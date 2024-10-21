Open in App
    Macon is one of the most uplifting cities in the U.S., says entertainment outlet. See why

    By Chelsea Madden,

    2 days ago

    Macon is becoming more and more known for its food and entertainment options.

    But recently, it’s been noticed for something else.

    UP Entertainment, an American cable TV outlet, compiled the top 20 most uplifting cities in the country and Macon is among them.

    But why? Here’s what to know:

    Macon, Georgia made UP Entertainment’s list of southern cities that are the most uplifting, specifically noting Macon’s rich music history. The company highlighted the Otis Redding Foundation and the Otis Redding Center for the Arts because of its mission to “empower, enrich and motivate” people through music.

    Macon’s “ Keep Macon-Bibb Beautiful” initiative is also celebrated for its tree-planting initiatives and revitalization of historic buildings in the city.

    UP Entertainment also gathered questionnaires from locals and found that Macon residents describe themselves as sociable, generous and optimistic, all factors contributing to an uplifting community.

    Additionally, Albany was listed as another one of the most uplifting cities in the country, giving the Peach State a leg up on all things joy.

    Other southern cities that made the list:

    • Greenwood, Mississippi

    • Monroe, Louisiana

    • Meridian, Mississippi

    Do you think Macon is an uplifting community? Tell us why in the comments or email me at cmadden@mcclatchy.com

