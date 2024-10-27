This Myrtle Beach area attraction named by travel site as a top spot to visit in 2025

The Lowcountry in South Carolina has been named by Lonely Planet as one of the top regions for travelers to visit in 2025.

And one of the Grand Strand’s most popular attractions has been named by the well-known travel site as a top spot to go to in South Carolina.

Brookgreen Gardens , 1931 Brookgreen Drive in Murrells Inlet, was noted as “magical” with its largest collection of American sculpture in the country and more than 9,000 acres of former rice plantation that has been turned into beautiful and spacious gardens.

Lonely Planet released its 2025 travel destinations this month. The Lowcountry made its mark among national and international spots for travel destinations.

The travel site described South Carolina as having moss-draped oaks, stately mansions, wide beaches, rolling mountains and where “accents are thicker and the traditions more dear” for why it was among its picks.