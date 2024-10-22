Celebrate spooky season in Macon with these ghost tours. Here’s when, how to get tickets

With scary ghost sightings and terrifying tales, Macon has everything needed for those looking for a haunt.

And if you’re looking for an up close and personal account of these scary stories, Macon has just the thing for you.

We’ve rounded up the best ghost tours in town. Take a peek, if you dare:

Haunts and History on the Hill

When: Oct. 28, 2024 and Oct. 30, 2024 at 7 p.m.

Where: Hay House at 934 Georgia Avenue in Macon

What: “Hear spine tingling tales of supernatural activity in one of the city’s most haunted areas,” according to the Hay House website. The tour focuses on the buildings in Macon’s College Hill Corridor and the spirits that inhabit the area.

Tickets: Tickets are $45 per person and can be purchased online .

Macon Macabre Walking Tour

When: Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Just Tap’d located at 488 1st St. in Macon

What: This hour-and-a-half “easy walking” ghost tour explores the spirits, murder and mayhem of Macon .

Tickets: To book, please call (478) 743-1074

Macon Beyond: The Hunt

When: After the Macabre Walking Tour on Oct. 25.

Where: Stay behind at the final stop of the tour located at The Bohemian Den, 502 Cherry Street in Macon

What: This special after hours tour will look into paranormal stories in Macon and give listeners a chance to investigate activity where an alleged poltergeist lives.

Spirits in October

When: Oct. 26 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Historic Riverside Cemetery Conservancy at 1301 Riverside Dr. in Macon

What: “Walk beneath the night sky amongst old-world crosses and Gothic headstones, where the righteous and the wicked are equal, united by death’s quiet impartiality,” the tour’s website says.

Tickets: Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased online .

Are you planning to get spooked at one of these ghost tours? Let us know in the comments or email me at cmadden@mcclatchy.com





