Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Telegraph

    Georgia Power CEO Kim Greene: We Are Here for Georgia. We are Here for You. | Opinion

    By Kim Greene,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q8Dub_0wGnCT8900

    I can’t recall a time in my career, or maybe my life, when I’ve seen anything like Hurricane Helene. It’s impossible to believe unless you’ve seen it up close, and even then, it is difficult to describe – pictures simply don’t do it justice. I visited some of the hardest-hit areas in Georgia in the days following the storm, and what I saw broke my heart.

    The destruction was never-ending in places, it just continued for miles and miles. And it’s even more sobering when I stop to think that some of our very own teammates — many working to restore power themselves — were facing devastating damage to their own homes, cutting their way through fallen trees (and some even walking for miles) to get to work, and waiting for power to be restored for their families.

    When I saw the devastation in Augusta, Savannah, Valdosta and Vidalia — and many other areas in between — it quickly became clear to me that this was no ordinary storm. In fact, Helene was the most destructive hurricane in our company’s 140-year history, exceeding the damage caused by hurricanes Michael, Matthew and Irma combined.

    Thankfully, we have a world-class team that ensured Georgia Power was ready to respond. We monitored Helene’s progress from the moment it formed and put plans into place for what we expected to be an extended restoration process. We pre-positioned more than 10,000 personnel around the state who were ready to get to work as soon as the storm passed and it was safe. As damage assessment reports came in from across the state, we ultimately doubled the number of personnel engaged to more than 20,000 with crews coming from across the country.

    Usually after a major storm, we talk about our work in terms of restoration. For Helene, we’re talking about rebuilding sections of the power grid entirely. Helene damaged more than 8,300 power poles and almost 350 transmission structures, downed more than 1,000 miles of power lines, damaged more than 4,500 transformers and toppled thousands of trees that had to be removed before power could be restored. This was a major restoration and reconnection project that had to be completed as quickly as possible. Fortunately, our team is the best in the business, and we were able to restore power to more than 1.5 million customers safely and efficiently. However, we know full reconstruction will be a much longer process.

    This was a historic storm that required an unprecedented response and coordination from so many other teams across Georgia. State leaders including Gov. Brian Kemp, the Georgia Emergency Management Agency and other state agencies, members of the Georgia Public Service Commission, as well as members of the Georgia legislature and its leadership, alongside local county commissioners, mayors, first responders, law enforcement and countless others, were all on the ground with us and continue to be incredible partners as we rebuild our infrastructure.

    As so many of our customers and neighbors try and return to some semblance of “normal,” Georgia Power will be here to help. From working directly with customers to suspend disconnections and waive late fees, to quickly getting funding directly to local organizations serving our state’s most impacted communities, we’re committed to being “A Citizen Wherever We Serve.”

    While I felt disbelief at the devastation I saw, I am inspired by the kindness, resilience and fighting spirit exhibited by our employees and neighbors. From handwritten cards and signs with words of encouragement for lineworkers posted at the areas around our staging sites, to communities coming together to share essential resources like food and water, to local leaders going above and beyond to coordinate aid, the worst of Helene brought out the best in us.

    For your kindness, compassion and patience, thank you to our Georgia Power customers, communities, employees and partners. More than ever, I am proud to be a Georgian, proud to be a part of this team and grateful to be a part of this community.

    Our road to recovery may be long, but we are here for Georgia, and we are here for you!

    Kim Greene is the CEO of Georgia Power.

    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    notyourconcern
    1d ago
    At how much of a cost increase now? We cannot afford the continuing escalation of cost during peak months. Georgia Power is supposed to have implemented several applicable means to produce power to the grids. Yet every year, the cost continue to escalate. When an electric bill consumes a large swath of your monthly income to sustain a large family using electricity very conservatively and has applied all of the saving techniques / equipment to do so and it’s still sickly high in cost, there is a problem. It’s called greed and bidenomics. Cutting our own oil production lines, and killing our refineries due this at the start. FJB / FKH / FTW
    Guest
    1d ago
    Who needs power
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Suspect dies after allegedly shooting woman in Crawford County, deputies investigate
    The Telegraph2 days ago
    Free walk-up overdose response kits more common in Georgia after deaths increased in Macon
    The Telegraph2 days ago
    Man charged in 2 Macon murders after shooting at gas station, discovery of hidden body
    The Telegraph1 day ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Wawa reveals grand opening date for its first Georgia store. Here’s what to know
    The Telegraph2 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group22 days ago
    Fourth $1 Million Lottery Scratch-Off Winner Announced in Less Than a Week in Florida
    Akeena6 days ago
    Borough council rescinds demotion of police captain
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel22 days ago
    Family of man who died in Bibb County Jail holds vigil, still wants video released
    The Telegraph15 hours ago
    Crowds give emotional farewell to Houston County Sheriff Talton during funeral procession
    The Telegraph1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Will it snow this winter in Georgia? Here’s what AccuWeather, NOAA experts predict
    The Telegraph2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Funeral plans for Houston County’s Cullen Talton, the nation’s longest serving sheriff
    The Telegraph2 days ago
    Beloved Discount Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Set to Close All Stores in Florida and Other States
    Akeena6 days ago
    Meet the candidates running for Middle Georgia’s U.S. House District 8 this November
    The Telegraph2 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    The Palmetto & Crescent: A History of the South Carolina Flag
    Explore Beaufort SC2 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker10 days ago
    ‘Pumpy’ gets $78k to install well and pavilion; Mahanoy, East Union, McAdoo get grants for police cruisers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Two Men Indicted for Defrauding DoorDash in $1 Million Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Former Forsyth-Monroe Chamber president accused of theft, wrongly spending chamber’s money
    The Telegraph16 hours ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Cruise Passenger on Taylor Swift-Themed Cruise Missing After Going Overboard
    J. Souza15 hours ago
    Carnival Revealed a New Loyalty Gift for Platinum and Diamond Guests, And People Aren't Thrilled
    J. Souza7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy