    Northpoint Christian at USJ *

    Collierville at White Station (Thu) *

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    Reach sports writer Tyler Palmateer at tpalmateer@tennessean.com and on the X platform, formerly Twitter, @tpalmateer83.

    This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee high school football schedule for Week 7 of 2024 TSSAA season

