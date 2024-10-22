Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Telegraph

    Celebrate spooky season in Macon with these ghost tours. Here’s when, how to get tickets

    By Chelsea Madden,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Ppwi_0wGnCSFQ00

    With scary ghost sightings and terrifying tales, Macon has everything needed for those looking for a haunt.

    And if you’re looking for an up close and personal account of these scary stories, Macon has just the thing for you.

    We’ve rounded up the best ghost tours in town. Take a peek, if you dare:

    Haunts and History on the Hill

    When: Oct. 28, 2024 and Oct. 30, 2024 at 7 p.m.

    Where: Hay House at 934 Georgia Avenue in Macon

    What: “Hear spine tingling tales of supernatural activity in one of the city’s most haunted areas,” according to the Hay House website. The tour focuses on the buildings in Macon’s College Hill Corridor and the spirits that inhabit the area.

    Tickets: Tickets are $45 per person and can be purchased online .

    Macon Macabre Walking Tour

    When: Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m.

    Where: Just Tap’d located at 488 1st St. in Macon

    What: This hour-and-a-half “easy walking” ghost tour explores the spirits, murder and mayhem of Macon .

    Tickets: To book, please call (478) 743-1074

    Macon Beyond: The Hunt

    When: After the Macabre Walking Tour on Oct. 25.

    Where: Stay behind at the final stop of the tour located at The Bohemian Den, 502 Cherry Street in Macon

    What: This special after hours tour will look into paranormal stories in Macon and give listeners a chance to investigate activity where an alleged poltergeist lives.

    Spirits in October

    When: Oct. 26 at 6:30 p.m.

    Where: Historic Riverside Cemetery Conservancy at 1301 Riverside Dr. in Macon

    What: “Walk beneath the night sky amongst old-world crosses and Gothic headstones, where the righteous and the wicked are equal, united by death’s quiet impartiality,” the tour’s website says.

    Tickets: Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased online .

    Are you planning to get spooked at one of these ghost tours? Let us know in the comments or email me at cmadden@mcclatchy.com

    Macon is one of the most uplifting cities in the U.S., says entertainment outlet. See why

    Macon is one of the best Halloween destinations, says a travel outlet. Here’s why

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Family of man who died in Bibb County Jail holds vigil, still wants video released
    The Telegraph15 hours ago
    Suspect dies after allegedly shooting woman in Crawford County, deputies investigate
    The Telegraph2 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Free walk-up overdose response kits more common in Georgia after deaths increased in Macon
    The Telegraph2 days ago
    Beloved Discount Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Set to Close All Stores in Florida and Other States
    Akeena6 days ago
    Man charged in 2 Macon murders after shooting at gas station, discovery of hidden body
    The Telegraph1 day ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Fourth $1 Million Lottery Scratch-Off Winner Announced in Less Than a Week in Florida
    Akeena6 days ago
    Will it snow this winter in Georgia? Here’s what AccuWeather, NOAA experts predict
    The Telegraph2 days ago
    Crowds give emotional farewell to Houston County Sheriff Talton during funeral procession
    The Telegraph1 day ago
    Former Forsyth-Monroe Chamber president accused of theft, wrongly spending chamber’s money
    The Telegraph16 hours ago
    Funeral plans for Houston County’s Cullen Talton, the nation’s longest serving sheriff
    The Telegraph2 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato16 hours ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    The Palmetto & Crescent: A History of the South Carolina Flag
    Explore Beaufort SC2 days ago
    26-Year-Old Man Turns Himself In for Jackson Murder
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Carnival Revealed a New Loyalty Gift for Platinum and Diamond Guests, And People Aren't Thrilled
    J. Souza7 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz29 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz12 days ago
    Meet the candidates running for Middle Georgia’s U.S. House District 8 this November
    The Telegraph2 days ago
    Wawa reveals grand opening date for its first Georgia store. Here’s what to know
    The Telegraph2 days ago
    GA’s Haunted Montrose holds final ‘season of frights.’ Why it’s closing after 16 years
    The Telegraph21 hours ago
    Campaign aims to keep infants safe while they sleep
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    NOV. 5 VOTER GUIDE | Florida Amendments
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz21 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy