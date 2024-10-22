Myrtle Beach doughnut shop sold. New owners to shift restaurant from sweet to savory

A popular Myrtle Beach doughnut shop that closed last year has been sold and a new restaurant is set to take its place.

The Donut Man, 200 South Kings Highway, closed in November after being in business for more than a decade.

The business will now become a new restaurant that will offer Korean Hot Pot and BBQ, according to Myrtle Beach Realtor Huiling Liu, who worked another agent to help sell the building.

Liu said that local owners, MB Dark Horse LLC, are hoping to open the new restaurant in a few months after renovations are completed.

The building was for sale for $1.2 million, according to a listing on LoopNet. It is unclear how much the building sold for.