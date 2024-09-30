Vote for Nashville area midseason offensive player of the year for 2024 TSSAA football season

The top Nashville area high school quarterbacks, running backs and receivers have shined thus far in the 2024 TSSAA football season .

Now, you get to vote on who’s the best offensive player midway through the Tennessee high school football season.

We’ve narrowed down some of the top players to a select few choices below. Statistics only include games through Week 5, the official midway point in the season.

Cast your vote in the poll below. Voting will close Friday at noon.

Andre Adams, Antioch, So.: Adams is 63-of-88 (71%) passing for 941 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions. He also has 363 yards rushing and five TDs on 45 carries.

Stream Tennessee HS football games live on NFHS Network

Kaedyn Marable, BGA, Jr.: He is 94-of-133 (70%) passing for 1,452 yards, 14 touchdowns and no interceptions. He has also rushed for 106 yards and six TDs.

George MacIntyre, Brentwood Academy, Sr.: The Tennessee football commit is 83-of-125 (66%) passing for 1,083 yards, four TDs and three interceptions.

Montae Baldwin, Columbia Academy, Sr.: Baldwin has 839 yards rushing and five touchdowns on 124 carries.

More: Ranking Nashville area’s top individual, team performances from TSSAA football Week 6

Hutson Chance, CPA, Sr.: The Tennessee baseball commit is 52-of-84 (61%) passing for 900 yards with nine TDs and two interceptions.

Grayson Scragg, DCA, Jr.: Scragg has 29 catches for 558 yards and eight touchdowns.

More: How Derrick family roots are anchoring Father Ryan's best TSSAA football start since 2009

Kason Young, East Robertson, So.: Young is 58-of-85 (68%) passing for 1,016 yards, 11 touchdowns and two interceptions. He also has 379 yards rushing and five scores.

Brett Dobbs, Lincoln County, Sr.: Dobbs has 1,042 yards rushing and 14 TDs on 132 carries. He’s also 7-of-13 passing for 91 yards and a TD.

Tyler Thompson, Marshall County, Jr.: Thompson is 75-of-105 (71%) passing for 1,252 yards, 22 touchdowns and one interception. He also has three rushing TDs.

Jared Curtis, Nashville Christian, Jr.: The Georgia football commit is 54-of-78 (69%) passing for 878 yards, 12 touchdowns and two interceptions. He’s also rushed for 177 yards and six TDs.

More: Nashville area's top high school football offensive players at TSSAA midseason

Javion Kinnard, Pearl-Cohn, Sr.: Kinnard has 1,017 all-purpose yards and 11 touchdowns. He has rushed for 506 yards and nine TDs on 54 carries. He’s caught 10 passes for 237 yards and one TD. He also has a 91-yard punt return for a TD.

Robert Bailey, Shelbyville, Jr.: Bailey has 824 yards rushing and nine TDs on 100 carries.

Tripp Pinion, White County, Sr.: Pinion has 1,275 yards from scrimmage and 16 total touchdowns on offense. He is 47-of-71 passing for 697 yards, 10 touchdowns and one interception. He also has 578 yards rushing and six TDs on 56 carries.

Xavier Murray, White House Heritage, So.: Murray is 95-of-128 passing for 1,331 yards and 19 touchdowns with two interceptions.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Reach sports writer Tyler Palmateer at tpalmateer@tennessean.com and on the X platform, formerly Twitter, @tpalmateer83.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vote for Nashville area midseason offensive player of the year for 2024 TSSAA football season