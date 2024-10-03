SC has among best pet friendly restaurants in US for 2024, Tripadvisor says. Here’s why

Tripadvisor released its 2024 Travelers’ Choice Awards and Lost Dog Cafe in Folly Beach , South Carolina was named on its list of Best of the Best Pet-Friendly Restaurants in the United States.

Every year, Tripadvisor analyzes the number of reviews and quality of ratings to rank the best accommodations, destinations, beaches, restaurants and things to do. The Best of the Best designations, like Lost Dog Cafe, are awarded among the top one percent of Tripadvisor listings.

Coming in as the ninth-best pet-friendly restaurant in the country, Lost Dog Cafe has earned a 4.5/5 rating with more than 1,800 reviews . The restaurant is also ranked as the best restaurant in Folly Beach, according to Tripadvisor.

“Set in a converted laundromat, Lost Dog Café is to Folly Beach like biscuits are to gravy,” Tripadvisor writes. “It’s a laid-back spot with outdoor seating where humans and their four-legged friends are welcomed with open arms.”

Open from 6:30 am to 3:00 pm Monday through Saturday and 6:30 am to 2:00 pm Sunday, the local favorite is a popular spot for breakfast, brunch and lunch. Tripadvisor reviewers rave about dishes like the eggs benedict, breakfast burrito, French toast and more.

While Lost Dog Cafe was the only South Carolina spot to make the list, Tripadvisor ranked 14 other pet-friendly favorites. Here are the winners.

1. La Fuga

2900 Riomar St., Fort Lauderdale, FL

Rating: 5/5 with 337 Reviews

2. Fish Camp on Lake Eustis

901 Lake Shore Blvd., Tavares, FL

Rating: 4.5/5 with 895 reviews

3. The Breakfast Club, Too

610 Greene St., Key West, FL

Rating: 4.5/5 with 975 reviews

4. Seaside Cafe at the Mansion

1400 Duval St., Key West, FL

Rating: 5/5 with 1,864 reviews

5. Black Mtn Burger Co.

264 Main St., Lincoln, NH

Rating: 4.5/5 with 2,021 reviews

6. No Goodbyes

1770 Euclid St. NW, Washington D.C.

Rating: 5/5 with 57 reviews

7. Mersea Restaurant and Bar

699 Ave. of the Palms Treasure Island, San Francisco, CA

Rating: 5/5 with 640 reviews

8. Jersey Hustle Pizzeria

204 Pine Mountain Road, Pigeon Forge, TN

Rating: 4.5/5 with 346 ratings

9. Lost Dog Cafe

106 W Huron Ave., Folly Beach, SC

Rating: 4.5/5 with 1,824 reviews

10. Howard’s Restaurant

976 Parkway, Gatlinburg, TN

Rating: 4/5 with 1,520 ratings

11. Manitou Brewing Company

725 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, CO

Rating: 4.5/5 with 742 reviews

12. Jacobs Brewhouse and Grocer

79 Sherman St., Deadwood, SD

Rating: 4.5/5 with 140 reviews

13. Cafe Genevieve

135 E Broadway Ave., Jackson, WY

Rating: 4.5/5 with 2,501

14. Robin’s Restaurant

4095 Burton Drive, Cambria, CA

Rating: 4.5/5 with 1,917 reviews

15. Big Slide Brewery and Public House

5686 Cascade Road, Lake Placid, NY

Rating: 4.5/5 with 415 reviews