Beach located in downtown Myrtle Beach, SC to close for half a year. Here’s what we know

A portion of the beach near downtown Myrtle Beach will close by Oct. 24 and remain closed through the winter, according to a release from the city of Myrtle Beach.

The beach at the 24th Street North access will close through mid- to late winter 2025 as part of ocean outfall construction. The beach access and 24th Street North from North Ocean Boulevard to Withers Drive already closed in September and will remain closed until 2026, The Sun News reported.

“The ocean outfall is a large, 84” pipe that will extend 1,500 feet into the ocean and underneath the sea floor,” the city’s Sept. 6 Friday Fax memo said about the project. “Outfalls are important because they remove stormwater pipes from the beach, help collect trash and filter water before it gets back into the ocean.”

The ocean outfall pipe is expected to be laid in January 2025 and will replace 11 storm water pipes on the beach by 2026, according to September memo. The project will cost over $42 million, The Sun News previously reported.

Over the summer, ocean outfall projects were talked about widely as barges were visible off the coast in North Myrtle Beach. The North Myrtle Beach barges completed routine maintenance on the outfalls, including cleaning and inspecting, according to The Sun News.