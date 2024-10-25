Krispy Kreme in Myrtle Beach closes. Here’s which one and what we know

A downtown Myrtle Beach location of popular doughnut chain Krispy Kreme has shut down.

“This shop is permanently closed,” reads a sign at the Krispy Kreme at 100 S. Kings Highway.

Krispy Kreme on South Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach has closed. Maria Elena Scott

The posting encourages patrons to visit the 1806 N. Kings Highway Krispy Kreme store, located 5 minutes north. The closed shop is one of five Krispy Kreme locations in the Myrtle Beach area.

A representative for Krispy Kreme confirmed that the location is shutting down, but declined to give a reason for the closure.

“We have closed our Myrtle Beach shop located at 100 S. Kings Highway. It is a privilege to be part of the Myrtle Beach community, and we are so grateful for our fans’ loyalty,” Krispy Kreme representative said in an email. “We look forward to continuing to serve them at our other nearby shops.”

The leasing agent for property owner Pearce Land Company said Krispy Kreme’s lease technically lasts through the end of the year, but the company is currently accepting calls to rent the space at (843)702-9685.