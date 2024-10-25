Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Sun News

    Krispy Kreme in Myrtle Beach closes. Here’s which one and what we know

    By Maria Elena Scott,

    2 days ago

    A downtown Myrtle Beach location of popular doughnut chain Krispy Kreme has shut down.

    “This shop is permanently closed,” reads a sign at the Krispy Kreme at 100 S. Kings Highway.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rNI46_0wLSQZvP00
    Krispy Kreme on South Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach has closed. Maria Elena Scott

    The posting encourages patrons to visit the 1806 N. Kings Highway Krispy Kreme store, located 5 minutes north. The closed shop is one of five Krispy Kreme locations in the Myrtle Beach area.

    A representative for Krispy Kreme confirmed that the location is shutting down, but declined to give a reason for the closure.

    “We have closed our Myrtle Beach shop located at 100 S. Kings Highway. It is a privilege to be part of the Myrtle Beach community, and we are so grateful for our fans’ loyalty,” Krispy Kreme representative said in an email. “We look forward to continuing to serve them at our other nearby shops.”

    The leasing agent for property owner Pearce Land Company said Krispy Kreme’s lease technically lasts through the end of the year, but the company is currently accepting calls to rent the space at (843)702-9685.

    Related Search

    Food quality complaintsMyrtle BeachKrispy KremeSouth kings highwayMyrtle Beach diningMaria Elena Scott

    Comments / 42

    Add a Comment
    Ashley Locklair
    15h ago
    I worked there for about 4 weeks and it was absolute mayhem. The supervisors where all on drugs never helped any of the workers and in the back it was awful. No one worked together and dont get me started on the unnecessary attitudes. and to have the workers doing all the work non stop for 13 an hour while the supervisors stand around talking isn't professional. and in the back was disgusting .
    Louie
    18h ago
    How's that even possible? MB, where the carbs reign supreme.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Bed bugs found in ‘bedding and carpet’ of Myrtle Beach, SC, hotel and resort, lawsuit said
    The Sun News5 days ago
    Beach located in downtown Myrtle Beach, SC to close for half a year. Here’s what we know
    The Sun News13 days ago
    Daylight Saving Time 2024: Don’t forget to turn your clocks back on this day
    AL.com1 day ago
    TGI Fridays closes North Myrtle Beach and Myrtle Beach restaurants. Here’s why
    The Sun News2 days ago
    ‘American Idol’ Singer Arrested on Horrific Charges
    American Songwriter4 days ago
    19-Year-Old Confused To Learn Her 13-Year-Old Brother Is Actually Her Twin
    Elvis Duran and the Morning Show1 day ago
    Myrtle Beach restaurant set to close this week has been saved by veterans group
    The Sun News5 days ago
    Man barricades himself in Myrtle Beach area home. Police evacuate nearby homes in standoff
    The Sun News11 days ago
    Popular fashion, sports stores among two shops to open in Myrtle Beach area. Here’s where
    The Sun News17 days ago
    5 of the coziest cafes in the Myrtle Beach, SC area to check out this fall
    The Sun News10 days ago
    Hurricane Kristy is upgraded to Category 3 as experts reveal chance of US being hit
    Daily Mail3 days ago
    Florida Postal Worker Caught on Camera Dumping Hundreds of Election Mailers, Mail-In Ballot in Woods: Court
    Latin Times1 day ago
    ‘Law & Order’ Actor Reveals He Was Raped and Tortured by John Wayne Gacy
    TheDailyBeast2 days ago
    NC man says son died of drugs. He then shoots SC person that gave them to him, report says
    The Sun News3 days ago
    Meet Naomi Whitefield: Oldest Living Person In America
    BIN: Black Information Network1 day ago
    Myrtle Beach seafood market and restaurant reopens after closing. Here’s what we know
    The Sun News11 days ago
    Only location of this seafood restaurant in Myrtle Beach shuttered its doors. What we know
    The Sun News19 days ago
    Shocking South Carolina Shoot-Out! Drug Deal Goes Bad in Burger King Parking Lot
    jackandkitty.com2 days ago
    According To A Filed Complaint, Diddy Asked Employees To Carry Around Pink Cocaine--The Same Drug That Just Came Up With Liam Payne's Death
    Cinemablend2 days ago
    Myrtle Beach, SC area woman arrested after allegedly not paying taxes on $1.6 million
    The Sun News12 days ago
    Are the hurricanes causing the ocean in Myrtle Beach to stink? People reporting it smells
    The Sun News17 days ago
    Cold weather not normal for Grand Strand. Can you expect frost and will it warm back up?
    The Sun News9 days ago
    Which of these 9 Myrtle Beach, SC area cities costs the most to live in? Take a look
    The Sun News9 days ago
    Martha Stewart's Prison Nightmare: Lifestyle Guru Reveals She Was 'Forced into Solitary Confinement and Deprived of Food and Water for 24 Hours'
    RadarOnline2 days ago
    Update: Georgetown County woman killed when car hits tree of northwest of Myrtle Beach
    The Sun News6 days ago
    Harrowing 911 call made as 12-year-old girl shot herself after being targeted by world's worst catfish
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Where can you get a New York-style pizza in the Myrtle Beach area? Here are top 5 spots
    The Sun News11 days ago
    Phone scammers target ‘successful business people,’ steal over $1,000 in Myrtle Beach area
    The Sun News11 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy