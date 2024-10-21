Wawa reveals grand opening date for its first Georgia store. Here’s what to know

Wawa is bringing its built-to-order hoagies to the Peach State.

The popular fuel station and convenience store announced the grand opening date for a new store in Bainbridge , marking its first location in Georgia, according to a news release.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. on Nov. 14 at 1401 Tallahassee Highway, the release said.

“We ... look forward to bringing our unique brand of fresh food, beverages and convenience to Georgia as we further our commitment to providing our new friends and neighbors with ... a strong, committed community partner,” Nancy Dulaney, director of store operations, said in the release.

Founded in 1964, Wawa now operates more than 1,050 stores across eight states and Washington, D.C., according to its website. The chain announced its expansion into Georgia earlier this year, McClatchy News previously reported.

Wawa said it also has sites under contract in:

Brunswick

Jesup

Waycross

Tifton

Valdosta

Albany

Hinesville

Pooler

More than 26 stores are set to open across Georgia in the next five to eight years, according to Wawa. The chain said it will open three to four stores every year.

“Once open, each store will employ an average of 35 associates, with Wawa expecting to create more than 900 long-term new jobs as a result of expansion in Georgia,” the release said.

Bainbridge is about a 40-mile drive northwest from Tallahassee, Florida.

Find your nearest Wawa here.

Wawa named nation’s best convenience store, survey says. Where do your favorites rank?

Wendy’s new ‘adult’ meal bag comes with a glow-in-the-dark toy. When can you get it?

Hostess reveals Twinkies mystery flavor, but it won’t stick around. Here’s what to know