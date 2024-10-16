Can SC workers get time off to vote? What state rules say for employees

The 2024 general election is just weeks away and South Carolina polls will be open to voters on Nov. 5 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. — or after, for those in line by 7:00 p.m. But it can be difficult for some people to carve out to go vote during those hours.

Here’s what South Carolina says about taking time off of work to go to the polls on Election Day.

Unlike some states, South Carolina law doesn’t require employers give workers any time off, either paid or unpaid, to go vote. Because of this, whether you can leave your job to go vote in the Palmetto State depends on your employer’s individual policy.

The Code of Laws does say it’s unlawful to discharge an employee for exercising their political rights. If someone is convicted of violating that law, they’re guilty of a misdemeanor and can be imprisoned for up to two years, fined up to $1,000 or both. However, the statute doesn’t address employers accommodating workers going to the polls on Election Day.

“We are not aware of any state or federal law mandating that employers give time off to employees to vote,” South Carolina Election Commission public information officer John Michael Catalano wrote in an email. “Voters who know they will not be able to visit the polls during the early voting period or on Election Day should vote absentee before the election.”

For some people with restrictive schedules on Election Day, the flexibility of early voting may be a good option . Unlike Election Day, when voters must vote at their precinct’s voting location, early voters can cast a ballot at any early voting center in their county.

Polls open for early voting on Monday, Oct. 21 and are open everyday through Saturday, Nov. 2, except Sunday, Oct. 27. On each day of early voting, centers are open from 8:30 am to 6:00 pm.

Absentee voting is another way to cast a ballot for some South Carolinians, and people whose jobs stop them from early and Election Day voting are eligible.

According to the South Carolina Election Commission , “persons with employment obligations which prevent them from voting during early voting hours for the duration of the early voting period, and during the hours the polls are open on election day,” qualify to vote absentee.

For those who want to vote absentee, it’s important to request and submit an application to their county’s Voter Registration Office by 5:00 pm on Friday, Oct. 25. More information about that process is available here .

A seat in US Congress is up for grabs in Myrtle Beach. Here are the SC candidates running

Who’s running for South Carolina State Senator as the Myrtle Beach Representative?