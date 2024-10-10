Warner Robins clinic manager sentenced, ordered to pay back nearly $300K taken from clinic

The office manager of a Warner Robins chiropractic clinic, who was found guilty of fraud and theft by a jury over the summer , was sentenced Wednesday to 16 years in prison and ordered to pay the clinic back close to $300,000.

A jury found Emiliya Radford, the former office manager of Smith Spinal Care Center, guilty of bank fraud, wire fraud and federal program theft. She had stolen $298,042.72 from the clinic’s money, with some of the money coming from the COVID-19 Federal Relief program aimed toward helping small business such as the clinic recover during the pandemic.





Radford first worked for Smith Spinal Care Center through her marketing company, Cyber Pinecone. She became the clinic’s office manager later on while still doing marketing work for it During her time there, she would write and endorse checks to herself for her marketing company as well as overtime and raises, none of which were approved by the owner, Dr. JC Smith, according to court records.

Attorney argues for a lesser sentence

Radford’s attorney, Robert Helfend, tried to get a judge to give Radford a lesser sentence Wednesday, saying she wasn’t capable of pulling off such a complex crime. Prosecutors and Judge Marc Treadwell disagreed.

During her sentencing, prosecutors played a recording of a phone call Radford had with a friend that was meant to be about a situation with her cats. But during the call, it was revealed there were plans to sell Radford’s assets and return them to her after she completes her sentence.

Radford’s friend further clarified in court that she meant for that money to go toward Cyber Pinecone so Radford could keep her business going in another country.

He also tried to convince Treadwell that Radford was experiencing substantial financial hardship while prosecutors argued that the Smiths were the ones who experienced hardship after Radford’s actions.

“This is a classic example of abuse of trust,” said Treadwell.

‘Did not expect his career to end in horrible fashion’

Dr. JC Smith, owner of Smith Spinal Care Center, testified that he “did not expect his career to end in horrible fashion.” His clinic went out of business, he said.

His wife, Christy Smith, said the family was struggling and sold everything of value from the clinic and home to keep the clinic running until they couldn’t anymore. She also saidshe was scared of opening the mail because creditors would ask the doctor to pay back what Radford had stolen.

Further, she shared that, the day Radford resigned from the clinic, she told Dr. JC Smith they would be broke in two months.

Radford explained to Treadwell that she was remorseful and that she “abused her expertise.” She also told the judge that she left everything behind in Bulgaria, her home country.

“I am worthy and I have a good heart,” Radford said.

Radford’s sentence requires her to pay back the full amount stolen, half of which will come from the finances of her marketing company. As part of her sentence, Radford also will have to forfeit her house, the judge ruled.