5 things to know about shellfish in the Myrtle Beach, SC area before harvesting season

The best time of the year for fans of oyster and clam lovers in the Grand Strand is almost here.

The 2024-2025 recreational shellfish harvesting season will officially kick off on Tuesday, Oct. 1, a half hour before sunrise, and is expected to remain open until Thursday, May 15.

SCDES determines when you can harvest...

The Department of Environmental Services (SCDES) monitors shellfish for human consumption health concerns and shortens or extends the harvesting season accordingly. For example, cooler water temperatures limited bacteria last year, allowing South Carolina to extend the season through the end of May.

Within the shellfish harvesting season, there are sometimes also temporary closures. SCDES will close shellfish beds after conditions like heavy rainfall or pollutant spills if the oysters or clams pose a health risk. Harvesters can check the latest SCDES closures on an interactive map on the department’s website or by calling 1-800-285-1618.

...and where you can harvest

Shellfish lovers in Myrtle Beach may be disappointed by the map because harvesting in the few oyster beds in the city has long been prohibited due to health concerns and aren’t expected to open this season. Likewise, north of the city, beds in the area around the Little River Inlet aren’t open to harvesting.

Those looking to harvest fresh shellfish can, however, check out SCDES-approved areas in nearby Murrells Inlet, near Huntington Beach State Park, or further south in Georgetown County, near Winyah Bay. At the location just north of Huntington Beach, visitors can even access the shellfish without a boat — though there’s some wading involved.

You’ll need a license

While commercial shellfish harvesting requires mandatory training and a variety of permits and licenses, recreational oyster and clam harvesters in South Carolina only need a SCDNR Saltwater Recreational Fishing License. These licenses are easy to obtain, available online and at many fishing supply stores.

There are limits

Before getting started shellfishing, it’s important to be aware of SCDNR restrictions on how often and how much shellfish oystermen and clammers recreationally harvest.

In a seven day period, a person is limited to two days of shellfish harvesting. On those days, a person can only harvest 2 bushels–or 16 gallons — of oysters and a half bushel — or 4 gallons — of clams per day. Additionally, only three personal limits are allowed per boat or vehicle.

SCDNR also requires that clams must be at least an inch thick to be harvested. While there isn’t an official size minimum for harvested oysters, a SCDNR representative recommends only harvesting oysters that are at least 3 inches.

Recommendations and courtesies

SCDNR encourages harvesters to cull-in-place. This entails breaking apart clusters to leave smaller oysters to grow, and breaking off and leaving dead shells to provide habitats for other oysters.

Recycling shells is another way to help grow oysters and restore salt marshes. SCDNR operates several shell-recycling receptacles around the Grand Strand, including in North Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach, Conway, Murrells Inlet and Georgetown. The department emphasizes that, while drop offs are appreciated, taking oyster shells is not only discouraged but illegal under state law.