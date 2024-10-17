Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Sun News

    Can you drink alcohol in downtown Conway during October? Here’s what their permit says

    By Elizabeth Brewer,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nYdLn_0wAJQKvQ00

    Each year the City of Conway becomes the City of Halloween, S.C. for the month of October.

    Downtown becomes filled with different decorations in honor of the fall holiday .

    Recently, some people on social media were wondering if part of the celebration included being able to drink alcoholic beverages in public on sidewalks and city-owned property?

    The short answer to that question is yes, but with some specific stipulations, according to the Special Event Permit Application that City Administrator Adam Emrick filed for October 2024.

    That means that from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31 throughout the day you are legally allowed to carry around and drink beer and wine in non-glass containers while downtown.

    The city’s special events alcohol control policy states that no hard alcohol can be present, consumed or possessed at any permitted special event, including the outdoor Halloween celebration.

    The same policy said no glass containers are allowed at the event, so all alcohol must be in “opaque plastic, paper or Styrofoam containers.”

    Everyone who participates in drinking at the permitted special event must be 21 years-old, according to the national drinking age in the United States.

    The permit application that was submitted for the Halloween events is the same one that’s required to host any special event within city limits.

    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    Jimbo
    1d ago
    BYOB!!!!
    F CPL
    2d ago
    First you say “YES” then state the permit says “NO”. And you wonder why people are confused.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    5 of the coziest cafes in the Myrtle Beach, SC area to check out this fall
    The Sun News2 days ago
    Which of these 9 Myrtle Beach, SC area cities costs the most to live in? Take a look
    The Sun News1 day ago
    What will happen to a now-closed Japanese restaurant in Myrtle Beach? Here’s what we know
    The Sun News1 day ago
    Condemned S.C. inmate chooses to die by lethal injection
    WRDW-TV19 hours ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson14 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen9 days ago
    South Carolina Spot Named The 'Most Haunted Place' In The Entire State
    97.5 WCOS2 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    This SC cook opening a new restaurant. Everything will be homemade, including the pastries
    The Sun News2 days ago
    Cold weather not normal for Grand Strand. Can you expect frost and will it warm back up?
    The Sun News2 days ago
    This Myrtle Beach area school is the best in SC, new state report says. See how other schools rank
    The Sun News1 day ago
    A newly opened Conway pizzeria uses a special process for it pies. Take a look here
    The Sun News8 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza8 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post25 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today22 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune29 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group18 days ago
    When is Myrtle Beach Jeep Jam 2024? What wranglers can expect from this year’s SC event
    The Sun News7 hours ago
    The Real Reason Your Cat Scratches Furniture—and How to Stop It for Good
    Vision Pet Care8 days ago
    Fact Check: Did NC Lineman Find Man Buried in Mud Who Said Wife, Children Died Beneath Him in Hurricane Helene?
    Snopes1 day ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson10 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Nationwide Recall Issued for Herbal Supplement
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    You can get arrested for driving drunk on golf cart in SC. What about a bicycle or horse?
    The Sun News2 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy