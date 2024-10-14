Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Sun News

    Beach located in downtown Myrtle Beach, SC to close for half a year. Here’s what we know

    By Emalyn Muzzy,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nOzAs_0w5vCYYC00

    A portion of the beach near downtown Myrtle Beach will close by Oct. 24 and remain closed through the winter, according to a release from the city of Myrtle Beach.

    The beach at the 24th Street North access will close through mid- to late winter 2025 as part of ocean outfall construction. The beach access and 24th Street North from North Ocean Boulevard to Withers Drive already closed in September and will remain closed until 2026, The Sun News reported.

    “The ocean outfall is a large, 84” pipe that will extend 1,500 feet into the ocean and underneath the sea floor,” the city’s Sept. 6 Friday Fax memo said about the project. “Outfalls are important because they remove stormwater pipes from the beach, help collect trash and filter water before it gets back into the ocean.”

    The ocean outfall pipe is expected to be laid in January 2025 and will replace 11 storm water pipes on the beach by 2026, according to September memo. The project will cost over $42 million, The Sun News previously reported.

    Over the summer, ocean outfall projects were talked about widely as barges were visible off the coast in North Myrtle Beach. The North Myrtle Beach barges completed routine maintenance on the outfalls, including cleaning and inspecting, according to The Sun News.

    Comments / 15
    Add a Comment
    Robert Pate
    1d ago
    Maybe because they need to fully sweep the whole area for the ungodly amount of hypodermic needles imbedded in the sand.
    Beverly Weathers
    1d ago
    You couldn't pay me to live in Murder BEACH
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Homeless residents moving out of Myrtle Beach. Where are they going to along Grand Strand?
    The Sun News16 days ago
    Football at the beach! How one CCU player may have created a new touchdown celebration
    The Sun News10 days ago
    Do drivers have to stop for DUI checkpoints? Here’s what SC law says about your rights
    The Sun News13 days ago
    Woman asked to leave ‘all you can eat’ buffet after 4.5 hours and six plates – told she was eating too much
    Upworthy3 days ago
    Are the hurricanes causing the ocean in Myrtle Beach to stink? People reporting it smells
    The Sun News7 days ago
    Death row inmate's bizarre last meal request shocks Texas prison staff
    The Mirror US9 days ago
    4 prescription medications that can land you a DUI
    MotorBiscuit5 days ago
    Legendary ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Dies After Fall: Mayra Gómez Kemp Was 76
    PopCulture2 days ago
    5 headless bodies abandoned on Highway 80
    Border Report2 days ago
    Two Women Banned For Life For Behavior At College Football Game
    The Spun2 days ago
    Carter’s Grave is Vandalized – Again
    bylocalnews.com5 days ago
    US student, 19, was 'drugged and gang-raped' on beach in Italy as two 20-year-olds are investigated
    Daily Mail2 days ago
    Popular Chain That Closed 18 Years Ago Is Coming Back With 10 Locations
    iheart.com7 days ago
    Parent refuses to pay for daughter's wedding because she's 'too young' and gets called a jerk by son
    The World Around Jae and Beyond4 days ago
    Restaurant that serves famous fried chicken opening new Myrtle Beach spot. Here’s where
    The Sun News6 days ago
    Babysitter assaulted while protecting child from kidnapping in Myrtle Beach area
    The Sun News12 days ago
    Family Dollar customer shocked after overhearing employees discussing new product policy: 'It makes me so angry'
    thecooldown.com4 days ago
    Myrtle Beach says they lose millions converting short-term rentals. Here’s how much
    The Sun News14 days ago
    One of these 5 best rated new Myrtle Beach, SC area restaurants could be your next favorite
    The Sun News1 day ago
    Popular fashion, sports stores among two shops to open in Myrtle Beach area. Here’s where
    The Sun News7 days ago
    New North Carolina based seafood restaurant opening in North Myrtle Beach. What we know
    The Sun News16 days ago
    This SC city has the best small airport in US, a USA Today ranking shows. Here’s why
    The Sun News12 days ago
    Potential storm 'Nadine' could hit Florida after Hurricane Milton as Sunshine State faces dual threats
    The Mirror US7 days ago
    The Myrtle Beach area is home to the most famous ghost in SC. Have you seen him?
    The Sun News11 days ago
    Two Myrtle Beach area bars, bouncers accused of contributing to deadly shooting
    The Sun News17 days ago
    SC resident claims in suit that a game at Dave & Buster’s fell on them while playing it
    The Sun News18 days ago
    Teacher who went to principal's office and confessed she had 'done something inappropriate' is hit with lawsuit
    Daily Mail6 days ago
    Special Olympics athlete dies while in Myrtle Beach for games. Lawsuit blames group, city
    The Sun News14 days ago
    Sparks fly and lances shatter. How Myrtle Beach’s Medieval Times’ knights plan their fights
    The Sun News13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy