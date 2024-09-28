Miami Dolphins to start Tyler 'Snoop' Huntley at quarterback vs Tennessee Titans

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins quarterback on "Monday Night Football" against the Tennessee Titans was unknown all week: Tyler "Snoop" Huntley , Skylar Thompson or Tim Boyle .

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel addressed the media on Saturday, two days before the game.

McDaniel was asked who will step in for Tua Tagovailoa , who is on injured reserve.

It will be Tyler "Snoop" Huntley, McDaniel announced.

McDaniel said it became apparent that Thompson's body was not responding well enough. But he may be an emergency third quarterback, with Tim Boyle as backup.

"Snoop knows what is required to win over teammates and lead people," McDaniel said. "We've been very high on Snoop, high enough to give him a roster spot on the 53."

McDaniel said Huntley has assimilated into the locker room and the team is excited for him.

Asked about Snoop's mobility, McDaniel said the Dolphins will do whatever is best to win this week.

Miami Dolphins news: How is Skylar Thompson\'s ribs injury?

Thompson started Miami's loss at Seattle, but was knocked out with a ribs injury.

Thompson was limited all week.

Miami Dolphins injury report vs. Tennessee Titans

Other Dolphins whose status were in question entering Saturday included left tackle Terron Armstead and starting cornerback Kendall Fuller, each of whom left the last game with concussions.

Both players are ruled out, McDaniel said.

If needed, Miami could use rookie Patrick Paul or veteran Kendall Lamm at left tackle.

McDaniel did not announce who will start at left tackle.

Miami Dolphins: Terron Armstead, Kendall Fuller concussion protocols

If needed, Miami could use undrafted Storm Duck or undrafted Ethan Bonner at cornerback opposite Jalen Ramsey.

Former Titans linebacker David Long has a hamstring injury

Another key player who had not practiced since Miami's last game is starting middle linebacker David Long, a former Tennessee Titans player.

If Long were unable to play, it would mean more time for Anthony Walker and/or Duke Riley.

Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert is trying to return for Monday, McDaniel said.

But McDaniel added they aren't going to have him return prematurely if he can't properly protect himself.

