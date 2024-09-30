Open in App
    • The Tennessean

    What channel is Titans vs Dolphins on today? Time, TV streaming info to watch Week 4 game

    By Nick Gray, Nashville Tennessean,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vNZtc_0voc0Mpb00

    The Tennessee Titans play the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football at Hard Rock Stadium in search of win No. 1 this season.

    The Titans are 0-3 and looking for a clean game by quarterback Will Levis, who has a fumble lost and an interception in each of the first three games and a combined eight turnovers overall.

    The Dolphins are 1-2 and could start their third different quarterback in as many games if Tyler Huntley starts on Monday.

    Here's how to watch the Titans game, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

    Watch Titans vs. Dolphins live on Fubo (free trial)

    What channel is Titans vs Dolphins game on today? Time, TV schedule

    • Date and time: 6:30 p.m. CT on Monday, Sept. 30
    • TV channel: WSMV-4 in Nashville, ESPN nationally
    • Stream: NFL+ and FUBO

    Chris Fowler, Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky will call the game on ESPN, with Laura Rutledge reporting from the sideline.

    Streaming options for the game include FUBO , which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

    Titans vs. Dolphins predictions, picks, odds

    Titans beat reporter Nick Suss' prediction: Titans 20, Dolphins 10

    The Titans look bad, but the Dolphins look lost. Whoever Miami commits to at quarterback, it's hard to see him posing a real threat. Levis and the run game build some much-needed confidence heading into the bye, and the Titans finally land in the win column.

    Odds according to BetMGM on Sunday, Sept. 29

    • ODDS: Dolphins by 2.5
    • O/U: 37 points
    • MONEY LINE: Dolphins -135, Titans +110

    Tennessee Titans 2024 schedule

    All times Central

    Regular season

    • Week 1 (Sept. 8): at Chicago Bears, L 24-17
    • Week 2 (Sept. 15): New York Jets, L 24-17
    • Week 3 (Sept. 22): Green Bay Packers, L 30-14
    • Week 4 (Sept. 30): at Miami Dolphins, 6:30 p.m. on ESPN
    • Week 5: OPEN DATE
    • Week 6 (Oct. 13): Indianapolis Colts, Noon on CBS
    • Week 7 (Oct. 20): at Buffalo Bills, Noon on CBS
    • Week 8 (Oct. 27): at Detroit Lions, Noon on FOX
    • Week 9 (Nov. 3): New England Patriots, Noon on FOX
    • Week 10 (Nov. 10): at Los Angeles Chargers, 3:05 p.m. on FOX
    • Week 11 (Nov. 17): Minnesota Vikings, Noon on CBS
    • Week 12 (Nov. 24): at Houston Texans, Noon on CBS
    • Week 13 (Dec. 1): at Washington Commanders, Noon on FOX
    • Week 14 (Dec. 8): Jacksonville Jaguars, Noon on CBS
    • Week 15 (Dec. 15): Cincinnati Bengals, Noon on FOX
    • Week 16 (Dec. 22): at Indianapolis Colts, Noon on CBS
    • Week 17 (Dec. 29): at Jacksonville Jaguars, Noon on CBS
    • Week 18 (Jan. 4/5): Houston Texans, TBD

    Record: 0- 3

    Miami Dolphins 2024 schedule

    All times Central

    Regular season

    • Week 1 (Sept. 6): Jacksonville Jaguars, W 20-17
    • Week 2 (Sept. 15): Buffalo Bills, L 31-10
    • Week 3 (Sept. 22): at Seattle Seahawks, L 24-3
    • Week 4 (Sept. 30): Tennessee Titans, 6:30 p.m. on ESPN
    • Week 5 (Oct. 6): at New England Patriots, Noon on FOX
    • Week 6 (Oct. 13): OPEN DATE
    • Week 7 (Oct. 20): at Indianapolis Colts, Noon on FOX
    • Week 8 (Oct. 27): Arizona Cardinals, Noon on FOX
    • Week 9 (Nov. 3): at Buffalo Bills, Noon on CBS
    • Week 10 (Nov. 11): at Los Angeles Rams, 7:15 p.m. on ESPN
    • Week 11 (Nov. 17): Las Vegas Raiders, Noon on CBS
    • Week 12 (Nov. 24): New England Patriots, Noon on CBS
    • Week 13 (Nov. 28): at Green Bay Packers, 7:20 p.m. on NBC and Peacock
    • Week 14 (Dec. 8): New York Jets, Noon on CBS
    • Week 15 (Dec. 15): at Houston Texans, Noon on CBS
    • Week 16 (Dec. 22): San Francisco 49ers, 3:25 p.m. on CBS
    • Week 17 (Dec. 29): at Cleveland Browns, 7:20 p.m. on NBC and Peacock
    • Week 18 (Jan. 4/5): at New York Jets, TBD

    Record: 1-2

    This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: What channel is Titans vs Dolphins on today? Time, TV streaming info to watch Week 4 game

