Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Sun News

    SC has among best pet friendly restaurants in US for 2024, Tripadvisor says. Here’s why

    By Maria Elena Scott,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k7MZb_0vsiPJ2w00

    Tripadvisor released its 2024 Travelers’ Choice Awards and Lost Dog Cafe in Folly Beach , South Carolina was named on its list of Best of the Best Pet-Friendly Restaurants in the United States.

    Every year, Tripadvisor analyzes the number of reviews and quality of ratings to rank the best accommodations, destinations, beaches, restaurants and things to do. The Best of the Best designations, like Lost Dog Cafe, are awarded among the top one percent of Tripadvisor listings.

    Coming in as the ninth-best pet-friendly restaurant in the country, Lost Dog Cafe has earned a 4.5/5 rating with more than 1,800 reviews . The restaurant is also ranked as the best restaurant in Folly Beach, according to Tripadvisor.

    “Set in a converted laundromat, Lost Dog Café is to Folly Beach like biscuits are to gravy,” Tripadvisor writes. “It’s a laid-back spot with outdoor seating where humans and their four-legged friends are welcomed with open arms.”

    Open from 6:30 am to 3:00 pm Monday through Saturday and 6:30 am to 2:00 pm Sunday, the local favorite is a popular spot for breakfast, brunch and lunch. Tripadvisor reviewers rave about dishes like the eggs benedict, breakfast burrito, French toast and more.

    While Lost Dog Cafe was the only South Carolina spot to make the list, Tripadvisor ranked 14 other pet-friendly favorites. Here are the winners.

    1. La Fuga

    2900 Riomar St., Fort Lauderdale, FL

    Rating: 5/5 with 337 Reviews

    2. Fish Camp on Lake Eustis

    901 Lake Shore Blvd., Tavares, FL

    Rating: 4.5/5 with 895 reviews

    3. The Breakfast Club, Too

    610 Greene St., Key West, FL

    Rating: 4.5/5 with 975 reviews

    4. Seaside Cafe at the Mansion

    1400 Duval St., Key West, FL

    Rating: 5/5 with 1,864 reviews

    5. Black Mtn Burger Co.

    264 Main St., Lincoln, NH

    Rating: 4.5/5 with 2,021 reviews

    6. No Goodbyes

    1770 Euclid St. NW, Washington D.C.

    Rating: 5/5 with 57 reviews

    7. Mersea Restaurant and Bar

    699 Ave. of the Palms Treasure Island, San Francisco, CA

    Rating: 5/5 with 640 reviews

    8. Jersey Hustle Pizzeria

    204 Pine Mountain Road, Pigeon Forge, TN

    Rating: 4.5/5 with 346 ratings

    9. Lost Dog Cafe

    106 W Huron Ave., Folly Beach, SC

    Rating: 4.5/5 with 1,824 reviews

    10. Howard’s Restaurant

    976 Parkway, Gatlinburg, TN

    Rating: 4/5 with 1,520 ratings

    11. Manitou Brewing Company

    725 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, CO

    Rating: 4.5/5 with 742 reviews

    12. Jacobs Brewhouse and Grocer

    79 Sherman St., Deadwood, SD

    Rating: 4.5/5 with 140 reviews

    13. Cafe Genevieve

    135 E Broadway Ave., Jackson, WY

    Rating: 4.5/5 with 2,501

    14. Robin’s Restaurant

    4095 Burton Drive, Cambria, CA

    Rating: 4.5/5 with 1,917 reviews

    15. Big Slide Brewery and Public House

    5686 Cascade Road, Lake Placid, NY

    Rating: 4.5/5 with 415 reviews

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Well-loved southern seafood restaurant in Myrtle Beach, SC closes its doors. What we know
    The Sun News18 days ago
    Skeletal remains found in Myrtle Beach. What we know about the investigation
    The Sun News10 days ago
    ‘We’re so good we get you sued.’ How Myrtle Beach area shop builds horrors for theme parks
    The Sun News10 days ago
    Woman is about to order the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito from Taco Bell. Then she notices the description
    NewsNinja4 days ago
    Unsafe temperatures and dirty kitchens: latest restaurant inspections around Myrtle Beach, SC
    The Sun News15 days ago
    Pedestrian hit after car crashes into Carolina Forest area business. Here’s what we know
    The Sun News15 days ago
    Vote for the cutest cat in the Myrtle Beach, SC area in the second round of our poll
    The Sun News11 days ago
    The Sun News readers voted on the cutest cat in the Myrtle Beach area. Meet our winner
    The Sun News2 days ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen29 days ago
    Babysitter assaulted while protecting child from kidnapping in Myrtle Beach area
    The Sun News1 day ago
    This SC city has the best small airport in US, a USA Today ranking shows. Here’s why
    The Sun News1 day ago
    New Jersey Mike’s sub sandwich restaraunt opening in Conway. Here’s where it will be
    The Sun News18 days ago
    11 events to check out around Myrtle Beach, SC if you’re in town for the Fall Bike Rally
    The Sun News15 days ago
    Is there a monkey on the loose in North Myrtle Beach, SC? Here’s what we know
    The Sun News17 days ago
    A new Surfside Beach restaurant serving Maryland-style crab cakes is opening. Here’s where
    The Sun News17 days ago
    These North Carolina Grocery Stores Are Ranked Among the Best in the U.S.
    Town Talks8 days ago
    Here’s your guide to the best bird watching around Myrtle Beach, SC this fall
    The Sun News10 days ago
    Update: Power restored for over 2,100 people without electricity in Murrells Inlet, SC area
    The Sun News13 days ago
    Door falls off plane, lands in Myrtle Beach yard. It makes an emergency landing at airport
    The Sun News17 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson1 day ago
    Update: body found woods in Murrells Inlet, SC area. How long was the person there?
    The Sun News11 days ago
    Surfside Beach restaurant announces it has closed its doors. Here’s what we know
    The Sun News12 days ago
    Fresh Catastrophe Expected Across Florida
    Weatherboy Weather6 hours ago
    New Italian deli opens in Conway. New Jersey man opened because he missed food from home
    The Sun News17 days ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja8 days ago
    Drivers can expect delays, road closures on roadway in North Myrtle Beach. Here’s where
    The Sun News15 days ago
    Myrtle Beach area woman found dead in home after not seen for days. Man accused in death
    The Sun News12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy