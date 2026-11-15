In Avondale, a transformation is underway, one dance step at a time. It began on February 1, 2016, when Bonita Saldaña and her husband Gabriel took over a small dance school with just 25 students.

Today, The Studance Lab stands as a multidisciplinary dance studio, guiding over 400 dancers from preschoolers to adults. It is a place where classical ballet meets the dynamic energy of hip-hop, and where each student's journey is celebrated as they move from "Ballerina to B-Girl." Bonita Saldaña, the creative force behind the studio, infuses her Christian faith into every aspect of the business.

The studio's mission is simple: to spread love through dance while nurturing personal growth and creativity. Gabriel, taking charge of operations and media, complements Bonita's vision with a keen focus on logistics and outreach. Together, they have created a space that welcomes dancers of all backgrounds, fostering a family-centered culture that prioritizes confidence, creativity, and personal development over competition and trophies.





The name 'Studance Lab' is a clever play on words—a blend of 'students' and 'dance'—embodying the studio's dual mission of disciplined learning and creative exploration. 'LAB' signifies an environment of experimentation, where dancers are encouraged to explore, practice, and grow. This philosophy materializes in unique offerings like the AscenDANCE teams and the Youth Breaking League. Here, young dancers find pathways not just for skill development but for discovering their voices and pursuing professional opportunities.

AscenDANCE teams, including the Company, Hip Hop Crew, and Pro Squad, offer dancers the chance to develop versatility and professionalism. Meanwhile, the Youth Breaking League provides a supportive arena for young breakers to engage in age-appropriate battles, judged fairly, nurturing their skills and confidence.

"These programs," Gabriel explains, "allow a child to explore widely and find joy in movement while pursuing advanced opportunities."

The most rewarding part of running The Studance Lab, according to the Saldanas, is witnessing the personal transformations of their students. "Our favorite moments are when a student arrives unsure of themselves and, months later, steps onto the recital stage with real confidence," Gabriel shares. These transformations have a ripple effect, extending beyond the studio into the dancers' everyday lives, schools, and communities.





One such instance is the repeated stories from parents who express how the discipline and courage their children gain at The Studance Lab help them excel in other areas of life. The studio's growth from 25 students to over 400 is not just a numerical achievement; it represents hundreds of these personal success stories, each one a testament to the studio's impact.

Bonita's involvement with Breaking for Gold USA, coaching athletes on their journey to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, is a testament to the high level of instruction dancers receive at The Studance Lab. Yet the true essence of the studio is not just in high-profile achievements but in the everyday victories of its students.

"We've celebrated big competitions and community performances," Bonita notes, "but what stays with us are the stories of personal growth. That's what makes this work so meaningful."

The studio's commitment to community is evident in its participation in local events, recitals, and competitions across the Valley. It is not just a business but a vibrant part of Avondale's cultural fabric, offering a place where dancers can find both a stage and a supportive family.





For Bonita and Gabriel, The Studance Lab is more than a dance studio; it's a mission-driven enterprise that touches lives through the art of dance. As they continue to welcome students of all ages and backgrounds, the Saldanas remain dedicated to their vision of creating a space where joy, confidence, discipline, and creativity can flourish.

Through every pirouette and breaking move, the studio remains steadfast in its commitment to nurturing the next generation of dancers, ensuring that each student not only learns to dance but also learns to shine.





The Studance Lab

📍 Location: 1050 N Fairway Dr, G101 Avondale, AZ 85323

📆 Founded: 2016

👤 Owner: Bonita and Gabriel Saldaña

✨ What Makes It Different: Multidisciplinary dance studio with a 'Ballerina to B-Girl' journey and family-centered culture