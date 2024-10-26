Open in App
    • The Sun News

    Dock collapses in Cherry Grove in North Myrtle Beach. Here’s what we know happened

    By Terri Richardson,

    2 days ago

    Three people were injured Saturday morning after a dock collapsed in North Myrtle Beach.

    North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded to the 300 block of 56th Avenue North in Cherry Grove just after midnight, according to a Facebook post.

    When crews arrived, they found a private dock at the rear of the property had separated from the sea wall and partially fell into the channel.

    Three people were transported to the hospital with injuries, the post said.

    It is unclear what caused the dock to collapse.

    Additional details were unavailable.

    Comments / 2

    Janine
    1d ago
    Trop Nealy must of built it
    Private ConfidentialList
    2d ago
    O-p-p-$ ! THERE GOES SOME MORE OF MYRTLE BEACH,S C. FUN MONIES !
