The Sun News readers voted on the cutest cat in the Myrtle Beach area. Meet our winner

The results are in: the cutest cat in the Grand Strand is 3-year-old calico cat Waffles, according to voters.

There were 25 cat owners from around the Myrtle Beach area who submitted pictures of their adorable fur babies for The Sun News’ first-ever Cutest Cat poll. Subscribers voted in polls to determine a winner.

Waffles, a calico from Market Common, was voted the cutest cat in the Myrtle Beach area by The Sun News subscribers. Caitlin Wilson/Courtesy of Caitlin Wilson

In a final poll of the four most popular cats, Waffles won with 60% of votes. Lillian, 9, from Myrtle Beach came in second, 7-year-old Bailey came in third and 3-year-old Hope came in fourth.

Owner Caitlin Wilson first saw Waffles at PetSmart in Charleston. Although Wilson was at the store to get food for her family’s dogs, she felt an instant connection with the calico.

“I actually recently lost another cat a couple months prior, and I just didn’t think I was ready to adopt a new cat yet,” Wilson said. “But we were walking by and I saw her and kind of knew.”

The two bonded quickly and Wilson adopted Waffles that same day.

“She immediately came up and crawled in my lap and started purring, and I just knew from there I was going to have to take this cat home,” Wilson said.

It’s been nearly a year since Waffles’ adoption and the two recently moved down to the Market Common area so Wilson could pursue a career as an occupational therapy assistant at Horry County Technical College.

Waffles loves to play with Wilson, chasing her favorite string toy with a butterfly on the end.

“She absolutely goes nuts over this thing, like we’ll run laps around the living room, and she could do that for hours,” Wilson said. “She does not get tired. She could play with that thing forever.”

When she’s not running in circles, Waffles likes to keep Wilson company while she works.

“By my desk in my apartment, there’s this window so I can look out, and I roll [the blinds] up for her, so she’s able to sit on the little window sill and look out and watch the birds,” Wilson said. “She loves to sit there with me while I do my homework.”