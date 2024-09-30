NASCAR Kansas race winners and losers: Ross Chastain gets win, Kyle Larson gets flat tire

Ross Chastain is not in the NASCAR Playoffs but was still a big winner Sunday in the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway. Chastain claimed his first win of the 2024 season by holding off NASCAR playoff driver William Byron by 0.388 seconds in the 267-lap race, after the final restart.

It was the first race in the Round of 12 in the playoffs, which are headed to Talladega Superspeedway next week for the YellaWood 500 for the second of three races in the round.

Martin Truex Jr. finished third, Ryan Blaney was fourth and Ty Gibbs was fifth. Chastain's Trackhouse Racing teammate Daniel Suarez finished 13th.

Here are our winners and losers from the NASCAR Kansas race.

Winners

Ryan Blaney

Blaney's Penske No. 12 Ford Mustang was one of the fastest cars in the field and finished fourth. He was coming off a sixth-place finish at Bristol.

UPDATED NASCAR PLAYOFF STANDINGS: NASCAR playoff picture: Cup Series points standings after Kansas

POINTS LEADER KYLE LARSON CRASHES: Kyle Larson, the NASCAR playoffs points leader, crashes early at Kansas race thanks to flat tire

William Byron

Byron led 24 laps but could not overtake Chastain after the last restart. The second-place finish was enough, however, for Byron to move to first in the playoff points standings. He was fourth entering the race and now holds a six-point lead over Blaney and Christopher Bell, who are tied for second. Byron was strong throughout the race. He won the first stage after taking the lead on lap 72 and staying out front for the last eight laps.

Ross Chastain

After a lengthy burnout celebration Chastain smashed a watermelon at the finish line, a tribute to his family's watermelon farm. It was Chastain's first victory since winning the 2023 season finale at Phoenix Raceway, which clinched ninth place in the final standings. This marked his fifth NASCAR Cup victory. The closest Chastain came to winning before Sunday this season was when he was fourth two weeks ago at Watkins Glen and fourth in March at Las Vegas. Chastain's win came after starting 20th.

Losers

Kyle Busch

Busch appeared poised to win for the first time this season leading late and holding off Chastain when disaster struck. With 32 laps to go while trying to clear traffic ahead of him Busch pulled up on Chase Briscoe. Busch tried to pass Briscoe on the outside lane, but Briscoe refused to give up his position. Busch pressed the issue attempting to squeeze through and clipped Briscoe's rear bumper. That forced Busch's car into the wall. Busch was trying to extend his winning streak to 20 consecutive seasons but ended up in 19th place.

Austin Cindric

Cindric, who is in the playoffs, spun out late in Stage 2 to bring out a caution. He made contact with Busch, which forced Cindric into the outside wall. Cindric's No. 2 Team Penske Ford was still drivable and he made it to pit road. After repairs he finished 17th and fell to last place in the playoff points standings.

Kyle Larson

Larson, who entered the race as the playoff points leader, had a flat on his right rear on lap 19, hit the wall outside Turn 1 and never got back into contention. It brought out the second caution flag. Larson, who dominated at Bristol last week claiming his fifth win of the season, was able to remain on the lead lap and finished 26th. He dropped to fourth in the playoff point standings and 16 points behind Byron.

Reach Mike Organ at 615-259-8021 or on X @MikeOrganWriter.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: NASCAR Kansas race winners and losers: Ross Chastain gets win, Kyle Larson gets flat tire