What channel is Titans vs Dolphins on today? Time, TV streaming info to watch Week 4 game

The Tennessee Titans play the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football at Hard Rock Stadium in search of win No. 1 this season.

The Titans are 0-3 and looking for a clean game by quarterback Will Levis, who has a fumble lost and an interception in each of the first three games and a combined eight turnovers overall.

The Dolphins are 1-2 and could start their third different quarterback in as many games if Tyler Huntley starts on Monday.

Here's how to watch the Titans game, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

What channel is Titans vs Dolphins game on today? Time, TV schedule

Date and time: 6:30 p.m. CT on Monday, Sept. 30

6:30 p.m. CT on Monday, Sept. 30 TV channel: WSMV-4 in Nashville, ESPN nationally

WSMV-4 in Nashville, ESPN nationally Stream: NFL+ and FUBO

Chris Fowler, Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky will call the game on ESPN, with Laura Rutledge reporting from the sideline.

Streaming options for the game include FUBO , which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

Titans vs. Dolphins predictions, picks, odds

Titans beat reporter Nick Suss' prediction: Titans 20, Dolphins 10

The Titans look bad, but the Dolphins look lost. Whoever Miami commits to at quarterback, it's hard to see him posing a real threat. Levis and the run game build some much-needed confidence heading into the bye, and the Titans finally land in the win column.

Odds according to BetMGM on Sunday, Sept. 29

ODDS: Dolphins by 2.5

Dolphins by 2.5 O/U: 37 points

37 points MONEY LINE: Dolphins -135, Titans +110

Tennessee Titans 2024 schedule

All times Central

Regular season

Week 1 (Sept. 8): at Chicago Bears, L 24-17

at Chicago Bears, L 24-17 Week 2 (Sept. 15): New York Jets, L 24-17

New York Jets, L 24-17 Week 3 (Sept. 22): Green Bay Packers, L 30-14

Green Bay Packers, L 30-14 Week 4 (Sept. 30): at Miami Dolphins, 6:30 p.m. on ESPN

at Miami Dolphins, 6:30 p.m. on ESPN Week 5: OPEN DATE

OPEN DATE Week 6 (Oct. 13): Indianapolis Colts, Noon on CBS

Indianapolis Colts, Noon on CBS Week 7 (Oct. 20): at Buffalo Bills, Noon on CBS

at Buffalo Bills, Noon on CBS Week 8 (Oct. 27): at Detroit Lions, Noon on FOX

at Detroit Lions, Noon on FOX Week 9 (Nov. 3): New England Patriots, Noon on FOX

New England Patriots, Noon on FOX Week 10 (Nov. 10): at Los Angeles Chargers, 3:05 p.m. on FOX

at Los Angeles Chargers, 3:05 p.m. on FOX Week 11 (Nov. 17): Minnesota Vikings, Noon on CBS

Minnesota Vikings, Noon on CBS Week 12 (Nov. 24): at Houston Texans, Noon on CBS

at Houston Texans, Noon on CBS Week 13 (Dec. 1): at Washington Commanders, Noon on FOX

at Washington Commanders, Noon on FOX Week 14 (Dec. 8): Jacksonville Jaguars, Noon on CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars, Noon on CBS Week 15 (Dec. 15): Cincinnati Bengals, Noon on FOX

Cincinnati Bengals, Noon on FOX Week 16 (Dec. 22): at Indianapolis Colts, Noon on CBS

at Indianapolis Colts, Noon on CBS Week 17 (Dec. 29): at Jacksonville Jaguars, Noon on CBS

at Jacksonville Jaguars, Noon on CBS Week 18 (Jan. 4/5): Houston Texans, TBD

Record: 0- 3

Miami Dolphins 2024 schedule

All times Central

Regular season

Week 1 (Sept. 6): Jacksonville Jaguars, W 20-17

Jacksonville Jaguars, W 20-17 Week 2 (Sept. 15): Buffalo Bills, L 31-10

Buffalo Bills, L 31-10 Week 3 (Sept. 22): at Seattle Seahawks, L 24-3

at Seattle Seahawks, L 24-3 Week 4 (Sept. 30): Tennessee Titans, 6:30 p.m. on ESPN

Tennessee Titans, 6:30 p.m. on ESPN Week 5 (Oct. 6): at New England Patriots, Noon on FOX

at New England Patriots, Noon on FOX Week 6 (Oct. 13): OPEN DATE

OPEN DATE Week 7 (Oct. 20): at Indianapolis Colts, Noon on FOX

at Indianapolis Colts, Noon on FOX Week 8 (Oct. 27): Arizona Cardinals, Noon on FOX

Arizona Cardinals, Noon on FOX Week 9 (Nov. 3): at Buffalo Bills, Noon on CBS

at Buffalo Bills, Noon on CBS Week 10 (Nov. 11): at Los Angeles Rams, 7:15 p.m. on ESPN

at Los Angeles Rams, 7:15 p.m. on ESPN Week 11 (Nov. 17): Las Vegas Raiders, Noon on CBS

Las Vegas Raiders, Noon on CBS Week 12 (Nov. 24): New England Patriots, Noon on CBS

New England Patriots, Noon on CBS Week 13 (Nov. 28): at Green Bay Packers, 7:20 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

at Green Bay Packers, 7:20 p.m. on NBC and Peacock Week 14 (Dec. 8): New York Jets, Noon on CBS

New York Jets, Noon on CBS Week 15 (Dec. 15): at Houston Texans, Noon on CBS

at Houston Texans, Noon on CBS Week 16 (Dec. 22): San Francisco 49ers, 3:25 p.m. on CBS

San Francisco 49ers, 3:25 p.m. on CBS Week 17 (Dec. 29): at Cleveland Browns, 7:20 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

at Cleveland Browns, 7:20 p.m. on NBC and Peacock Week 18 (Jan. 4/5): at New York Jets, TBD

Record: 1-2

