    Busy roadways in Myrtle Beach to close. What will impact motorists and routes to take

    By Elizabeth Brewer,

    2 days ago

    The City of Myrtle Beach is hosting two running races this weekend that may impact your routes to your weekend errands.

    According to a statement on social media from the city, the annual Myrtle Beach Mini Marathon and Coastal 5K race are scheduled to take place this Saturday, Oct. 12. Both races will start at Eighth Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard, with the mini marathon beginning at 7 a.m. and the 5K starting at 7:30 a.m., the post said.

    The city is asking motorists to “use Highway 17 (the ‘bypass’) and Kings Highway to get to your destinations inside the City of Myrtle Beach on Saturday.”

    The social media statement from the city lists the following roads that will be closed on Saturday:

    • Races begin at 7 a.m. at the intersection of Eighth Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard, with the road closure expected from 6 to 9 a.m.

    • Chester Street from Seventh Avenue North to Eighth Avenue North, with the road closed from 6 to 8 a.m. for the 5k portion

    • Westbound lane of Seventh Avenue North to Flagg Street, closed from 6 to 8 a.m. for the 5k portion

    • Flagg Street from Seventh Avenue North to Eighth Avenue North, closed from 6 to 8 a.m.

    • Southbound lane of Ocean Boulevard from First Avenue South to 63rd Avenue North, closed from 6:30 to 11 a.m.

    • North Ocean Boulevard and South Ocean Boulevard from Eighth Avenue North to Mr. Joe White Avenue, closed from 6:30 to 9 a.m.

    • Northbound lane of Chester Street from Mr. Joe White Avenue to 16th Avenue North, closed from 7 to 9 a.m. for the 5K race

    • 16th Avenue North from Chester Street to Ocean Boulevard, closed from 7 to 9 a.m., for the 5k race

    • Westbound lane of Mr. Joe White Avenue from Kings Highway to Robert Grissom Parkway, closed from 7 to 9 a.m.

    • Northbound lane of Robert Grissom Parkway from Mr. Joe White Avenue to Granddaddy Drive, closed from 7 to 10 a.m.

    • Eastbound lane of 62nd Avenue North from the Highway 17 Bypass to Ocean Boulevard, closed from 7 to 10:30 a.m.

