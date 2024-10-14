Authentic family-owned Mexican spot in Warner Robins opens new restaurant across town

When Luis Montes De Oca opened his authentic Mexican restaurant in Warner Robins five years ago, he had only $680 in his pocket.

Today, he’s launching a second restaurant across town in the Kathleen area of Warner Robins. He also has a food truck on the way.

On Wednesday, Chef Luis Mexican Food & Grill at 1117 Ga. 96, Suite 108, celebrates its grand opening with a 10% discount on all orders. Also, the first 50 people to place an order will get a free hat or T-shirt featuring the restaurant’s logo.

Now in its soft opening phase, the new restaurant quietly opened its doors Sept. 30.

“It’s great to have another opening,” said Montes De Oca, a self-trained chef. “I feel good. It’s going in the direction I want it to go.”

Chef Luis Mexican Food & Grill, a new restaurant in the Kathleen area of Warner Robins. The grand opening is Wednesday. Becky Purser/The Telegraph

Beginnings

Montes De Oca wasn’t always as successful.

His first attempt with Luis Mexican Food & Grill in 2014 on Gunn Road in Centerville closed after only two years in operation. J&F Caribbean Delight now operates in that space.

Montes De Oca regrouped and opened Luis Mexican Food & Grill, as it’s best known, in May 2019 at 105 Bowling Drive, Suite B, off Watson Boulevard in the former Marin Mexican Food Store location.

The 5,500-square-foot space includes the restaurant with seating for more than 60 people, a large Mexican grocery store and a meat and seafood market.

At first, he felt like he was walking a tightrope — having borrowed money to open and putting all the revenue back into the restaurant.

“I didn’t pay myself at all,” he said. “Every little bit of money I was making, I was investing everything back into the restaurant.”

Montes De Oca recalled one night crying in the shower and asking God for help.

The next day, the restaurant made over $2,200 in sales, and it just took off after that, he said.

Customers line up at Chef Luis Mexican Food & Grill, a new restaurant in the Kathleen area of Warner Robins. Becky Purser/The Telegraph

The new spot

Nestled in a small shopping strip next to Houston Lakes Cinemas, the new Luis Mexican Food & Grill is a restaurant only. It’s in the former Anna’s Asian Cafe spot.

The menu may not be quite as extensive as the Bowling Drive location, but it still offers a large selection of homestyle Mexican food.

The 1,900-square-foot-space can seat up to 36 people.

On a recent visit, Chase Borel was trying out the new spot based on his familiarity with the one on Bowling Drive.

“It’s always really crowded,” Borel said of the Bowling Drive location. “They stay pretty busy.”

His favorite dish is the Cuban torta, a Mexican sandwich stuffed with a variety of meats. He was in the mood for a chicken burrito when he stopped in at the new location.

Borel also recommended the guacamole, which is made fresh daily.

Chicken burrito at Chef Luis Mexican Food & Grill, a new restaurant in the Kathleen area of Warner Robins. Becky Purser/The Telegraph

The menu

Montes De Oca said his favorite dishes are huaraches and flautas.

The restaurant’s huaraches start with a big homemade tortilla topped with beans, a Mexican cheese called Oaxaca, red and green sauce, cilantro, onions and a choice of protein.

Food is prepared at at Chef Luis Mexican Food & Grill, a new restaurant in the Kathleen area of Warner Robins. Becky Purser/The Telegraph

Flautas are rolled tortillas filled with a protein, most commonly steak or chicken, rolled and deep fried. The restaurant tops them with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and Queso Fresco Mexican cheese.

A distinguishing mark of Luis Mexican Food & Grill is the variety of meat options, including steak, chicken, pork, shrimp, cow’s tongue, shredded lamb, cow intestines and pork stomach, Montes De Oca said.

There’s also vegetarian and tofu options, he said.

Salsa bar at Chef Luis Mexican Food & Grill, a new restaurant in the Kathleen area of Warner Robins. Becky Purser/The Telegraph

The new restaurant’s menu includes traditional tacos, birria tacos, burritos, chimichangas, quesadillas, fajitas, enchiladas, soups, including menudo, toastads, gorditas, sopes, empanadas, tamales, chili rellenos, and exquisite (Mexican corn).

The menu also offers platters with rice and beans, shrimp ceviche, cheese and bean dips, and fried plantains.

Additionally, the restaurant features a salsa bar with cucumbers, radishes, pickled jalapenos, a habanero sauce, an extra hot chili oil sauce, a medium tomatillo sauce, red salsa and an avocado cream sauce.

Luis Mexican Food & Grill owner Luis Montes De Oca, far right, and his family from left to right, Yelin Quevedo Martinez, Ashley Quevedo Martinez, 5-month-old Isaac Martinez, Mayeli Martinez Diaz, and 7-year-old Naomi Montes De Oca. Becky Purser/The Telegraph

A family business

Montes De Oca bounces back and forth between the two restaurants. He manages both, still does some cooking and “a little bit of everything.”

His wife, Mayeli Martinez Diaz and one of his daughters, Yelin Quevedo Martinez, both work at the restaurants.

Another daughter, 7-year-old Naomi Montes De Oca, a first grader at Sacred Heart Catholic School in Warner Robins, often asks to work at the restaurants.

Luis Montes De Oca said she’ll say, “Papa, I need money. Let me help.”

He’ll let her take chips to a table or translate for Spanish-only speakers. Customers often spoil her. One gave her $20 for bringing chips.

Seating at at Chef Luis Mexican Food & Grill, a new restaurant in the Kathleen area of Warner Robins. Becky Purser/The Telegraph

Food truck

Montes De Oca initially planned to expand first with a food truck.

The debut of the food truck has been delayed due to the engine needing replacement. Meanwhile, the restaurant space in Kathleen became available.

Montes De Oca jumped at the opportunity. He said the area is growing rapidly and is the perfect spot for a second location.

Once he gets the food truck up and running, Montes De Oca plans to park it outside the new location for people to grab a bite after the restaurant closes. He hopes to gain foot traffic from the nearby movie theater.

In addition to the food truck, Montes De Oca plans to launch an app that not only will let customers know where they can find the food truck, but also order online from the restaurants. He’s also working on a website where restaurant hats and T-shirts may be purchased.

Inside Luis Mexican Food & Grill at 105 Bowling Drive, Suite B, off Watson Boulevard in Warner Robins. Becky Purser/The Telegraph

Bowling Drive location

At the larger space across town, customers can find a refrigerator full of fresh vegetables, a wide variety of meats and seafood in a long display case, fresh and packaged spices, and aisles of other grocery items.

Mexican candy, desserts, chips, soft drinks and specialty juice drinks also are on hand. Large pinatas also are for sale.

Grab-and-go guava drinks at Luis Mexican Food & Grill at 105 Bowling Drive, Suite B, off Watson Boulevard in Warner Robins. Becky Purser/The Telegraph

The restaurant space has multiple booths and tables. The menu includes offerings such as chicharron, which is pork belly in green sauce served with refried beans, rice, salad and tortillas.

A Luis special is seasoned cow tongue cooked with onions and also served with refried beans, rice, salad and tortillas.

Customers may also send wire transfers to Mexico, Colombia, Nicaragua, Honduras and El Salvador from the Bowling Drive location.

Luis Mexican Food & Grill at 105 Bowling Drive, Suite B, off Watson Boulevard in Warner Robins. Becky Purser/The Telegraph

Hours

The new Kathleen location is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. The number is 478-313-5071.

The Bowling Drive location is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. The number is 478-236-8648.