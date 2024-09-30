Open in App
    258-yard, 5-TD passing performance among Nashville area boys athlete of week candidates

    By Tyler Palmateer, Nashville Tennessean,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DMsXW_0vobzrgd00

    There were some great performances during Week 6 of the 2024 TSSAA football season and beyond.

    Now, you get your chance to vote on the Nashville area’s best.

    Cast your choice in the poll below for who you think should be the Nashville area boys athlete of the week for the week of Sept. 23-28. Voting will close Thursday at noon.

    Jack Doyle, Brentwood: Doyle shot a team-best 67 to help Brentwood defeat Franklin in the District 12-AA boys golf tournament at Franklin Bridge Golf Club.

    Stream Tennessee HS football games live on NFHS Network

    Hutson Chance, CPA: The Tennessee baseball commit was 9-of-16 for 263 yards passing and four TDs in a 49-14 win over Goodpasture as DII-AA No. 1 CPA remained unbeaten (6-0, 3-0 DII-AA Middle Region).

    Blake Owen, Cookeville: Owen rushed for 156 yards and two touchdowns while going 3-of-4 passing for 55 yards and two touchdowns as Cookeville defeated Warren County, 34-0.

    Wes Harper, Davidson Academy: Harper caught five passes for 112 yards and a touchdown in Davidson Academy's 26-16 loss to Pope John Paul II.

    More: Ranking Nashville area’s top individual, team performances from TSSAA football Week 6

    Zavion Mitchell, Jackson County: Mitchell had 15 carries for 185 yards and four touchdowns to lead Jackson County past Trousdale County, 28-0.

    Joseph Derrick, Father Ryan: The senior quarterback completed 10-of-13 passes for 187 yards and four touchdowns for the Irish (4-1, 1-0 Division II-AAA West Region) in their 45-15 win over Briarcrest.

    Quincy Mitchell, Forrest: Mitchell rushed 16 times for 195 yards and three touchdowns and had an interception on defense to lead Forrest past Cascade, 48-0.

    More: Green Hill star Avary Stockwell commits to Tennessee softball for Class of 2026

    Brewer Wilson, Franklin: Wilson threw for 258 yards and five touchdowns to lead Franklin’s 38-7 victory over Summit, giving the Admirals (4-2, 2-0 in Region 6-6A) an inside position to reach the TSSAA football playoffs for the first time since 2020.

    Roman Mahlerwein, FRA: Mahlerwein was 6-of-10 passing for 162 yards and two touchdowns and added five carries for 36 yards and two touchdowns in FRA's 43-14 win over East Nashville.

    Caleb Floyd, Stewarts Creek: Floyd rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns as Stewarts Creek defeated Antioch, 27-6.

    More: Brennan Rexrode shows he's heart of Nolensville football defense with only TD in win vs Centennial

    Tripp Pinion, White County: Pinion had 24 carries for 184 yards and three touchdowns as White County defeated Macon County, 34-18.

    Xavier Murray, White House Heritage: Murray was 20-for-26 passing for 257 yard and five touchdowns in a 48-20 win over Sycamore.

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    Reach sports writer Tyler Palmateer at tpalmateer@tennessean.com and on the X platform, formerly Twitter, @tpalmateer83.

    This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: 258-yard, 5-TD passing performance among Nashville area boys athlete of week candidates

