    • The Sun News

    A dry cleaning business is closing in Myrtle Beach’s Market Common. Here’s what we know

    By Elizabeth Brewer,

    2 days ago

    A dry cleaning business located near the Walmart Neighborhood Market in Market Common is shutting its doors at the end of the month, according to signs posted on the door by the owner.

    AllBright Cleaners, which is located on 3630 Walton Drive off of Farrow Parkway in Myrtle Beach, wrote on the sign that their last operational day will be on Oct. 31, 2024.

    They are asking all customers to come and pick up any remaining items they may have before the end of the month, otherwise, they will be donated.

    As of Oct. 17, the business was no longer accepting new cleaning or tailoring orders.

    The building is owned by Walton Drive Commons LLC, according to Horry County land records.

    It’s currently unclear what will happen with the commercial space once AllBright Cleaners closes.

