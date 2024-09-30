Open in App
    Volleyball, soccer nearing TSSAA playoffs: Vote for the Nashville area girls athlete of the week

    By George Robinson, Nashville Tennessean,

    2 days ago

    It's time to vote again for the Nashville area girls athlete of the week for Sept. 23-28.

    This week's candidates include:

    Lauren Atkins, BGA: both had six kills and three blocks as BGA rolled to a 3-0 win over Columbia Academy (25-13, 25-16, 25-17) last Thursday.

    Lillie Beasley, Riverdale: Beasley had 23 kills, 18 digs and three aces as Riverdale dropped Siegel, 3-1 (24-26, 25-23, 25-21, 25-14) last Thursday.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DMsXW_0voc0FeW00

    Ally Greenwell, Independence: Greenwell had 45 digs, six kills, 16 assists, 62 serve receiving in matches last week.

    Raegan Griffith, Clarksville: Griffith had three goals and an assist as Clarksville rolled to a 7-1 win over Northwest last Thursday.

    Sofia Kime, Central Magnet: Scored two goals in a 4-0 win over Blackman last Wednesday.

    Kaira Knox, Nolensville: Knox had 20 kills and 13 digs as Nolensville dropped Summit, 3-1 (21-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-22 ) last Tuesday.

    Maggie McRae, Father Ryan: McRae put up 34 kills,12 digs, and four blocks this week to help the Irish take down CPA and Pope John Paul II last week.

    Amelia Renshaw, Siegel: Combined for 33 assists and five aces in wins over Harpeth Hall (3-0) and Cascade (3-0) last Monday, and 25 assists in a 3-1 loss to Riverdale last Thursday.

    Vote now before the poll closes at noon on Thursday. Click on the image below to make your selection.

    Reach sports writer George Robinson at georgerobinsontheleafchronicle.com and on the X platform (formerly Twitter) @Cville_Sports.

    This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Volleyball, soccer nearing TSSAA playoffs: Vote for the Nashville area girls athlete of the week

