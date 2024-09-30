Volleyball, soccer nearing TSSAA playoffs: Vote for the Nashville area girls athlete of the week

It's time to vote again for the Nashville area girls athlete of the week for Sept. 23-28.

This week's candidates include:

Lauren Atkins, BGA: both had six kills and three blocks as BGA rolled to a 3-0 win over Columbia Academy (25-13, 25-16, 25-17) last Thursday.

Lillie Beasley, Riverdale: Beasley had 23 kills, 18 digs and three aces as Riverdale dropped Siegel, 3-1 (24-26, 25-23, 25-21, 25-14) last Thursday.

Ally Greenwell, Independence: Greenwell had 45 digs, six kills, 16 assists, 62 serve receiving in matches last week.

Raegan Griffith, Clarksville: Griffith had three goals and an assist as Clarksville rolled to a 7-1 win over Northwest last Thursday.

Sofia Kime, Central Magnet: Scored two goals in a 4-0 win over Blackman last Wednesday.

Kaira Knox, Nolensville: Knox had 20 kills and 13 digs as Nolensville dropped Summit, 3-1 (21-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-22 ) last Tuesday.

Maggie McRae, Father Ryan: McRae put up 34 kills,12 digs, and four blocks this week to help the Irish take down CPA and Pope John Paul II last week.

Amelia Renshaw, Siegel: Combined for 33 assists and five aces in wins over Harpeth Hall (3-0) and Cascade (3-0) last Monday, and 25 assists in a 3-1 loss to Riverdale last Thursday.

Vote now before the poll closes at noon on Thursday. Click on the image below to make your selection.

