    • The Sun News

    Local biker preacher out for ride and a prayer at Myrtle Beach Bike Rally. Where he’ll be

    By Emalyn Muzzy,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j1Fe6_0vsiPIAD00

    If you spot a motorcycle with “The Passion of the Christ” artwork driving around the area during the Myrtle Beach Fall Bike Rally , you’re invited to stop by and ask for a prayer.

    Richard and Rosietta Wilson, of Loris, have been bringing their ministry to the Myrtle Beach spring and fall bike rallies for nearly a decade.

    The couple are among a number of motorcycle chaplains around the country who use their understanding of the bike culture to spread their faith.

    Thousands of motorcyclists will head into the Myrtle Beach area this week for the 2024 fall bike rally, which runs through Oct. 6.

    The Wilsons ride a tricycle named “The Passion” with surprisingly lifelike images from “The Passion of the Christ” airbrushed on the back. The scenes depict the final events in the life of Jesus, including his crucifixion on the cross.

    The couple stop at various spots, such as the Beaver Bar in Murrells Inlet or the Harley-Davidson store near Myrtle Beach State Park, and setup their bike stand. The couple put out bracelets and Bibles and get ready to spread the word of God.

    “We’ll ride, we’ll park and just get out with bracelets and letters and walk around,” Richard said.

    “It’s not like we’re sitting on the corner preaching,” Rosietta added.

    The Wilsons, who have been married for 44 years, say they’ve been spiritually active their entire life. Richard followed in the footsteps of his father, grandfather and uncle, who were all preachers. The couple are currently a part of Rosietta’s family ministry, the Lighthouse Ministries.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JyIa5_0vsiPIAD00
    Richard Wilson, an ordained minister, and his wife Rosietta attend Myrtle Beach area motorcycle rallies on their custom airbrushed Honda named “The Passion.” The couple have been ministering christianity from their bike for almost ten years. Sept. 26, 2024. JASON LEE/jlee@thesunnews.com

    They moved to the Myrtle Beach area around 10 years ago and settled in Loris in 2021. The Wilsons moved to be closer to their son — who is a pastor at OD Church of the Lost and Found in North Myrtle Beach — and because they had churches asking Richard to preach.

    “We just felt God was sending us down here,” Rosietta said.

    The couple are originally from a mountain town in North Carolina outside of Asheville.

    Around 10 years ago, Richard ended up with his “The Passion of Christ” bike and decided to bring his ministry to the Myrtle Beach Bike rallies.

    A church member at OD Church had financed the bike with Richard’s son and when she passed away, the family ended up with the motorcycle. The previous owner was the one who had painted it, and the Wilsons loved it.

    People often stop to take pictures and that opens up conversation. Sometimes people will tell Richard and Rosietta about something difficult that they need prayer for and they’re able to help.

    “We’re called to edify and lift one another up. It’s not always about preaching the word, sometimes that’s not what people need,” Rosietta said. “They need the encouragement of a prayer or just to be able to talk to someone.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SQvFl_0vsiPIAD00
    Richard Wilson, an ordained minister, and his wife Rosietta attend Myrtle Beach area motorcycle rallies on their custom airbrushed Honda named “The Passion.” The couple have been ministering Christianity from their bike for around ten years. Sept. 26, 2024. JASON LEE/jlee@thesunnews.com

    The case of the miss ing Bible

    When it comes to religion, Richard said he cares more about his relationship with God than his relationship with a church. That’s part of why he got so worried when he lost his Bible.

    He had the Bible on his bike when he was driving to church for Sunday service, and it fell off. He got to church and didn’t know what to do.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WXQ6V_0vsiPIAD00
    Richard Wilson’s bible was lost off the back of his motorcycle at a Myrtle Beach motorcycle rally but was quickly recovered with an outpouring of help from social media. Wilson, an ordained minister, and his wife Rosietta attend Myrtle Beach area motorcycle rallies on their custom airbrushed Honda named “The Passion.” The couple have been ministering christianity from their bike for almost ten years. Sept. 26, 2024. JASON LEE/jlee@thesunnews.com

    “A preacher without a Bible is like a soldier without a sword,” Rosietta said with a laugh.

    They turned to social media, asking for any tips about where they might find it. Within a day, Richard had his Bible back in his hand.

    Rosietta said she’s tried to get him to rebind his Bible or use a new one, as his is nearly 20 years old and held together with duct tape. But Richard refuses, instead holding on to the tattered book.

    “Religion is not going to get you far,” Rosietta said. “But a personal life and relationship with God will get you to heaven.”

