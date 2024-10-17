Can you drink alcohol in downtown Conway during October? Here’s what their permit says

Each year the City of Conway becomes the City of Halloween, S.C. for the month of October.

Downtown becomes filled with different decorations in honor of the fall holiday .

Recently, some people on social media were wondering if part of the celebration included being able to drink alcoholic beverages in public on sidewalks and city-owned property?

The short answer to that question is yes, but with some specific stipulations, according to the Special Event Permit Application that City Administrator Adam Emrick filed for October 2024.

That means that from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31 throughout the day you are legally allowed to carry around and drink beer and wine in non-glass containers while downtown.

The city’s special events alcohol control policy states that no hard alcohol can be present, consumed or possessed at any permitted special event, including the outdoor Halloween celebration.

The same policy said no glass containers are allowed at the event, so all alcohol must be in “opaque plastic, paper or Styrofoam containers.”

Everyone who participates in drinking at the permitted special event must be 21 years-old, according to the national drinking age in the United States.

The permit application that was submitted for the Halloween events is the same one that’s required to host any special event within city limits.