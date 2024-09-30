Open in App
    The Tennessean

    BRELAND talks Red Bull Jukebox and Nashville's rising stars at Ascend Amphitheater

    By Marcus K. Dowling, Nashville Tennessean,

    2 days ago

    Jukebox, Red Bull's live-concert pairing with longtime Nashville event series and talent incubator Whiskey Jam, comes to Ascend Amphitheater on Wednesday.

    Yes, as with most Red Bull marketing events, it's a fan-centric and performance-driven experience.

    However, given that the half-dozen-plus acts appearing include names like Brothers Osborne, Shaboozey, Priscilla Block, Tucker Wetmore, Muscadine Bloodline, BRELAND and the Castellows, it offers more.

    Viral-to-established breakout country stars on Ascend's lineup

    More than half of the artists have achieved unexpected chart-topping or Grammy-winning acclaim that has expanded the definitions of country's traditions over the past five years. In the case of Muscadine Bloodline, the Alabama-based band will open for Post Malone at Nissan Stadium 12 days after appearing at Ascend.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yuWBX_0vobfOfk00

    And Shaboozey, with his single "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," has topped Billboard's all-genre pop charts for a quarter of 2024.

    "Whether it's on the charts and streaming platforms or generally in the public discourse, artists who have broken out and are breaking records because of the support of country's growing fanbase (in real-time and online) are increasing in number — it's crucial that Red Bull is highlighting that movement," says BRELAND to The Tennessean.

    BRELAND himself took 18 months to springboard from being a viral TikTok artist famed for "My Truck" to a country radio chart-topper alongside Dierks Bentley and HARDY for "Beers on Me."

    Fast forward three years and he's a Grammy-nominated and Academy of Country Music Award-winning singer-songwriter who has opened for Shania Twain and partnered with Keith Urban. Plus, whether live at events like his BRELAND and Friends charity benefit or in the studio, he has collaborated with dozens of performers, equaling a who's who of country, hip-hop and pop artistry at varying levels of renown.

    BRELAND looks to the future

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gm7Zm_0vobfOfk00

    On Wednesday, fans can choose aspects of the night's performers' setlists — including BRELAND's — via a website poll . Choices include his BRELAND'S Urban collaboration "Throw It Back," the Sam Hunt duet "My Truck," the Twain-inspired solo track "Natural" and his 2020-release "Hot Sauce."

    BRELAND turns 30 next July and is preparing to release his second studio album (and fifth release overall in four years) soon.

    "I'm ready to double down on intentionally and meaningfully sharing my personal experiences," he says.

    As for collaborations, he's at a place where songs he penned with Urban a half-decade ago, like the country and rock icon's Lainey Wilson-featured "High" album track "Go Home W U," will likely be seeing the light of day in tandem with his forthcoming solo releases.

    "I'll have quality songs I've already co-written that will be coming out for years," says BRELAND, laughing. "As I always say, I never cheated the grind."

    Regarding his new music, he's just released "Icing," a fun-loving, romantic, gospel-inspired and honky-tonk ready stomper that aligns with a timelessly American, multicultural, universal and countrified tradition.

    "The next part of this journey follows me taking a year to live a little life and reflect on the courage required to take my career where I'm headed," he says. "On my debut album, I was more concerned with introducing people to a sound. Now, I'm ready to confidently introduce people to personal narratives and stories that offer a deeper look into who I am and what I stand for as an artist and person."

    He pauses and then, understanding the heaviness of the statement he made, walks it back half a step.

    "Oh, don't worry, the bops are still there. I'll always have bops — but they'll reflect a fresher, fuller breadth of my creative vision."

    'Boldy redefining' country music

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dznNo_0vobfOfk00

    BRELAND offers artists like Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus and Malone as reflective of the type of culture and genre-redefining careers performers like himself and those appearing at Red Bull Jukebox are looking to achieve.

    "Believing yourself to be cut of that (superstar) cloth requires you to hold yourself to your perception of their (superstar) standard," he says.

    "All of us (appearing at Red Bull Jukebox) have accomplished much over the past few years, but we're also at a place where we're also motivated to convince more fans (that we're here to stay). I'm operating from where I have yet to hang my gold- and platinum-selling plaques on my walls."

    Before his final statement, BRELAND pauses and considers the breadth of the art and branding of the artists he'll be joining Wednesday evening. He smiles broadly and arrives at a concise statement summarizing the event's overall power:

    "We're boldly redefining country music's role in pop culture by paving and sharing our self-defined roads to create a more authentically valid representation of society overall."

    Ticket information for Red Bull Jukebox is available at concerts.livenation.com/red-bull-jukebox-nashville-nashville-tennessee-10-02-2024/event/1B0060D4B21F4137 .

    This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: BRELAND talks Red Bull Jukebox and Nashville's rising stars at Ascend Amphitheater

