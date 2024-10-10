Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Telegraph

    Warner Robins clinic manager sentenced, ordered to pay back nearly $300K taken from clinic

    By Alba Rosa,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OOEyA_0w1NqOLU00

    The office manager of a Warner Robins chiropractic clinic, who was found guilty of fraud and theft by a jury over the summer , was sentenced Wednesday to 16 years in prison and ordered to pay the clinic back close to $300,000.

    A jury found Emiliya Radford, the former office manager of Smith Spinal Care Center, guilty of bank fraud, wire fraud and federal program theft. She had stolen $298,042.72 from the clinic’s money, with some of the money coming from the COVID-19 Federal Relief program aimed toward helping small business such as the clinic recover during the pandemic.

    Radford first worked for Smith Spinal Care Center through her marketing company, Cyber Pinecone. She became the clinic’s office manager later on while still doing marketing work for it During her time there, she would write and endorse checks to herself for her marketing company as well as overtime and raises, none of which were approved by the owner, Dr. JC Smith, according to court records.

    Attorney argues for a lesser sentence

    Radford’s attorney, Robert Helfend, tried to get a judge to give Radford a lesser sentence Wednesday, saying she wasn’t capable of pulling off such a complex crime. Prosecutors and Judge Marc Treadwell disagreed.

    During her sentencing, prosecutors played a recording of a phone call Radford had with a friend that was meant to be about a situation with her cats. But during the call, it was revealed there were plans to sell Radford’s assets and return them to her after she completes her sentence.

    Radford’s friend further clarified in court that she meant for that money to go toward Cyber Pinecone so Radford could keep her business going in another country.

    Helfend also asserted that Radford faced significant financial hardship, but prosecutors said it was the owner of the clinic facing hardship after Radford’s actions.

    He also tried to convince Treadwell that Radford was experiencing substantial financial hardship while prosecutors argued that the Smiths were the ones who experienced hardship after Radford’s actions.

    “This is a classic example of abuse of trust,” said Treadwell.

    ‘Did not expect his career to end in horrible fashion’

    Dr. JC Smith, owner of Smith Spinal Care Center, testified that he “did not expect his career to end in horrible fashion.” His clinic went out of business, he said.

    His wife, Christy Smith, said the family was struggling and sold everything of value from the clinic and home to keep the clinic running until they couldn’t anymore. She also saidshe was scared of opening the mail because creditors would ask the doctor to pay back what Radford had stolen.

    Further, she shared that, the day Radford resigned from the clinic, she told Dr. JC Smith they would be broke in two months.

    Radford explained to Treadwell that she was remorseful and that she “abused her expertise.” She also told the judge that she left everything behind in Bulgaria, her home country.

    “I am worthy and I have a good heart,” Radford said.

    Radford’s sentence requires her to pay back the full amount stolen, half of which will come from the finances of her marketing company. As part of her sentence, Radford also will have to forfeit her house, the judge ruled.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    AreYouKiddingMe
    2d ago
    What a piece of shit!
    Annette
    2d ago
    I'll never understand how this happens!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Fatal shooting in Macon neighborhood leaves 1 dead, 1 injured, sheriff’s office says
    The Telegraph11 days ago
    Macon woman accused of stealing an ambulance, assaulting a first responder gets indicted
    The Telegraph11 days ago
    Death at Bibb County Jail has been ruled a homicide. GBI will investigate, officials say
    The Telegraph1 day ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group14 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    'It shouldn't be happening': Judge calls out Fani Willis for email reply all screw-up in YSL RICO case already tripped up by secret talks
    Law & Crime1 day ago
    Panic-buying emptied Macon store shelves during short docks strike. Will effects linger?
    The Telegraph8 days ago
    How much rain did Macon get from Hurricane Helene? See totals, and top wind speed.
    The Telegraph15 days ago
    Man tried to light vehicle on fire with kids inside in Warner Robins, deputies say
    The Telegraph12 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Macon man faces several charges after a shooting leaves 1 injured, deputies say
    The Telegraph12 days ago
    Share photo, video with us of Hurricane Helene’s impact on Macon, Georgia. Here’s how.
    The Telegraph15 days ago
    How much can landlords legally increase rent in Georgia? What the law says
    The Telegraph10 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    BioLab fire sparks evacuation: How far will the impact reach in Georgia?
    The Telegraph10 days ago
    Two Zaxbys fan favorites are back – but not for long. Here’s what to know
    The Telegraph5 days ago
    Georgia’s death toll increases from Hurricane Helene. Power outages still high.
    The Telegraph14 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida6 days ago
    Video shows Bibb County deputy hit woman in case that led to excessive force lawsuit
    The Telegraph2 days ago
    Shooting at a home in Warner Robins leaves 1 person dead, police department says
    The Telegraph12 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Fatal hit-and-run case dismissed in Macon. Witness ‘no longer confident’ in recollection
    The Telegraph9 days ago
    ‘Party barn’ is the heart of this ranch for sale in Alabama. People rave about it
    The Telegraph14 days ago
    How to report Hurricane Helene damage in Macon. 11 deaths in Georgia
    The Telegraph15 days ago
    ‘We dodged it.’ Houston County escapes the brunt of Hurricane Helene, officials say
    The Telegraph15 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz5 days ago
    A Buc-ee’s travel center could be coming to this Middle Georgia spot. Here’s what we know
    The Telegraph1 day ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy