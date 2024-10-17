This SC cook opening a new restaurant. Everything will be homemade, including the pastries

Since moving from Canada to the Myrtle Beach area about nine years ago, Jacqueline van Egmond has served customers in other people’s restaurants.

Now, van Egmond is opening her own restaurant that will showcase her homemade dishes. “It’s time to share my expertise in cooking and baking,” van Egmond said.

Fork N Spoon will open at 3389 Highway 9 E in Little River. The restaurant will serve breakfast and lunch and will have a small bakery, van Egmond said.

It’s set to open in mid-December.

Van Egmond has been working, along with her husband, Jay, in getting the restaurant ready to open. Van Egmond plans to serve European dishes, including pastries and other items in the bakery, and everything will be homemade, she said.

While the restaurant will begin with breakfast and lunch hours, van Egmond hopes to eventually add dinner as well.

Her main focus is to serve the locals, adding that the area is in need of a restaurant. The goal is to make the restaurant a year-round spot for both tourists and residents.