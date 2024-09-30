Tennessee high school football schedule for Week 7 of 2024 TSSAA season

The Tennessee high school football season has another big slate of games on tap.

Here is the TSSAA football 2024 season Week 7 schedule.

* denotes region games.

Out of state

Lipscomb Academy at Christian Brothers, MO

Tennessee High at Gate City, VA

Unaka at Thomas Walker, VA

Bluff City at West Memphis Christian, MS

Scott at Whitley County, KY

East

Knoxville West at Alcoa

Clinton at Anderson Co.

Knoxville Grace at Austin-East

McCallie at Baylor *

Maryville at Bearden (Thu) *

Farragut at Bradley Central *

Knoxville Webb at Brainerd

Chattanooga Christian at CAK *

Claiborne at Chuckey-Doak *

North Greene at Cloudland *

Whitwell at Copper Basin* (Mon)

Mt. Bethel Christian, GA at Copper Basin

Jellico at Cosby *

West Greene at Cumberland Gap *

Cocke Co. at Daniel Boone *

Ooltewah at East Hamilton *

Signal Mountain at East Ridge *

Dobyns Bennett at Elizabethton

Unicoi Co. at Gatlinburg-Pittman *

Campbell Co. at Gibbs

Cherokee at Grainger *

Rockwood at Greenback *

Eagleton at Hampton *

Happy Valley at Hancock Co.

Sevier Co. at Hardin Valley (Thu)

Knoxville Halls at Heritage *

Walker Valley at Howard *

Ezell-Harding at King's Academy *

Northview Academy at Knoxville Carter

MBA at Knoxville Catholic *

South-Doyle at Knoxville Fulton *

Silverdale at Lakeway Christian *

Sale Creek at Lookout Valley *

Kingston at Loudon

Tyner at Marion Co.

Rhea Co. at McMinn Co. *

McMinn Central at Meigs Co. *

Oliver Springs at Midway *

Lenoir City at Morristown East (Thu)

Jefferson Co. at Morristown West

Boyd Buchanan at Notre Dame *

Knoxville Central at Oak Ridge

Coalfield at Oakdale *

Johnson Co. at Pigeon Forge *

Karns at Powell

Fayetteville at Sequatchie Co.

Hixson at Sequoyah *

South Greene at Seymour

Red Bank at Soddy Daisy *

Greeneville at Sullivan East *

Chattanooga Central at Sweetwater *

Harriman at Tellico Plains

William Blount at Union Co.

Greeneville at Volunteer* (Mon)

David Crockett at Volunteer

Polk Co. at Wartburg Central *

Science Hill at West Ridge *

Bledsoe Co. at Whitwell

Middle

Richland at Battle Creek (Mon)

Pure Youth Academy at Blackman

Franklin at Brentwood *

Robertson Innovation at Brentwood Academy

Riverdale at Cane Ridge (Thu)

Cornersville at Cannon Co.

Monterey at Cascade

Columbia Academy at Clarksville Academy *

Clarksville at Clarksville Northwest *

Richland at Collinwood *

Grundy Co. at Community *

Gallatin at Cookeville *

Webb School at CPA *

Marshall Co. at Creek Wood *

White Co. at Cumberland Co. *

FRA at Davidson Academy *

Mt. Pleasant at DCA

Rossview at Dickson Co. *

Tennessee Heat at Eagleville

Loretto at East Hickman *

Smyrna at East Nashville (Thu)

Westmoreland at East Robertson *

First Baptist, FL at Ensworth

Gordonsville at Forrest

Lincoln Co. at Franklin Co. *

Providence Christian at Friendship Christian *

Watertown at Giles Co. *

Centennial at Glencliff *

White House Heritage at Greenbrier

Lewis Co. at Harpeth *

Springfield at Hendersonville *

Cheatham Co. at Hickman Co.

Nolensville at Hillsboro (Thu) *

Pickett Co. at Jackson Co.

Page at James Lawson *

Clay Co. at Jo Byrns *

BGA at JPII *

Clarksville Northeast at Kenwood *

Liberty Creek at Kirkwood

McGavock at LaVergne (Thu) *

Tullahoma at Lawrence Co. (Thu) *

Stone Memorial at Livingston Academy *

DeKalb Co. at Macon Co. *

West Carroll at McEwen *

Fairview at Montgomery Central

Antioch at Mt. Juliet (Thu)

Franklin Grace at Mt. Juliet Christian *

South Pittsburg at MTCS

Grace Christian at Nashville Christian* (Mon)

Goodpasture at Nashville Christian

Independence at Nashville Overton (Thu) *

Siegel at Oakland (Thu) *

Coffee Co. at Rockvale (Thu) *

Columbia at Spring Hill *

White House at Station Camp *

West Creek at Stewarts Creek (Thu)

Hunters Lane at Stratford (Thu)

Waverly at Summertown *

Ravenwood at Summit (Thu) *

Maplewood at Sycamore

Smith Co. at Upperman

Green Hill at Warren Co. *

Huntland at Wayne Co. *

Pearl Cohn at Whites Creek (Thu) *

Lebanon at Wilson Central *

Oneida at York Institute *

West

Milan at Adamsville *

Houston at Bartlett *

Memphis East at Bolton *

MASE at Booker T. Washington *

Christian Brothers at Briarcrest *

Peabody at Camden *

Kingsbury at Cordova

Ridgeway at Craigmont *

Union City at Dresden *

South Gibson at Dyer Co.

Westview at Dyersburg *

Jackson Christian at FACS *

Hillcrest at Fairley *

Westwood at Fayette Academy

Wooddale at Frederick Douglass (Thu) *

Whitehaven at Germantown *

Stewart Co. at Gibson Co.

Humboldt at Halls *

Melrose at Hamilton *

Chester Co. at Hardin Co. *

Trezevant at Haywood

Portland at Henry Co. *

Houston Co. at Hollow Rock-Bruceton *

Bolivar Central at Jackson South Side

Fayette-Ware at Kirby

Gleason at Lake Co. *

Tipton-Rosemark at Lakeland Prep

St. George's at Lausanne (Thu) *

Manassas at Lexington

Perry Co. at McKenzie *

Covington at McNairy Central *

KIPP Memphis at Memphis Business (Thu) *

Mitchell at Memphis Middle College

Millington at Memphis Overton

Ashland, MS at Middleton

Arlington at Munford

Father Ryan at MUS *

Crockett Co. at Obion Co. *

Huntingdon at Riverside *

Ripley at Scotts Hill *

Raleigh Egypt at Sheffield *

Greenfield at South Fulton *

Memphis Central at Southwind *

ECS at St. Benedict *

Harding Academy at Trinity Christian *

Northpoint Christian at USJ *

Collierville at White Station (Thu) *

