Where can you get a New York-style pizza in the Myrtle Beach area? Here are top 5 spots

People take their pizza seriously.

Discussing the best place to get a New York-style pie in the Myrtle Beach area could result in a full-scale debate for those passionate about the dish.

Social media pages reviewing the best slices, squares, or other shaped pizzas generate interest, too.

A wave of migration has brought many new residents from New York and New Jersey to the Horry County area, ready to join this ongoing dialogue. These Grand Stranders might want a slice of home, but these New York-style dishes must meet certain criteria.

According to the restaurant Streets of New York’s blog, New York-style pizza should be large and have a thin but crispy crust that can be easily folded.

Indeed, restaurants are opening to meet this demand. New pizzerias have opened or will start serving New York-style pies in Carolina Forest , Myrtle Beach, Market Common , Surfside Beach , Murrells Inlet, and Conway.

The question becomes, what pizzeria place is residents’ favorite location for a New York-style slice? Yelp compiled a list of the best pizza places in the Myrtle Beach area.

Here are the five best:

Yelp isn’t the only source grading the quality of pizza in the Myrtle Beach area. In August 2024, The Washington Post listed the best pizzerias by state and by style .

For South Carolina, The Washington Post listed Myrtle Beach’s Corrado’s Pizza, North Myrtle Beach’s Rapone Brick Oven at 3303 Highway 17 South and Surfside Beach’s Chicago Pizza Company at 665 US 17 Business as some of the state’s best pizza places.